Wausau, WI

Wausau area obituaries August 1, 2022

By Shereen Siewert
Marshall R. Swanson

Marshall R. Swanson, age 83 of Mosinee, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home.

Marshall Ray was born March 7, 1939 in Swea City, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Freda (Peterson) Swanson. He grew up and attended school in Swea City, enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, serving honorably until his discharge in 1960.

After serving in the Navy Marshall lived in Kingman, Arizona and worked for Ford Proving Grounds until his retirement in 1986. During his time in Kingman he helped create the first Lions Club in Golden Valley, AZ. Marshall was a 4-H leader for Swine Club, and also became a successful realtor.

Marshall then moved to the Wausau area where he drove Semi Truck for Krueger Wholesale in Mosinee, Menzner Lumber in Marathon City, and WH Transport. After this second retirement he worked several years for Sams Club in Wausau.

Marshall never met a stranger, he knew everything about them by the time they finished talking, and he loved to tell a joke or two. He was a talented woodworker and spent countless hours making beautiful furnishings and items for his family and friends. Marshall was a volunteer for the COPD Foundation and was acting as an Advocate for the State of Wisconsin, with travels to Washington D.C. As a Veteran he was able to participate in an Honor Flight in 2017 with his best friend, Jerry Fritz.

Marshall enjoyed being with his wife Paula, working on their beautiful yard, and tinkering with home projects. Marshall Loved Everybody, and expressed how everyone was so good to him.

He is survived by his wife Paula of 21 years; children Lanny (Fiance’ Goldie), Carrie, Cyndi, Marshall Jr., Susie and Laura (Harry) Willette; stepchildren Chuck (Heather) and Jamie Heise; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, two step-great grandchildren; sister Connie Wade; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; children Shelley, Kimberly and stepdaughter Lisa Heise; siblings Duane, Carolyn and Charlotte.

A Memorial Service is pending at Our Savior’s National Catholic Church in Mosinee. Military Honors will be accorded by the State of Wisconsin and the Wausau VFW Burns Post #388.

Inurnment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Laura A. Halstead

Laura A. Halstead, young of 64, passed on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Laura was born on January 22, 1958, to the late William Halstead and Jean Edwards in Annapolis, Maryland. She had a kind and gentle soul, and she knew that she wanted to help others. At the age of 16, she started her career path in home care, where she became a licensed nursing assistant.

Laura is survived by her siblings; Bob Halstead, Scott Halstead, and Jennifer (Stanley) Stewart, her uncle; Bill (Sandy) Edwards, her uncle and aunt Robert (Pam) Edwards, and her nieces and nephews; Kristina, Austin, and Hunter, along with numerous cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and aunts Jane and Evelyn.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gary D. Thomas

Gary Dean Thomas, Wausau, died Tuesday, July 26 at the age of 82. Born in Harper, Kansas to Melvin and Alene Thomas, Gary was the oldest of three brothers.

Gary is survived by his wife Jo Carrol Thomas, brother Bob (Kim) Thomas, children Tod Thomas, Lissa (Brian) Reitz and Jay Thomas, and grandchildren Reily Thomas, Eli Thomas, Silvie Reitz, Nole Thomas and Milo Thomas.

Gary grew up in Harper playing high school football and basketball, working summers at the local grain silo and in the hay fields, and getting into plenty of mischief involving hanging out of crop dusters, searching the principal’s office for his IQ score, and learning to avoid snake-infested fishing holes. A Harper High School teacher helped him attend college by giving him enough money to pay for his first-year tuition. Gary never forgot her kindness and quietly helped others the same way throughout his life.

In college, Gary met Jo Carrol Beeler and realized he believed in love at first sight. They married six months later. Throughout their 60-year marriage, he brought her flowers and told her she was beautiful. Jo left college to work full-time so Gary could complete his degree and become a Certified Public Accountant. He began his career in a public accounting firm in Wichita, Kan. and later joined Wausau Insurance Company as a field auditor in Kansas City, Kan. His career with the company took the family from Kansas to Missouri and eventually to Wisconsin. Gary retired as vice president of Internal Audit, a role he loved because it aligned with his commitment to integrity and love of a good challenge.

