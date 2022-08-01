Read on communityimpact.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Missouri City accepts $5.1M for storm mitigation from Houston-Galveston Area Council
Missouri City Council unanimously accepted funds allocated by the Texas General Land Office through the method of distribution for the regional mitigation program as part of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Mitigation action plan. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City has taken the next step to receive nearly $5.1...
Nonprofit Family Houston relocates to smaller office amid transition to hybrid work structure
A long-standing nonprofit in Houston announced an office relocation in early August as officials move forward with a new work structure that includes a smaller office footprint. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) A long-standing nonprofit in Houston announced an office relocation in early August as officials move forward with a new...
Sugar Land City Council approves $1.1M Brazos River Park contract
Gadberry Construction was awarded the contract after being identified by the city’s architectural firm as the lowest responsible bidder. (courtesy city of Sugar Land) The third phase of the Brazos River Park project is moving forward after Sugar Land City Council approved a $1.1 million construction contract for the project at its Aug. 2 meeting. According to the meeting, the third and final phase of the project will include a pavilion, pedestrian crossings, concrete trails, new landscaping and irrigation.
Hopdoddy open at former Grub Burger location on Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened Aug. 2 in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened at the former Grub Burger location at 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, The Woodlands, on Aug. 2. The chain offers craft burgers, fries and margaritas among its menu items, featuring Piedmontese beef, Beyond Meat, bison and cage-free chicken options.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
The Tasting Room to close final location in City Centre after 20+ years in Houston
HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
Houston approves additional funds for Cottage Grove East improvements
The Capital Improvement Plan project is bound by White Oak Bayou to the north, the I-10 frontage road to the south, Shepherd Drive to the east and T. C. Jester Boulevard to the west. (Courtesy Google My Maps) During an Aug. 3 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $290,448...
Red River Cantina to Open Third Location
Richmond will become the newest home of the Tex-Mex restaurant in spring of 2023.
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Friendswood will hold town hall meetings on Stevenson Park parking lot project
Citizens expressed concern over the lack of public input on the Stevenson Park parking lot improvement plans. (Courtesy city of Friendswood YouTube) Friendswood residents will have the chance to make their opinions heard regarding changes to the Stevenson Park parking lot during a series of town hall meetings to be held this fall.
High Ground Airsoft relocates to Cypress
Evike Outpost at High Ground Airsoft moved to Cypress in June. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Evike Outpost at High Ground Airsoft moved from its original location at 100 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, to 13742 N. Eldridge Parkway, Cypress, on June 4 and held a grand opening celebration July 23. The airsoft arena and sales center held special deals and promotions throughout the day. Evike Outpost sells airsoft guns, BBs and other airsoft gear. The facility also hosts parties, airsoft games and other events. 281-547-8367. www.highgroundairsoft.com.
Houston Restaurant Weeks kicks off & restaurateur Gabriela Bucio heads to Houston
Houston Restaurant Weeks began Aug. 1 and runs through Sept. 5. Participating restaurants offer two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The August 5 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on Houston's food scene, including a conversation with the president...
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston announces relocation to Sawyer Street
Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston is moving to 602 Sawyer St., Ste 205, Houston. (Courtesy LISC Houston) Local Initiatives Support Corporation Houston is relocating to 602 Sawyer St., Ste. 205, Houston, according to an Aug. 1 email. According to its website, LISC Houston works with residents and partners to forge...
Braes Heights Pet Supplies Plus celebrating grand opening
Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14 at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Animal food and amenities chain Pet Supplies Plus is launching with a grand opening Aug. 12-14. Located at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, the store held a limited opening in July. The retailer provides pet care to dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and other small animals. Services include grooming, an animal pharmacy, periodic adoptions and other resources to help pet owners. 832-699-5335. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Dallas-based chain Zalat Pizza to open near the Texas Medical Center
Zalat Pizza is opening its sixth Houston-area location Aug. 9, west of the Texas Medical Center. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zalat Pizza, a Dallas-based chain restaurant, is opening Aug. 9 west of the Texas Medical Center at 2303 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. The pizzeria features in-house, from-scratch recipes with its own...
Flood mitigation efforts in Cy-Fair continue 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
An extension of the Cypress Park stormwater detention basin could start in 2027. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Nearly five years after Hurricane Harvey flooded more than 150,000 homes countywide, flood mitigation efforts continue. As of June, the Harris County Flood Control District’s $2.5 billion bond program, which voters approved in...
papercitymag.com
Memorial City Mall Transformation Is Only Beginning With New Open Air Center — An Inside Look at Memorial Town Square and What Else Is Coming
Memorial Town Square brings a different, outdoor feel to the Memorial mall world. There are many struggling malls, places that are a shadow of themselves, still just sitting there as almost dying relics of shopping past. Memorial City Mall is not one of them. It ranks second to the Houston Galleria in sales per square foot. It is still a very successful, profitable hub.
Applying Pressure Cutz and More opening in Texas City
Applying Pressure opening in Texas City is opening Sunday, August 7th. The shop is amazing owner Andre Haynes said he and his staff are looking forward to serving the community and keeping them all looking good.
Olive Garden looks at Fort Bend Town Center II opening
Olive Garden will open a 7,932-square-foot restaurant in the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian dining chain Olive Garden has signed a lease on a new restaurant at the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development, according to a news release from NewQuest Properties. The...
74 eateries in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks
Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse is one of the many restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks. (Courtesy Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse) Houston Restaurant Weeks officially kicked off Aug. 1, and the full list of restaurants has been released. This monthlong event will run through Sept. 5, with participating restaurants offering two-, three-, and four-course prix fixe meal options for brunch, lunch and dinner.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0