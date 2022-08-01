San Antonio Public library offers students free resources for back-to-school

SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.

