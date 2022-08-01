ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestorPlace

Pinterest (PINS) Stock Surges on User Numbers, Elliott Stake

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday following the release of the social media company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. First up we have Pinterest reporting monthly active users declined 5% to 433 million. While that may not seem like a positive, it’s better than the 431 million monthly active users that Wall Street was expecting for the quarter.
Benzinga

Pinterest: Q2 Earnings Insights

Pinterest PINS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pinterest missed estimated earnings by 38.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $52.72 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

LPL Finl Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LPL Finl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 13.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $1.97. Revenue was up $141.00 million from...
Benzinga

Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Exact Sciences EXAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exact Sciences beat estimated earnings by 15.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.9 versus an estimate of $-1.07. Revenue was up $86.82 million from the same...
Benzinga

BrightSpire Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

BrightSpire Capital BRSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BrightSpire Capital beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $3.21 million from the same...
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Benzinga

Inspire Medical Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $38.43 million from...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For OPKO Health

OPKO Health OPK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OPKO Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. OPKO Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graham Hldgs GHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.68%, reporting an EPS of $12.07 versus an estimate of $10.17. Revenue was up $132.15 million from the same...
Benzinga

U.S. Xpress Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights

U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. U.S. Xpress Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $78.68 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Gibraltar Industries Q2 Earnings

Gibraltar Industries ROCK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gibraltar Industries beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $18.56 million from the same...
Benzinga

Surface Oncology: Q2 Earnings Insights

Surface Oncology SURF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Surface Oncology reported in-line EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was down $515 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
tipranks.com

All Eyes on Recently Listed Rocket Companies’ Q2 Results

After the fintech company’s disappointing first quarter performance, analysts don’t expect a miracle in the second quarter. Digital mortgage solutions provider Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results this week. The company, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange exactly two years ago, got exposed to market volatility in a very short span of time.
Benzinga

Recap: Brookfield Infr Partners Q2 Earnings

Brookfield Infr Partners BIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brookfield Infr Partners missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $1.02 billion from...
Benzinga

Recap: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Q2 Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zimmer Biomet Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.65. Revenue was down $244.90 million from...
Benzinga

Fathom Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Fathom Holdings FTHM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fathom Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24. Fathom Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Orion Energy Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 . Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orion Energy Sys missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was down $17.20 million from the same...
