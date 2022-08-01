ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
 4 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif. – Doctors are seeing an increase in patients at Savie Health, a free medical clinic in Lompoc.

Board member of the clinic, Dr. Naishadh Buch said the clinic has received lots of phone calls and are booked one to two weeks in advance.

Doctors said some don't have medical insurance, and this clinic could help those who can't afford to get treated medically.

At this time, doctors said free medical services are set, they are working to get dental and vision services free of charge.

