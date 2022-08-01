San Antonio Public library offers students free resources for back-to-school

Read on news4sanantonio.com
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
'Mucho Gusto' focuses on improving health and wellness for teenagers
SAN ANTONIO - Local teens are invited to a free event focused on improving their health and wellness. "Mucho Gusto" runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Whitley Theological Center off Oblate Drive. It is hosted by Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Metro Health. There...
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
Northside ISD outlines safety plans ahead of upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s largest district, Northside Independent School District, is letting students and parents know what it's doing to keep their campuses safe. Much of the information is on the Northside-ISD website, along with a message from the district's superintendent. “In Northside, the safety of our students...
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
Dietitian shares insight on good nutrition for kids as they get ready for back-to-school
SAN ANTONIO - We're here for you as you get ready to start sending your children back to school for the start of a new year and good nutrition is a great way to make sure kids can keep focused while learning. We spoke to a dietitian from University Health...
How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule
SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog
The eight-year-old boy shot in the back while attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down as a result from his injury. He spent almost a month in the pediatric intensive care at the children's hospital in Chicago.
Southwest Research unveils self-driving bus that navigates using artificial intelligence
SAN ANTONIO - The latest eye-opening inventions at Southwest Research Institute - like a self-driving bus and methane-detecting drones - are designed to solve some of San Antonio's infrastructure challenges. The artificial intelligence-guided 14-passenger bus was on display today, giving dozens of visitors from Leadership SA quick tours of the...
City leaders look to build a permanent memorial at the site of the migrant truck tragedy
SAN ANTONIO - Homeland Security officials have called it the most deadly human smuggling incident on U.S. soil. Now, the tragedy may get it's own permanent memorial along Quintana Road. It's been just over a month since authorities found 48 people dead in or around an abandoned tractor trailer in...
Keller Williams Heritage
Keller Williams heritage is the top real estate brokerage in San Antonio, and they've just unveiled a brand-new headquarters for its agents and their success. and here to tell us more about it is CEO Jack Hawthorne!
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Adrian Barcenes
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 15-year-old Adrian Barcenes. Adrian was last seen back on April 29 on the city's Southeast Side along Vinsant Circle not far from SE Military Drive. "He never returned from shool, his guardians do no know...
Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Three large wildfires have sparked in Hays County within the last week. Multiple crews are working to get the latest fire under control near Wimberley. The Hermosa Fire has burned 35 acres and is 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started around 6 p.m. in the...
60-acre Hermosa Fire threatens homes, 35% contained; additional resources arrive
WIMBERLEY, Texas — FRIDAY UPDATE:. As of Thursday evening August 4, the Hermosa Fire in Hays County remains at an estimated 60 acres, and containment has improved to 35 percent. Hand crews worked through the day and night and made good progress building the fire line on portions of the fire with rough terrain.
Trashman finds abandoned kittens in dumpster, pets get a second chance with foster parents
SAN ANTONIO - Two weeks ago, a garbage man was shocked and dismayed to find three tiny abandoned kittens piled inside a commercial bin. The driver scooped up the soaked three-week-old kittens and carried them to a nearby business where a store attendant offered to clean up the kittens until an Animal Care Officer arrived.
SA Film Festival
The San Antonio film festival kicked off yesterday with local and international filmmakers leading the way to educate the community on the art of film making and serve as a platform for artists to showcase their talents. Adam Rocha the Executive Director and Co-Founder is here today with more! Take a look for details!
Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses
SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
Six years after SAPD officer was killed by new bride, family fights to keep her locked up
SAN ANTONIO - Six years after a veteran San Antonio police officer succumbed to a months-long coma – the victim of a shocking hit-and-run – the officer's family finds itself in a seemingly year-round battle to make sure his killer remains locked up behind bars. Diana Lopez, 33,...
Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire
A quick-thinking teen is being called a hero today after using a trampoline to help people escape an overnight apartment fire near Pittsburgh. A humble hero, 17-year-old Falon O'Regan helped his neighbors escape a three-alarm apartment fire in Bentleyville, Washington County. “I'm glad we got them out in time," said...
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
