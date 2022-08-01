Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a homicide from Sunday night

Read on www.wdsu.com
37-year-old shot and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue Friday afternoon: NOPD
On August 5, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the South 7th Ward.
NOPD investigates 3 homicides within 24 hours
Three people were killed in New Orleans over the past 24 hours says the New Orleans Police Department. The latest homicide happened late Friday morning in the 1300 block of Elysian
2 murders in the 9th Ward within an hour NOPD reports
Three people were shot and two died in two separate shootings in the 9th Ward that happened within one hour of each other. The first shooting happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lamanche
NOLA.com
Man killed in 7th Ward on Friday morning, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in the 7th Ward on Friday morning, New Orleans police said. The NOPD said they were notified of the homicide in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue around 11:14 a.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the...
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
wgno.com
Suspect found guilty of 2017 murder in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommie Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”
Daylight shooting in New Orleans East
Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NOLA.com
23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside
Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
St. Bernard detectives search for man accused of armed robbery in Chalmette
Detectives in St. Bernard have released still images from surveillance footage, asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Chalmette at gunpoint on Thursday.
NOLA.com
Kenner man accused of beating mother to death indicted with second-degree murder
Three months after authorities say he used a hammer to beat his mother to death in her kitchen, a Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Joshua Chambers with second-degree murder in her death. Chambers, 28, was arrested April 25 as he stood in the doorway...
Slidell Police: 14-year-old arrested after posting picture of ATV involved in chase on social media
DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A 14-year-old has been arrested detectives say he led several Slidell police officers on a high-speed off-road chase in an ATV, leaving at least one person injured. According to the Slidell Police Department, the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday around 3 […]
JPSO investigates two separate Harvey homicides in two days
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides that happened in Harvey over the past two days. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says detectives are working on a homicide in Harvey that
NOLA.com
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
NOLA.com
Jury finds man guilty of ambush shooting that killed one man, injured two others
Joseph Zanetti stood beside a wood table and dropped a golden bullet casing into a cardboard box, where it clanged against 11 other shells. “Ladies and gentlemen,” the prosecutor told the jury seated in an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court courtroom, “Damond Scott is guilty.”. “He’s guilty...
Deputies search for man accused of double shooting after disturbance in Houma
Violent Crimes Detectives are looking for 21-year-old Peyton Dee Chauvin of Houma, who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
WDSU
Slidell police arrest 14-year-old accused in off-road vehicle chase
Slidell police said an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a high-speed chase that injured an officer Wednesday night. Slidell police have arrested a 14-year-old from Slidell who police said was responsible for leading officers on the chase. According to police, after posting a photograph of the all-terrain vehicle...
WWL-TV
4 stabbed in 8 days at New Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS — Four men were stabbed in separate incidents a the New Orleans jail in the last eight days, according to new information published by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The sheriff's office said the first incident happened on July 28, with the latest stabbing happening...
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports 2 violent domestic disputes in less than 24 hours
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St.Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has reported two violent domestic disputes that happened less than 24 hours of each other. According to reports, one victim was shot on Monday, and another victim in an unrelated incident was cut on Tuesday morning. Deputies report that...
