Area Hospitals Helping Southwest Tech Expand Nursing Program

Read on www.wglr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglr.com
Health departments report overdose spikes in Dane, Columbia counties
MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Dane and Columbia counties are warning of a spike in overdoses in the area in recent days. At least seven people suffered suspected drug overdoses in Madison during a 24-hour period earlier this week, Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday, prompting the agency to warn of potentially counterfeit drugs in the community.
wglr.com
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
The company previously said 55 employees in Middleton would be affected but that it would add 40 jobs in DeForest. A spokesperson said 30 people from the Middleton warehouse applied for the new jobs in DeForest and nearly 90% were offered a position. As part of the announcement earlier this...
wglr.com
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
MADISON, Wis. — A 34-year-old Middleton man was arrested Friday morning after police said he beat a woman and stole her car at a Madison Walmart before leading deputies on a chase through parts of Sauk, Columbia and Dane counties. The Madison Police Department said a woman reported being...
wglr.com
‘That jail is like a setup’: One man’s experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
Father of slain toddler Major Harris now behind bars for domestic violence
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Carlton Harris, the father of slain 3-year-old toddler Major Harris, appeared in La Crosse County Court via a remote connection on Wednesday. Earlier this week, police arrested Harris in Sauk County. He has been facing charges for domestic violence and disorderly conduct since 2019. In...
wglr.com
Dane County residents indicted by federal grand jury over gun purchase
Department of Justice officials said Kratochwill-Loomis is accused of indicating on Firearms Transaction Record forms that she was the actual buyer of a 9mm pistol when she was really trying to buy the gun for McIntosh. The forms are required by federal law when buying a firearm. Both Kratchowill-Loomis and...
Comments / 0