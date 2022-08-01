Tony Archinski Should Police His Own Ironic Conduct ~ EYE ON DRACUT

Kane went on a field trip to interview Haverhill Veteran Service Officer Jeffrey Hollett at his office in Haverhill, MA. Jeffrey has dedicated his professional life to helping Veterans navigate civilian life after serving our country with honor. Jeffrey, who originally served as the VSO in Dracut, stated that Haverhill has given him the unique opportunity to serve veterans and their families from a variety of age groups and military campaigns. It would not be unusual for him to assist a young adult veteran trying to find a new job, and then assist a veteran with retirement plans in the same morning. Overall, Haverhill is a community with many veterans from various backgrounds and levels of need. Hollett a veteran of the Army himself, says, ‘I love my job, but it does pull on your heart strings.’

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO