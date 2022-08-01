ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lauren Boebert thinks people will start eating dogs if America controls guns

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) believes an assault weapons ban in the US will cause people to eat dogs.

In an interview with Newsmax's Sebastian Gorka, Boebert spoke about how she challenged Democratic politician Beto O'Rourke after he hinted that assault-style weapons should be outlawed.

"If the citizenry in America is disarmed, then we are no longer citizens," she said in a video before the conversation took a turn for the doggone strange.

"We are subjects. You know, here in America, we have gourmet treats for puppies. We have these amazing groomers for dogs. In Venezuela, they eat the dogs, and it started because they don't have firearms," Boebert said.

She added: "They do not have a way to protect themselves, to defend themselves against a tyrannical government.

The clip of Boebert's chat was also uploaded to Twitter , and many people expressed their confusion and voiced other opinions.

One wrote: "What the f*** did I just watch?

"They eat their dogs because they don't have guns?!?

"To call her dumb is an insult to dumb people."

"Say what now? How the hell do you make that leap? How on earth did she get elected to any office?" another added.

A third wrote: "Does she make this stuff up as she goes, or does she hear it somewhere & repeat it? Either way, she's an embarrassment. This is why we must vet candidates. I seriously cannot understand what people in her Colorado district see in her. She's proven she's unqualified over & over."

Check out other responses and reactions below.

In a 2018 report from The Daily Mail, dog eating is not a new practice in Venezuela.

As a result of the economic collapse, people abandoned their dogs in the country's cities because they couldn't feed and vaccinate them.

"The nation's poorest have always hunted and eaten them," the Daily Mail's report read.

Indy100 reached out to representatives for Boebert via email for comment.

