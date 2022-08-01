Tony Archinski Should Police His Own Ironic Conduct ~ EYE ON DRACUT

Read on valleypatriot.com
UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
valleypatriot.com
Nino De Leon Guzman, a/k/a “Chino,” of Methuen Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking
BOSTON – A Methuen man pleaded guilty on Aug. 3, 2022 in federal court in Boston to his involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy. Nino De Leon Guzman, a/k/a “Chino,” 31, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Oct. 27, 2022. Guzman was charged in June 2021 and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2021.
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
WCVB
'All involved parties' identified in slaying of mother, two young boys, NH investigators say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Investigators say they have "identified all parties" involved in the shooting death of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire this week, but no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, police were called...
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
valleypatriot.com
KANE’S CORNER ~ Jeffrey Hollett, Haverhill Veteran Services Officer
Kane went on a field trip to interview Haverhill Veteran Service Officer Jeffrey Hollett at his office in Haverhill, MA. Jeffrey has dedicated his professional life to helping Veterans navigate civilian life after serving our country with honor. Jeffrey, who originally served as the VSO in Dracut, stated that Haverhill has given him the unique opportunity to serve veterans and their families from a variety of age groups and military campaigns. It would not be unusual for him to assist a young adult veteran trying to find a new job, and then assist a veteran with retirement plans in the same morning. Overall, Haverhill is a community with many veterans from various backgrounds and levels of need. Hollett a veteran of the Army himself, says, ‘I love my job, but it does pull on your heart strings.’
Appeals court tosses former UMass students’ lawsuit challenging COVID vaccine mandates
A federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday brought by two former students of the University of Massachusetts campuses in Boston and Lowell claiming that vaccine mandates were unconstitutional. The appeal arose from a 2021 lawsuit by then-students Hunter Harris of UMass Lowell and Cora Cluett of UMass Boston...
Be Your Own Boss: Former fire chief leaves for new career on the water
A fire chief turned boat captain. Tony Carli led the Everett Fire Department for five years, but after the pandemic, he had a change of heart and realized his passion was the water. For Tony, it’s no days off, but he doesn’t seem to mind. His Red Top Boats are...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Nah-Tayleigh Brown of Roxbury
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nah-Tayleigh BROWN was reported missing from her residence in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury on July 30, 2022. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM, at which time she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and multi-color/rainbow crocs. Officers spoke with BROWN via phone at the time she was reported missing, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community
Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
DA: Dorchester man caught leaving Puerto Rican Festival with high-capacity ghost gun
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested leaving the Puerto Rican Festival Sunday evening with a high-capacity, laser-sighted ghost gun, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said. Marc Serrano, 28, appeared in Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges of carrying a firearm without a license as a second...
WCVB
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver outside Whole Foods in Newton, Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Newton police are seeking more information about a vehicle that left the scene of a pedestrian crash that happened outside a Whole Foods Market in the Massachusetts city. Police said via Facebook that the pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk outside the Whole Foods at 916...
Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)
Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End
At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 in detail pay, released on personal recognizance
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work pleaded not guilty in Worcester District Court Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance after being arraigned on larceny charges. Colby Turner, 33, who was represented by attorney Padraic Rafferty,...
After crash, trucker’s blood showed heroin-related substance
A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday.
