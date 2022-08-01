ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
What should be done about ‘toy’ water-pellet guns feeding fear in some Cleveland neighborhoods?

With drive-by water-pellet shootings on the rise on Cleveland’s Near West Side, causing concern among residents and forming the backdrop of a fatal shooting in Tremont, Cleveland Second District Police Commander Thomas Stacho has assigned a detective to comb through assault reports to try to quantify the problem, cleveland.com’s John H. Tucker reports.
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
Cleveland.com

92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter

Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Just a drill: Westlake police practice active shooter protocol

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake police swarmed Parkland Intermediate School on Hilliard Boulevard Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug. 2-3) for training sessions to prepare for the possibility of active shooters and mass casualties. The training event was coordinated by Police Chief Kevin Bielozer and Lt. Jason Dancy. The Westlake Fire Department and...
Man points semiautomatic pistol at car wash worker in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested July 22 after he pointed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at a worker outside Zoom Express Car Wash, 14755 Snow Road. The worker told police that the man drove a pickup truck to the car wash entrance at about 5:30 p.m. but the gate at the entrance didn’t open. The worker talked to the man, and the two started arguing.
Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
