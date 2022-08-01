ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a homicide from Sunday night

By Kacey Buercklin
WDSU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
wgno.com

Suspect found guilty of 2017 murder in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommie Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Daylight shooting in New Orleans East

Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Lurline Drive
NOLA.com

23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
HARVEY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Slidell police arrest 14-year-old accused in off-road vehicle chase

Slidell police said an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a high-speed chase that injured an officer Wednesday night. Slidell police have arrested a 14-year-old from Slidell who police said was responsible for leading officers on the chase. According to police, after posting a photograph of the all-terrain vehicle...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

4 stabbed in 8 days at New Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS — Four men were stabbed in separate incidents a the New Orleans jail in the last eight days, according to new information published by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The sheriff's office said the first incident happened on July 28, with the latest stabbing happening...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy