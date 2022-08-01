ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man admits involvement with fatal 2019 carjacking, faces at least 23 years

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Od6gm_0h0l1NPb00

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man admitted he was involved in a fatal 2019 carjacking and is now facing at least 23 years in federal prison.

Jalen Exavier Simms, 27, was supposed to stand trial Monday in front of U.S. District Court Judge Henry E. Autrey for one count of attempted carjacking resulting in death. Simms chose to plead guilty to the charge Monday. He admitted that he and another man saw Jabari Clark sleeping in the driver’s seat of his 2012 Dodge Ram truck on June 3, 2019 at 6:03 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue. According to the Department of Justice Simms said in his guilty plea that he “approached Clark on the driver’s side while the other man approached the passenger side of the vehicle. Both pointed handguns at Clark.”

Top story: See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot

Simms said he tried to remove Clark from the truck. The two struggled for about 30 seconds. At that point, the other man “fired several shots, hitting Clark multiple times.” Simms and the other man then fled the scene.

“Clark staggered out of his truck and collapsed on his front lawn, where he died, despite efforts by family members to administer aid,” the DOJ said.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident from a nearby home, and Simms dropped a phone charging cord with his DNA on it.

As part of the plea, both sides have agreed to request a prison sentence of between 23 and 25 years. Simms is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2.

The identity of the other man with Clark is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or report information anonymously via St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals gun from Affton gun store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a man seen stealing a gun from a St. Louis County store in mid-July. On July 19, a man walked into a gun store in Affton at 4:30 p.m. and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Police said the man hid the gun in his shorts before walking out.
AFFTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Man who escaped a Missouri jail sentenced to 15 years in prison

U.S. District Judge Catherine D. Perry on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man who escaped the St. Ann, Mo. jail last year to 15 years in prison. Walter J. Wilson Jr., 39, was convicted by a federal jury in March of an escape charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
FOX2Now

Fenton man admits to stealing $1.1 million in wire fraud scheme

ST. LOUIS – A Fenton man has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in a wire fraud scheme that led him to $1.1 million. Harish Sunkara pleaded guilty to two federal charges of aggravated identity theft. In federal court Thursday, he admitted to bilking investors with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport.
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Two wounded in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and another victim were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near the intersection of Salisbury and 21st Street around 3:00 p.m., police tell News 4. A 19-year-old man was shot in the face and was not conscious or breathing when he was taken to a hospital. A second victim later showed up at a hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Alcohol#Louis#District Court#The Department Of Justice#Doj
5 On Your Side

Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
FOX 2

Mobile tribute to fallen officers visits Clayton

The 2021 edition of the "End of Watch - Ride to Remember" made a stop at St. Louis County Police Headquarters on Friday. The 40-foot trailer displays the names and faces of the 608 members of the law enforcement community that died in the line of duty in 2021.
CLAYTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely Police arrest St. Louis woman for allegedly assaulting another woman

A 41-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old Pevely woman at an apartment in the 100 block of Pevely Square Drive. The Pevely woman lives in the apartment, and the St. Louis woman is the mother of one of the Pevely woman’s neighbors, said Chief Mark Glenn of the Pevely Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on gun charges

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Tuesday sentenced a convicted felon from St. Louis to more than 10 years in prison on gun charges. Judge Clark sentenced Terrell Gunn, 43, to eight years and seven months in prison on a 2022 charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two more years for violating his supervised release from a 2016 conviction on another felon in possession charge.
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy