Logan Aluminum Job Fair

Hopkinsville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Ascend Elements Official Opines On Hopkinsville Decision

Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear personally delivered the message of Ascend Elements Incorporated, and its promise to bring a Phase I $310 million investment and 250 jobs into Christian County’s Commerce Park II. During Thursday’s “Team Kentucky” update, Vice President of Marketing and Governmental Relations Roger Lin detailed...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map

Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville

Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Greenville Road Crash

A wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was southbound when a medical problem caused the driver to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue. The driver was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
City
Hopkinsville, KY
whopam.com

Plea deal reached for Clarksville man who led police on pursuit

A plea deal was reached Thursday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a Clarksville man with a long criminal history who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in February. The original arrest citation from Hopkinsville police for 43-year old Damien Gray of Clarksville says officers received a call...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified

Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
PARIS, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs

Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
DOVER, TN
KFVS12

Truck crash cleared, all lanes of I-24 open in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck that crashed along Interstate 24 westbound and restricted traffic to one lane has now been cleared. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was hauling several rolls of steel that are blocking both westbound lanes at the 66 and 67 mile markers.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews called to house fire in Hartford

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
HARTFORD, KY
WBKR

Say What? Arby’s Now “Has the Meats” in Beaver Dam, Kentucky

While driving through Beaver Dam over the weekend, I noticed something fun. After a few minor setbacks, Arby's is about to open in Ohio County. They're also hiring. Ray and the team at Arby's in Owensboro always support Christmas Wish, so I support them too. Luckily, their menu is quite extensive. From sandwiches to wraps, fries to shakes, appetizers to salads, there's something offered for everyone. While most people love the Classic Beef 'n Cheddar, my go-to is the Classic Roast Beef. The Mozzarella Sticks make a great appetizer. The Curly Fries are a must, topped off with a Strawberry Shake! Now, I'm hungry. What are your favorite food items on Arby's menu?
BEAVER DAM, KY
whopam.com

Stolen car recovered, Madisonville woman arrested

A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in Princeton and a Madisonville woman was arrested. Princeton police were called to a disturbance at the American Inn about 7:30 p.m. and a computer check showed one of the automobiles involved had been reported stolen in Madisonville. Further investigation led to the arrest...
PRINCETON, KY
fox17.com

Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital

Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
TODD COUNTY, KY
trazeetravel.com

Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky

The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Christian County vs Mayfield

The Christian County Colonels hosted the Mayfield Cardinals in the first preseason scrimmage for both teams. YourSportsEdge.Com was at the Stadium of Champions and got these pics from the game. Check em out. Christian County vs Mayfield.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Railroad crossings to close tomorrow morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – CSX Transportation will close four railroad crossings starting 6 a.m. Aug. 3 until further notice. According to a release by the City of Bowling Green, the railroad crossings at 11th Avenue, 12th Avenue, 13th Avenue and Robinson Avenue will be closed to all traffic. The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured in Christian County Single Vehicle Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on US 68 near Overby Lane in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was westbound when her vehicle hydroplaned and struck a rock wall. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

