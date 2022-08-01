ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Is Mystikal Arrested Again 2022? Charges And Victim – Is He Held Up In Ascension Parish Jail?

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Independent

Mystikal held without bond on rape charge

Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Entertainment
Baton Rouge, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Complex

YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Essence

Disturbing Body Camera Footage Shows Brianna Grier’s Last Moments

Released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 28-year-old suffered a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of Brianna Grier, is questioning the events that led to the 28-year-old fatally falling from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Mark Ronson
Stevie Stone
TODAY.com

Kenny Chesney ‘devastated’ after woman dies in escalator incident at the end of his concert

A woman fell from an escalator to her death at the end of a Kenny Chesney concert in Denver on July 30, according to police and the concert venue. According to a tweet on the Denver Police Department's Twitter account Sunday, the woman was sitting on the railing of an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High and fell onto the concourse below. She died from her injuries.
DENVER, CO
Newsweek

Walmart Employee Helped Rescue Newborn From 'Extremely Hot' Car: Police

A Walmart employee helped police officers rescue a 2-week old baby Thursday from an "extremely hot" vehicle in Louisiana. In a Facebook post, the Slidell Police Department said that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. when officers were called to a local Walmart following reports of a "visibly impaired" woman with her infant child in the parking lot.
SLIDELL, LA
HollywoodLife

Iman Shumpert Reportedly Arrested For Felony Weed Possession: See Mugshot Photo

Iman Shumpert has been arrested. The former NBA star, 32, was reportedly found with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana while traveling through the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30, per PEOPLE. The outlet also published his mugshot on Wednesday, August 3, which can be seen below. The cannabis was found in his backpack by TSA screeners at security, who reported a “green leafy substance” to police. Authorities then responded at approximately 2:40 p.m, confirming 6.12 ounces of marijuana was present after running an on-site mobile test. The Brooklyn Nets player also admitted to possessing marijuana before being placed under arrest and transported to the airport jail, per the publication.
DALLAS, TX
papermag.com

Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison

The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

JayDaYoungan Allegedly Shot In Lousiana: Report

Troubling news has begun to make its way to social media about rapper JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana native has made headlines in recent years due to his string of run-ins with the law, but this time, it is being reported by multiple outlets that Jay has been injured during a shooting. Details regarding the incident are scarce at the moment, but SayCheese reported that they've spoken to sources that have allegedly confirmed the information.
LOUISIANA STATE

