20th Annual Technology and Cybersecurity Forum to be this September

Niagara County Announces “Hope Links” Campaign
The Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force will be launching its “Hope Links” campaign at the 2022 Niagara County Fair, according to Myrla Gibbons-Doxey, Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) Deputy Director and Co-Chair of the Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force Public Awareness/Involvement Subcommittee. The campaign asks fairgoers to complete one paper link by writing on that link something that has posed a significant life challenge to them and something that gave them hope that they could triumph over that challenge. These links will be collected and utilized to create a visual representation that “Hope Links” our community together in the face of adversity.
Niagara County COVID-19 Weekly Update
The Niagara County Department of Health today released its weekly COVID-19 update. The public is also encouraged to visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york for further information. This site contains state, regional and county data on positive cases, fatalities, hospitalizations and vaccinations, along with various demographic breakdowns and the individual school district dashboard. The...
Niagara County Announcers Upcoming Closing of Section of Porter Center Rd
Niagara County Department of Public Works (DPW) Commissioner Garret Meal today announced that a section of Porter Center Road in the Town of Lewiston will be closed to all motorists, except local traffic, beginning August 8. Electronic message boards are already in place warning motorists of the pending closure. The...
