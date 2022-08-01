ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Community Impact Houston

Missouri City accepts $5.1M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council

Missouri City Council unanimously accepted funds allocated by the Texas General Land Office through the method of distribution for the regional mitigation program as part of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Mitigation action plan. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City has taken the next step to receive nearly $5.1...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sugar Land City Council approves $1.1M Brazos River Park contract

Gadberry Construction was awarded the contract after being identified by the city’s architectural firm as the lowest responsible bidder. (courtesy city of Sugar Land) The third phase of the Brazos River Park project is moving forward after Sugar Land City Council approved a $1.1 million construction contract for the project at its Aug. 2 meeting. According to the meeting, the third and final phase of the project will include a pavilion, pedestrian crossings, concrete trails, new landscaping and irrigation.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hopdoddy open at former Grub Burger location on Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands

Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened Aug. 2 in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened at the former Grub Burger location at 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, The Woodlands, on Aug. 2. The chain offers craft burgers, fries and margaritas among its menu items, featuring Piedmontese beef, Beyond Meat, bison and cage-free chicken options.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Tasting Room to close final location in City Centre after 20+ years in Houston

HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts

The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

High Ground Airsoft relocates to Cypress

Evike Outpost at High Ground Airsoft moved to Cypress in June. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Evike Outpost at High Ground Airsoft moved from its original location at 100 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, to 13742 N. Eldridge Parkway, Cypress, on June 4 and held a grand opening celebration July 23. The airsoft arena and sales center held special deals and promotions throughout the day. Evike Outpost sells airsoft guns, BBs and other airsoft gear. The facility also hosts parties, airsoft games and other events. 281-547-8367. www.highgroundairsoft.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Braes Heights Pet Supplies Plus celebrating grand opening

Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14 at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Animal food and amenities chain Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14. Located at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, the store held a limited opening in July. The retailer provides pet care to dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and other small animals. Services include grooming, an animal pharmacy, periodic adoptions and other resources to help pet owners. 832-699-5335. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Memorial City Mall Transformation Is Only Beginning With New Open Air Center — An Inside Look at Memorial Town Square and What Else Is Coming

Memorial Town Square brings a different, outdoor feel to the Memorial mall world. There are many struggling malls, places that are a shadow of themselves, still just sitting there as almost dying relics of shopping past. Memorial City Mall is not one of them. It ranks second to the Houston Galleria in sales per square foot. It is still a very successful, profitable hub.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

74 eateries in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse is one of the many restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks. (Courtesy Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse) Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Aug. 1, and the full list of restaurants has been released. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

