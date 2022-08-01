Is Mystikal Arrested Again 2022? Charges And Victim – Is He Held Up In Ascension Parish Jail?

www.tvguidetime.com
Mystikal held without bond on rape charge
Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
Michael Lawrence Tyler aka Mystikal Arrested on Six Charges Including False Imprisonment
Content warning: This article mentions instances of sexual assault and allegations of rape. Michael Lawrence Tyler (aka Mystikal) was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 31, 2022, on six charges, including first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
Louisiana Mother Lied And Told Authorities Her Missing 2-Year-Old Son Was Abducted
2-year-old Ezekiel Harry was a student at Lots-O-Tots daycare center in Houma, Louisiana. When he first started daycare, Ezekiel was reserved and shy. Before anyone knew it, Ezekiel was entertaining the class with his dance moves.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Case Update: FBI Forensic Examiner Testifies She Never Tested The Gun For Fingerprints
Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) is currently on trial for federal weapons charges in California. As prosecutors attempted to make their case on Wednesday (July 13), defense pointed to the lack of fingerprints on the weapon the platinum-selling rapper is accused of possessing. According...
Complex
YNW Melly No Longer Facing the Death Penalty in Double Murder Case
YNW Melly’s fans, friends, and family can breathe a sigh of relief. A Florida judge has removed the death penalty as a possible sentence for the 23-year-old rapper, who remains behind bars on double homicide charges. The outlet reports Melly—legal name Jamell Maurice Demons—received the news Wednesday during a preliminary hearing in Broward County. His attorney confirmed the info to XXL, while his mother celebrated the decision via Instagram.
Essence
Disturbing Body Camera Footage Shows Brianna Grier’s Last Moments
Released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 28-year-old suffered a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of Brianna Grier, is questioning the events that led to the 28-year-old fatally falling from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
TODAY.com
Kenny Chesney ‘devastated’ after woman dies in escalator incident at the end of his concert
A woman fell from an escalator to her death at the end of a Kenny Chesney concert in Denver on July 30, according to police and the concert venue. According to a tweet on the Denver Police Department's Twitter account Sunday, the woman was sitting on the railing of an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High and fell onto the concourse below. She died from her injuries.
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
Walmart Employee Helped Rescue Newborn From 'Extremely Hot' Car: Police
A Walmart employee helped police officers rescue a 2-week old baby Thursday from an "extremely hot" vehicle in Louisiana. In a Facebook post, the Slidell Police Department said that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. when officers were called to a local Walmart following reports of a "visibly impaired" woman with her infant child in the parking lot.
Feds Nab Louisiana Woman Who Tried to Rent a Hitman on RentAHitman.Com
A Louisiana woman found herself on the wrong end of an FBI sting operation after attempting to hire a contract killer via a parody website “linked directly” to the bureau’s internet crime squad, according to a federal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast. New Orleans resident...
Iman Shumpert Reportedly Arrested For Felony Weed Possession: See Mugshot Photo
Iman Shumpert has been arrested. The former NBA star, 32, was reportedly found with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana while traveling through the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30, per PEOPLE. The outlet also published his mugshot on Wednesday, August 3, which can be seen below. The cannabis was found in his backpack by TSA screeners at security, who reported a “green leafy substance” to police. Authorities then responded at approximately 2:40 p.m, confirming 6.12 ounces of marijuana was present after running an on-site mobile test. The Brooklyn Nets player also admitted to possessing marijuana before being placed under arrest and transported to the airport jail, per the publication.
papermag.com
Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison
The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
Rapper Mystikal Arrested on Rape, Domestic Abuse Charges in Louisiana
The musician is best known for his 2000 hit song "Shake Ya Ass."
NOPD investigates a shooting in the 9th Ward
The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened in the 9th Ward. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Deslonde Street but the shooting was not confirmed by the NOPD until about four hours later
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan Allegedly Shot In Lousiana: Report
Troubling news has begun to make its way to social media about rapper JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana native has made headlines in recent years due to his string of run-ins with the law, but this time, it is being reported by multiple outlets that Jay has been injured during a shooting. Details regarding the incident are scarce at the moment, but SayCheese reported that they've spoken to sources that have allegedly confirmed the information.
Bankruptcy judge seizes six dilapidated apartment complexes owned by Joshua Bruno
A federal bankruptcy judge seized control of six blighted apartment complexes from landlord Joshua Bruno on Monday, after Bruno was accused of “potentially fraudulent” money transfers.
2 people killed by driver fleeing police in South L.A. were unhoused
L.A. County coroner's officials identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43. The driver struck what appeared to be an encampment.
‘I Choose Violence’: Michigan Man Who Quoted Game of Thrones After Jan. 6 Sentenced to Jail Time
A Michigan man who scaled a wall at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and breached the building — and days later, quoted a fictional TV character in expressing his support for the violence that day — will spend a little more than a month in jail. Jeramiah...
