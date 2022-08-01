Light festival in Upstate NY to feature Ukrainian artist working in active combat zone

Read on www.syracuse.com
Feels Like the First Time; Lou Gramm arriving Saturday for return performance at Binghamton’s Spiedie Fest
It feels like the first time, like the lyrics from Foreigner’s first single released in 1977, except it’s not. For the second time, with the first being in 2005, Lou Gramm, one of the founding members of Foreigner, will take the stage for a headline performance on Saturday at Binghamton’s Spiedie Fest.
85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton
I'm always on the lookout for a new place to visit, no matter if it's while I'm on vacation, maybe a day trip, or just something local that's fun to visit. We have lots of options of great places to visit from museums to carousels and beyond. One thing I...
moderncampground.com
New Campground in New York: Greek Peak Mountain Resort’s Campground at Hope Lake
It’s never too late to go camping. In Cortland, New York, Greek Peak Mountain Resort’s Campground at Hope Lake just officially opened with 26 RV sites and 15 junior RV/camper sites. The larger RV sites are equipped with sewer, water, and electricity, while the junior RV sites have...
Breathtaking Giant Lantern Sculptures at Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo
The Illumination for Conservation Lantern Festival is open at Binghamton's Ross Park Zoo and is being described as nothing short as "breathtaking." Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter told Town Square Binghamton's weekly local public affairs program, Southern Tier Close Up the display of over 40 nature-themed luminaries throughout the Southside zoo will be the biggest fund-raising event this year and it also benefits several conservation groups.
Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off this weekend
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival will start this weekend, offering family fun, food, fireworks, and more. The rain or shine festival will be at Clute Park in Watkins Glen this Friday, August 5, 2022, and end on Saturday, August 6th. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, […]
The Cider Mill is open for the season
A local favorite, The Cider Mill, is now open for the season as autumn is right around the corner.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Results for ‘Best Pizza in Broome County’ according to you
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The results are in for our best pizza in Broome County poll. We received nearly 300 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared. Here is the list of the top 10 pizza spots according to you:. The Stone Fox (49...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: August 3, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a new bathhouse is being built on the Susquehanna River at the south end of the Tompkins Street Bridge, and not a moment too soon. Just yesterday a young woman was saved from drowning near that site.
Hollywood comes to Elmira with new short film from local producer
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hollywood is coming to Elmira! One film producer originally from Horseheads said she hopes her new short film will be the start of a new film scene in the Southern Tier. Linda Miller is a producer working in Los Angeles, but she grew up in Horseheads and spends her summers in […]
Spiedie Fest returns to its usual weekend
Spiedie Fest is returning to its traditional first weekend in August this
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bomb Threat Reported at Binghamton University
Binghamton University has closed a building due to a reported bomb threat. Binghamton University notified staff and students via B-ALERT messaging system saying the Health Sciences Building would be closed for the day as a result of a bomb threat. University police, local law enforcement, and the FBI investigated the...
NYSEG working to restore power after storm
NYSEG is currently working to restore power in parts of the Southern Tier after severe thunderstorms brought down trees and limbs, disrupting service to thousands of customers.
Crew changes lightbulbs in WETM’s 800-foot transmit tower
If you're wondering why WETM's channel 18 signal was cut off in the afternoon on August 4, it's because two tower riggers climbed over 800 feet into the air to replace lightbulbs on a broadcast transmitter tower.
ESPN Journalist Sports Binghamton Rumble Ponies Jersey On National Television
If you are a fan of ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption" (PTI), then you know that one of the co-hosts is Tony Kornheiser. He's been there since it's inception in 2001 and it's still one of the highest (if not the highest) rated program on the Worldwide Leader in Sports. Then...
Three Broome County residents sentenced to NYS Prison this week
Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Thousands without power as storm comes through the Southern Tier
TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As rounds of storms come through the area, they bring plenty of lightning. It is also causing thousands to lose power. As morning rolled around there are still over 1,300 customers in Otsego county without power, according to NYSEG. Chemung County – 24 Chenango County – 135 Delaware County – […]
Western Broome Residents Puzzled by Series of “Explosions”
Some people in western Broome County were concerned when they heard what sounded like loud explosions. Residents of Ross Corners told WNBF News there were three or four "blasts" over a period of about an hour late Wednesday morning. A man who lives on Arlington Avenue was mystified by all...
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO
The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
