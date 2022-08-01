Tours at Lost River Cave resume following concerns of suds in the water

Read on www.wbko.com
WBKO
BG vintage shop matching all donations received for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When disaster strikes, many local organizations and businesses take action to help families in need. The owners of Vette City Vintage in Downtown Bowling Green saw this as an opportunity to help those who came to aid Western Kentucky back in December. Co-owner, Gatlin Milam,...
WBKO
Lost River Cave hosts annual ‘Cocktails and Trails’ fundraiser
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave will be hosting their annual ‘Cocktails and Trails’ fundraiser this Friday, August 5th. The event will consist of a variety of alcoholic beverages, games, music, and an immersive experience with nature. All proceeds from the event are meant to help conserve our local cave ecosystem and aid with their Nature Education Program for children of all ages in South Central Kentucky. This program helps students learn about the diverse topography our area has to offer at a very low cost throughout the academic school year.
WBKO
Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand total of the two-day in-person and online monetary donation drive raises over $18,500 for those impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. All donations made will stay in Kentucky and go directly towards families needs. Terry Reagan, a volunteer with South Central...
WBKO
Cliffs of Moher talks drinking safety on the square
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Like many other bars on the square, Cliffs of Moher joined in on the new Fountain Row Entertainment District. “A lot of that is our hours because it is going from 11am to 9pm,” said Cliffs of Moher’s General Manager, Brigid Langdon. “Since we’re open all those hours, and we have people coming in and out throughout the day, it just kind of seems like we should do it.”
WBKO
Edmonson Co. dam removal remains halted, no concerns for water shortage
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in late June we told you about the concerns a dam removal was having in Edmonson County. The U.S. Corps of Engineers alongside Kentucky Fish and Wildlife began a dam removal that later caused concerns for the water district because of the low water levels.
WBKO
Rain continues to move in
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a dreary morning, with the chance of showers and storms continuing today. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see less. Afternoon highs will back off into the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.
wcluradio.com
Development continues on Cave City entertainment venue
CAVE CITY — A recent small business revolving loan was given to Glass Ceiling Enterprises to develop an outdoor venue and entertainment area for visitors to Cave City. The Barren County Economic Authority said the loan was low-cost and provided to the group for their advancement of downtown culture. The space is called “The Ace Alley Event Center.” The space is within walking distance for 1 out of 5 adults living in the city.
WBKO
Med Center Health holds Flood Relief Drive for Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center organized a donation drop-off to gather supplies to send to Eastern Kentucky on Friday. In partnership with Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Med Center Health was able to identify crucial needs for those in the area. With support from the Bowling Green community, they...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt
We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
WBKO
Hot sunshine on tap for today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will be hotter than average and the humidity will be high too!. Scattered showers and storms return Thursday & Friday. Heat indices will top out close to 105 this afternoon. Keep hydrated if you must work outdoors. We stay rain and storm free tomorrow,...
trazeetravel.com
Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky
The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Booker
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. It is often said you don’t know what someone might be going through, unless you walk a mile in their shoes. Lisa Booker is trying to set the example...
WBKO
Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society works to clear the shelter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August is “Clear the Shelter” month at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, an event presented by Hill’s pet food. The goal? Just that, to have all pets adopted and completely clear the shelter. On top of participating in the event,...
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
WBKO
Shake Rag Fest aims to preserve African American History with celebration
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The once-thriving Shake Rag District continues living in the memories of many. The community became home to middle class African American residents, growing after the Civil War, and into the 20th century. “That’s why we have the Shake Rag Festival, so although it’s a festival...
radionwtn.com
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
WBKO
Scattered Thunderstorms Return!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a very warm Wednesday! Highs reached the mid 90s with triple-digit heat indices for Bowling Green. The coming days won’t be as hot, however, things will turn more unsettled. A frontal system close in on our region Thursday into Friday. This will...
WBKO
Rain returns today, with an isolated stronger storm possible
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was hot and dry, today will be warm and humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms. A frontal system closes in on our region today into Friday. This will bring about scattered shower and thunderstorm chances that will continue into the weekend. While the action stays hit or miss, some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Some places may pick up more than 2″ of rain between now and Sunday, while others see much less. Afternoon highs will back off into the upper 80s thanks to additional cloud cover through the weekend.
WBKO
Warren County cleans illegal outdoor dump sites
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County is tackling illegal outdoor dump sites with assistance from a Department for Environmental Protection of Kentucky grant. Stan Reagan, Environmental Coordinator for Warren County, said that during his tenure over a thousand illegal open dump sites have been cleaned. This year’s grant has...
WBKO
Bowling Green fireworks ordinance amended to allow fireworks in September
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green City Commissioners voted to amend the city’s fireworks ordinance to allow fireworks to be set off for a few days in September. From Sept. 2 through Sept. 5 between the hours of noon and 11 p.m., Bowling Green residents are allowed to shoot fireworks to make up for the days they lost in July from the burn bans.
