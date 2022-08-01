ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tony Archinski Should Police His Own Ironic Conduct ~ EYE ON DRACUT

By ValleyPatriot
valleypatriot.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on valleypatriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
NASHUA, NH
valleypatriot.com

Nino De Leon Guzman, a/k/a “Chino,” of Methuen Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

BOSTON – A Methuen man pleaded guilty on Aug. 3, 2022 in federal court in Boston to his involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy. Nino De Leon Guzman, a/k/a “Chino,” 31, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Oct. 27, 2022. Guzman was charged in June 2021 and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2021.
METHUEN, MA
Seacoast Current

Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy

A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
CONCORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ethics#Democrat#Town Committee
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
valleypatriot.com

KANE’S CORNER ~ Jeffrey Hollett, Haverhill Veteran Services Officer

Kane went on a field trip to interview Haverhill Veteran Service Officer Jeffrey Hollett at his office in Haverhill, MA. Jeffrey has dedicated his professional life to helping Veterans navigate civilian life after serving our country with honor. Jeffrey, who originally served as the VSO in Dracut, stated that Haverhill has given him the unique opportunity to serve veterans and their families from a variety of age groups and military campaigns. It would not be unusual for him to assist a young adult veteran trying to find a new job, and then assist a veteran with retirement plans in the same morning. Overall, Haverhill is a community with many veterans from various backgrounds and levels of need. Hollett a veteran of the Army himself, says, ‘I love my job, but it does pull on your heart strings.’
HAVERHILL, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Nah-Tayleigh Brown of Roxbury

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nah-Tayleigh BROWN was reported missing from her residence in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury on July 30, 2022. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM, at which time she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and multi-color/rainbow crocs. Officers spoke with BROWN via phone at the time she was reported missing, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community

Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)

Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End

At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy