Feds arrest ex-Portage County court employee accused of mailing feces to Republican lawmakers in Ohio, including Jim Jordan
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Federal agents on Friday arrested a Mogadore man and accused him of sending more than three dozen feces-laden letters to Republican politicians in Ohio, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, and those in other states. Richard John Steinle, a 77-year-old former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator,...
Bail Project employee settles lawsuit with Cleveland for $30,000 over arrest during May 30 riots
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Bail Project employee who accused Cleveland police of arresting him without probable cause twice in one day in the aftermath of the May 30, 2020, riots settled his lawsuit with the city for $30,000. Anthony Body, a former member of the city’s Community Police Commission,...
Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
No charges for deadly RTA bus shooting: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
cleveland19.com
Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
What should be done about ‘toy’ water-pellet guns feeding fear in some Cleveland neighborhoods?
With drive-by water-pellet shootings on the rise on Cleveland’s Near West Side, causing concern among residents and forming the backdrop of a fatal shooting in Tremont, Cleveland Second District Police Commander Thomas Stacho has assigned a detective to comb through assault reports to try to quantify the problem, cleveland.com’s John H. Tucker reports.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
Ex-Cuyahoga County recorder charged with assaulting Parma police officer during mental-health crisis incident
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cuyahoga County Recorder and Cleveland City Councilman Patrick J. O’Malley pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges accusing him of assaulting a Parma police officer during an April arrest in which authorities responded to a mental-health crisis incident at his home, according to a police report.
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
After 38 years, Richmond Heights police have teamed with Ohio BCI to try to find Frank Noch’s killers
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Just after 4 p.m. Feb. 20, 1984, Frank Noch -- an 86-year-old who did not drive and regularly walked to destinations -- was seen making his way on foot toward his residence, just off Chardon Road on Beverly Hills Drive. Less than two hours later, Noch’s...
Accused Facebook scammer gets poked with warrant: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police reported Aug. 5 they issued an arrest warrant on a North Canton man, 36, accused of advertising a tea set on Facebook MarketPlace, then accepting a $250 downpayment from a Pepper Pike resident in early July. She never received her kitchenware and found herself blocked from any further contact...
Just a drill: Westlake police practice active shooter protocol
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake police swarmed Parkland Intermediate School on Hilliard Boulevard Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug. 2-3) for training sessions to prepare for the possibility of active shooters and mass casualties. The training event was coordinated by Police Chief Kevin Bielozer and Lt. Jason Dancy. The Westlake Fire Department and...
So you recently got COVID-19; are you still contagious?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two and a half years into the greatest pandemic most of us have ever known, life has mostly returned to normal. At this point, if you haven’t gotten COVID-19 at least once, you’re in the minority. But what if you get COVID-19 now? How...
Pekar Comic Fest is Aug. 20 on Coventry in Cleveland Heights: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It’s that time of year once more for the Harvey Pekar Comic Book Fest, this year taking place from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Coventry PEACE Park in Cleveland Heights. The park can be found across from the Coventry Library branch, 1925 Coventry Road.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Man points semiautomatic pistol at car wash worker in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested July 22 after he pointed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at a worker outside Zoom Express Car Wash, 14755 Snow Road. The worker told police that the man drove a pickup truck to the car wash entrance at about 5:30 p.m. but the gate at the entrance didn’t open. The worker talked to the man, and the two started arguing.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue. “My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”
