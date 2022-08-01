ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

2 people rescued from submerged vehicle at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXdHv_0h0l0QmL00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire Department rescued multiple people from a vehicle submerged in water at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront early Monday morning.

According to the fire department, crews were called to the area of Pinewood Street and 32nd Street at around 12:05 a.m. First arriving units found multiple people in the water on top of a submerged, upside-down vehicle.

One of the individuals involved swam to shore. Two more were brought to shore by members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The final individual involved was extricated from the vehicle and turned over to Emergency Medical Services. The patient's condition is currently unknown.

According to police, only two of the individuals were involved in the crash.

The incident's cause remains under investigation.

News 3 is working to learn more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Beach Oceanfront#Police#Pinewood#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WAVY News 10

No injuries after fire at abandoned home in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue said there are no injuries following a residential fire early Wednesday morning. According to officials, they responded to a residential fire at 2:05 a.m. in the 3800 block of Pughsville Road, on the Shoulders Hill Road side. Units found heavy fire...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy