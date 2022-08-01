ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, teams, more

The first game on the NFL calendar is almost here. Though the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the regular season in what should be an enthralling opener, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first to take the field for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game to start the preseason schedule.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension

The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears feel Kmet on brink of breakout season

As we learn more about the new Bears offense under Luke Getsy, it’s become clear that there will be more of an emphasis on the run game than there was in Matt Nagy’s scheme. The team seems set to use the run as a foundation upon which they can build their passing attack. Included in that should be more opportunities for third-year tight end Cole Kmet to make an impact. The Bears have put Kmet in several scenarios to see how much he can handleー like they’ve done with many playersー and so far they like what they see.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Eberflus will play starters in 1st preseason game

The Bears first preseason game of the year just got much more interesting. Matt Eberflus announced on Wednesday that his starters will play when the Chiefs visit Soldier Field on Aug. 13, including Justin Fields. Eberflus still doesn’t know exactly how many snaps the first team will play, but he does want to play them a “good amount.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Inside Justin Fields' new tool workshop

As the Bears install their new offense this summer, Justin Fields has been installing a new move of his own. Over the past several days of training camp Fields has started flipping the ball with a sort of side armed shovel pass, when rolling out to his left. Interestingly, it’s not something Fields planned on adding to his repertoire this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What is the NFL guardian cap and how does it work?

If you’ve tuned into any NFL training camp coverage, you might be confused why the players look like they’re donning space helmets. Fear not, the league has no intention of sending players outside Earth’s atmosphere. These cushiony helmets, called guardian caps, are just the NFL’s latest effort to protect players and reduce the risk of concussions and head injuries.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears actively looking to trade Teven Jenkins

Much has been made of Teven Jenkins’ extended absence at Bears training camp, and the scant details surrounding the situation. Matt Eberflus has made it clear he won’t talk about why guys are or are not practicing in the short term. Instead he’ll only discuss big developments, like he did when Thomas Graham’s hamstring injury wasn’t responding to initial treatment, forcing the team to sideline Graham for “a little bit longer.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears' Kyler Gordon is a top rookie to watch

Football has returned to a screen near you and the rookies are ready to play. This year's draft class has introduced some talented football prospects, and they are about to begin their football careers for the 2022-23 season. Fans are already turning their attention to when they will see their...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mitch Trubisky stock dropping in Steelers' training camp

Was it the "coaches' game" that caused Mitch Trubisky to struggle in Chicago?. Trubisky has failed greatly in the Steelers' seven-on-seven drill since throwing for an eye-opening three touchdowns on the first day of training camp, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. Since his impressive first day at work, Trubisky's...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