Gary was a proud father and delighted grandfather who never hesitated to tell the kids and grandkids how proud he was and catch them in breathtakingly tight hugs because he loved them beyond words. They will remember him as a wonderful storyteller, a devoted joke-teller, and a passionate learner who often responded to questions with, “I don’t know. Let’s go look it up!”

Rest in peace. You will be missed.

The family would like to thank the care providers at Wellington Place in Rib Mountain for their kind and patient care.

Earl A. Becker

Earl A. Becker, 78, of Athens, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2022 under the care of his family and Aspirus Hospice Home Care.

Earl was born at home on September 12, 1943 to the late LeRoy and Gertrude (Wilcox) Becker. He was baptized and confirmed . He graduated from Merrill High School class of 1963. He married the love of his life Judith (Utech) Becker on May 30, 1964, and proceeded to build his family.

Earl will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, and his ability to start up a conversation with anyone. (Much to his children’s chagrin) He loved spending time with family, puttering around his shop, going out to eat, and decorating the family yard for each holiday.

Earl worked for Fromm Brothers Inc. for several stints, he was a custodian at GD Jones Elementary School, and finally “retired” after 15 years from Fiskars Mfg.

He also assisted with Boy Scouts, Lutheran Pioneers, and Hamburg Happy Hearts 4-H Clubs. Earl liked to reminisce about the good old days of hunting and fishing, and in later years feeding and watching the birds and helping Judy with their Koi Fish Pond.

Earl is survived by his wife Judy and three children: Sherry (Wade) Ninnemann, Tim (Kris) Becker, and Cindy (Paul) Achterberg; Grandchildren: Nicole and Ryan Trumblay, Peter Achterberg, Amanda (Dan) Grover, Melissa Becker, Madison Scheel, Jacob (Kayla) Scheel, Tiffany (Adam) Ahrens; great grandchildren: Leala, Aubrey, Skarlette, and Benjamin Scheel, Lillie Grace Grover, and Lilly and Aspen Achterberg; and a great granddaughter due in November Elizabeth Lillie Ann Ahrens. Brothers: LeRoy “Sonny” Becker, Clarence Plisch, and Clifton (Kathy) Plisch, and sisters: Sally (Matt) Greenblatt, Maryann (Rod) Kropp and brother in law Will Kriehn. Earl also leaves numerous beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Earl is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Kory Scheel, brothers: Frank (Arlene) Becker, Wayne Plisch, sisters: Donna (Jack) Smith, Mary Ellen (Don) Lang, Helen Ives, and sister in law, Judy Plisch.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4th from 4 PM – 7 PM at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will continue on Friday, August 5th from 8:30 AM until the time of service at 10 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 11329 Berlin Lane, Athen, WI. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Naugart Cemetery.

Earl’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Aspirus Hospice Services and Ruth Nelson-Lau N.P. for the wonderful care they provided.

Wayne J. Stubinski

Wayne J. Stubinski, 77, formerly of Wausau, died Wednesday July 27, 2022 at his home in Marshfield.

He was born June 2, 1945 in Wausau, son of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Wiskowski) Stubinski.

Wayne graduated from Newman High School and furthered his education, earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering at North Central Technical College, Wausau. For over 40 years, he worked as an engineer for numerous companies and traveled for work throughout the United States and Internationally.

He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. Among his favorite pastimes, Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, technology and watching the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include, his son, Tom (Angel) Stubinski; sister, Joan (Mark) Buntin; grandchildren, Maria, Tanner, Rebecca, Faith, Jonah, Elijah and Cody; nieces and nephews, Andrew, Dan, Megan, Shanna, Bryce, Alicia and Nathan; and cousins, Sue and Jan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tami and brother, Rodney.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Richard E. Neumann

Richard Elmer Neumann, 85 of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on July 21, 2022, at the Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids. He was born to the late Elmer and Hildegard (Laub) Neumann on February 20, 1937.

He loved driving semi for various local companies.

He served in the Marines and was in the Korean war.

He is survived by his son Troy Neumann (Barb), Ex-wife Louella Neumann , brother, John (Karen) Neumann, Ironwood, MI, 3 nieces, Jenni, Lori, Heidi, nephew Jeff and his special friend Shirley Kleven.

Per Richard no funeral services were to be held.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

