InvestorPlace
Pinterest (PINS) Stock Surges on User Numbers, Elliott Stake
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday following the release of the social media company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. First up we have Pinterest reporting monthly active users declined 5% to 433 million. While that may not seem like a positive, it’s better than the 431 million monthly active users that Wall Street was expecting for the quarter.
Pinterest: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pinterest PINS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pinterest missed estimated earnings by 38.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $52.72 million from the same period last...
LPL Finl Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LPL Finl Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 13.71%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $1.97. Revenue was up $141.00 million from...
Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Exact Sciences EXAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exact Sciences beat estimated earnings by 15.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.9 versus an estimate of $-1.07. Revenue was up $86.82 million from the same...
BrightSpire Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights
BrightSpire Capital BRSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BrightSpire Capital beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $3.21 million from the same...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Inspire Medical Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inspire Medical Systems INSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inspire Medical Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.52%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $38.43 million from...
Earnings Outlook For OPKO Health
OPKO Health OPK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OPKO Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. OPKO Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graham Hldgs GHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.68%, reporting an EPS of $12.07 versus an estimate of $10.17. Revenue was up $132.15 million from the same...
U.S. Xpress Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights
U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. U.S. Xpress Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $78.68 million from...
Recap: Gibraltar Industries Q2 Earnings
Gibraltar Industries ROCK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gibraltar Industries beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $18.56 million from the same...
Surface Oncology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Surface Oncology SURF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Surface Oncology reported in-line EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was down $515 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
tipranks.com
All Eyes on Recently Listed Rocket Companies’ Q2 Results
After the fintech company’s disappointing first quarter performance, analysts don’t expect a miracle in the second quarter. Digital mortgage solutions provider Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results this week. The company, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange exactly two years ago, got exposed to market volatility in a very short span of time.
Recap: Brookfield Infr Partners Q2 Earnings
Brookfield Infr Partners BIP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brookfield Infr Partners missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $1.02 billion from...
Benzinga
Recap: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Q2 Earnings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zimmer Biomet Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.65. Revenue was down $244.90 million from...
Fathom Holdings's Earnings Outlook
Fathom Holdings FTHM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fathom Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24. Fathom Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Orion Energy Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights
Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 . Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orion Energy Sys missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was down $17.20 million from the same...
This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Higher By 148%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT shares rose 159.3% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Tuesday. Eargo, Inc. EAR shares rose 148% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. The company is scheduled to report Q2 earnings on Monday, August 8. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares rose 63% to...
