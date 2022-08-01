ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennimore, WI

Area Hospitals Helping Southwest Tech Expand Nursing Program

By Mark Evenstad
wglr.com
 4 days ago
Read on www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglr.com

Health departments report overdose spikes in Dane, Columbia counties

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials in Dane and Columbia counties are warning of a spike in overdoses in the area in recent days. At least seven people suffered suspected drug overdoses in Madison during a 24-hour period earlier this week, Public Health Madison & Dane County said Wednesday, prompting the agency to warn of potentially counterfeit drugs in the community.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richland Center, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Platteville, WI
City
Darlington, WI
City
Boscobel, WI
City
Prairie Du Chien, WI
City
Fennimore, WI
wglr.com

Dane County residents indicted by federal grand jury over gun purchase

Department of Justice officials said Kratochwill-Loomis is accused of indicating on Firearms Transaction Record forms that she was the actual buyer of a 9mm pistol when she was really trying to buy the gun for McIntosh. The forms are required by federal law when buying a firearm. Both Kratchowill-Loomis and...
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy