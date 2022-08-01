Read on www.nbcsports.com
2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, teams, more
The first game on the NFL calendar is almost here. Though the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the regular season in what should be an enthralling opener, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first to take the field for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game to start the preseason schedule.
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
What we learned as Fields, offense take step forward on Day 7
LAKE FOREST – Wednesday was a new day at Halas Hall. After a day in which the Bears' offense looked particularly inept in the two-minute drill, Justin Fields and Co. were much better in both the "move the ball" period and the end of half two-minute drill. The offense...
Here are five key preseason games for Bears fans to watch
The NFL season is inching closer. If the Hall of Fame Game wasn’t enough to satisfy your football cravings, there’s some good news: the full preseason slate starts next week. OK, so it’s not really what you want to see. Games are mostly filled with backups and practice...
Johnson's maniacal work ethic proof he can be key rebuild piece
LAKE FOREST – Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus are constantly evaluating every member of the Bears’ roster as they plot a course for their rebuild. Wins and losses will be secondary this fall. For the Bears, it’s critical they use the next five months to discover which current players can and should be part of their grand plan.
How Bears' WR competition is stacking up in early in camp
LAKE FOREST – Darnell Mooney has reached a training camp observation level reserved for the best of the best. The Bears’ No. 1 receiver has been Chicago’s most-impressive offensive player through seven practices. His play no longer requires close inspection. He’s that guy. Check. As for...
Jenkins 'all in' during meetings, in mix for starting job when back
LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins missed practice once again Friday at Halas Hall, his seventh straight absence at Bears training camp. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jenkins' absence was 100 percent related to the injury the young tackle is working through with the training staff, not the swirling trade rumors.
Why Bears feel Kmet on brink of breakout season
As we learn more about the new Bears offense under Luke Getsy, it’s become clear that there will be more of an emphasis on the run game than there was in Matt Nagy’s scheme. The team seems set to use the run as a foundation upon which they can build their passing attack. Included in that should be more opportunities for third-year tight end Cole Kmet to make an impact. The Bears have put Kmet in several scenarios to see how much he can handleー like they’ve done with many playersー and so far they like what they see.
St. Brown becoming much-needed 'weapon' for Fields, Bears
LAKE FOREST – Will a No. 2 receiver, please stand up? Anyone? Buehler?. All offseason talk around the Bears' wide receivers has centered on the gaping hole on the depth chart after Darnell Mooney. The Bears signed Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown. They drafted Velus Jones Jr. and traded for N'Keal Harry.
Why Eberflus will play starters in 1st preseason game
The Bears first preseason game of the year just got much more interesting. Matt Eberflus announced on Wednesday that his starters will play when the Chiefs visit Soldier Field on Aug. 13, including Justin Fields. Eberflus still doesn’t know exactly how many snaps the first team will play, but he does want to play them a “good amount.”
These NFL stars aren't expected to play in the 2022 preseason
The 2022 NFL preseason got underway Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. But the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders was certainly lacking in star power. Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen were just a few of the...
2022 ‘Hard Knocks’ preview: When does the new season premiere?
Football is back, and with it comes another edition of “Hard Knocks.”. The HBO and NFL Films series is set to return for its 17th season, and it will be featuring a team that has never appeared on the show. This year, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at...
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Top five plays from Jaguars-Raiders
After a 40-minute rain and lightning delay, the first game of the 2022 NFL season was exactly what fans should’ve expected. It was sloppy and disjointed, especially as the game reached its conclusion. Nevertheless, it was football – and real football is on the way soon. Sure, it...
Jones 'answered bell' vs. Quinn, continues to impress Bears
LAKE FOREST – Many might have expected Braxton Jones to fade into the background of the Bears' offensive line competition when they signed Riley Reiff to begin camp. He did not. When the pads came on, it was a prime example for Jones to look like a rookie going...
Inside Justin Fields' new tool workshop
As the Bears install their new offense this summer, Justin Fields has been installing a new move of his own. Over the past several days of training camp Fields has started flipping the ball with a sort of side armed shovel pass, when rolling out to his left. Interestingly, it’s not something Fields planned on adding to his repertoire this offseason.
What is the NFL guardian cap and how does it work?
If you’ve tuned into any NFL training camp coverage, you might be confused why the players look like they’re donning space helmets. Fear not, the league has no intention of sending players outside Earth’s atmosphere. These cushiony helmets, called guardian caps, are just the NFL’s latest effort to protect players and reduce the risk of concussions and head injuries.
Report: Bears actively looking to trade Teven Jenkins
Much has been made of Teven Jenkins’ extended absence at Bears training camp, and the scant details surrounding the situation. Matt Eberflus has made it clear he won’t talk about why guys are or are not practicing in the short term. Instead he’ll only discuss big developments, like he did when Thomas Graham’s hamstring injury wasn’t responding to initial treatment, forcing the team to sideline Graham for “a little bit longer.”
Bears' Kyler Gordon is a top rookie to watch
Football has returned to a screen near you and the rookies are ready to play. This year's draft class has introduced some talented football prospects, and they are about to begin their football careers for the 2022-23 season. Fans are already turning their attention to when they will see their...
2022-23 NFL season key dates: Super Bowl, Thanksgiving games, more
It’s almost that time of year – the time when we can kick back and watch some NFL football. The upcoming Hall of Fame game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will get the preseason action underway, but there are plenty more dates to be aware of as the regular season approaches.
Mitch Trubisky stock dropping in Steelers' training camp
Was it the "coaches' game" that caused Mitch Trubisky to struggle in Chicago?. Trubisky has failed greatly in the Steelers' seven-on-seven drill since throwing for an eye-opening three touchdowns on the first day of training camp, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. Since his impressive first day at work, Trubisky's...
