Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent sentenced to 10 years for stealing from district

Woman who murdered husband is charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme
Frances Hall, who was placed in jail again this week, is being charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme. Hall had turned herself into Bexar County authorities since there had been a warrant out for Hall’s arrest since June 30, 2022. According to investigators, from 2009 to 2016, Hall had provided...
Deputies searching for two suspects who stole an ATM machine and drove off
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two suspects who stole an ATM machine. Deputies were called out just after 5 a.m. Friday, July 29, to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business. According to the deputies,...
Man arrested after being stopped with several hundred pieces of stolen mail
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after being stopped with several hundred pieces of stolen identifying documents. The arrest happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Jackson Keller Road. After pulling the vehicle over for a traffic violation, officers discovered more than a...
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Adrian Barcenes
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 15-year-old Adrian Barcenes. Adrian was last seen back on April 29 on the city's Southeast Side along Vinsant Circle not far from SE Military Drive. "He never returned from shool, his guardians do no know...
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
Six years after SAPD officer was killed by new bride, family fights to keep her locked up
SAN ANTONIO - Six years after a veteran San Antonio police officer succumbed to a months-long coma – the victim of a shocking hit-and-run – the officer's family finds itself in a seemingly year-round battle to make sure his killer remains locked up behind bars. Diana Lopez, 33,...
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
Police: Man who used lighter to kill spider starts 60-acre wildfire
Police in Springville, Utah says a man using a lighter to try to kill a spider, sparked a 60-acre wildfire. 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin was arrested Monday for investigation of reckless burning. Jail records show he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The fire...
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
Man charged for fatal shooting at North Austin homeless encampment
Police have arrested and charged a man for a fatal shooting last month at a homeless encampment in North Austin. 21-year-old Cesar Lopez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 38-year-old Michael Richardson. It happened Saturday, July 9, in a tent community at 9909 North Lamar Boulevard, behind...
Man charged with murder after gunning down another man during fight
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned tragic on the Southwest Side. Police were called out just after 8 p.m. Wednesday for a fight on Ike Street near Krueger Street. While they were on their way, the officers got a call that shots were fired.
Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Three large wildfires have sparked in Hays County within the last week. Multiple crews are working to get the latest fire under control near Wimberley. The Hermosa Fire has burned 35 acres and is 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started around 6 p.m. in the...
Man dies after swerving to avoid mattress, rolling about 80 yards into some trees
SAN ANTONIO - A man, Rudolph Lambaria, is dead after he swerved to avoid hitting a mattress in the roadway and rolled his truck over several times in Far South Bexar County. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 37 right at the country line of Atascosa and Bexar County.
City Councilmembers drop challenge to see which district brings in most blood donors
SAN ANTONIO - With the need for blood outpacing donations, the San Antonio City Council decided to step up and help. The city council announced on Wednesday the "Summer District Challenge," which will run though Aug. 12. The challenge will see councilmembers sponsoring blood drives within their districts in a...
Woman shot multiple times with assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times with an assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off San Lino Street near S. Hamilton Avenue. Police are still trying to piece...
Northside ISD outlines safety plans ahead of upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s largest district, Northside Independent School District, is letting students and parents know what it's doing to keep their campuses safe. Much of the information is on the Northside-ISD website, along with a message from the district's superintendent. “In Northside, the safety of our students...
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
New Braunfels residents with extremely high energy bills
"I think every Texan always prepares for summer months to have higher utility bills," says New Braunfels resident, Alexandria Stephenson. Who says she has conserved as much as possible, when she noticed her energy bill continued to soar every month. San Antonio residents have felt the heat directly, with high...
Keller Williams Heritage
Keller Williams heritage is the top real estate brokerage in San Antonio, and they've just unveiled a brand-new headquarters for its agents and their success. and here to tell us more about it is CEO Jack Hawthorne!
