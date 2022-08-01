ALGIERS & MOUNTAIN SWALLOWER Rocks Rock Island September 17

Read on www.quadcities.com
Get A Load Of Live Outdoor Music Tonight With Matt Fuller Band At Davenport’s Live At Five
It’s that time of year, the 2022 season of Live@Five is taking place in Davenport’s RME Courtyard Fridays at 5pm for FREE live music. sponsored by Nelson Brothers Agency & West Bend Mutual. 9/2 – Crooked Cactus. sponsored by Pierce’s Promise. 9/9 – Blues Rock-It.
Iowa’s Bix Fest Might Be Fading Away, But There Was A Time When His Jazz Was King
The Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival opens today, running through Sunday at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, and, let’s be honest, it’s got an air of stodgy nostalgia to it. The Bix Fest was once a much bigger deal, an outdoor and indoor festival at a number of...
Moline Artist Jon Burns Presents Paintings Celebrating Moline’s 150th Birthday
Quad-Cities artist Jon Burns is excited to announce “Famous Moliners” from #artofjonburns a series of portraits and small biographical information created for the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration happening at the end of the month in downtown Moline. Follow the link to read the bios and keep your eyes...
Bix Fest 2022 Kicks Off Today At Davenport’s Rhythm City, Runs Through Weekend
This year’s Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival is August 4th – 6th at Rhythm City Casino Davenport, IA. We have many spectacular bands performing including fan favorites and new additions. Come out and join the fun!. 2022 Bix Jazz Festival Bands:. – Jeff Barnhart’s Ragtime To Swing. –...
Carly Pearce Brings Country Hits To Iowa’s Mississippi Valley Fair TONIGHT!
Carly Pearce is bringing her country music charm to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport tonight as part of the fair!. Her show starts on the grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take...
Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Hosting Low Cut Connie TONIGHT!
For a show you won’t quickly forget, Low Cut Connie is coming to Davenport’s Raccoon Motel at 10 p.m. Aug. 3!. Over the pandemic the band kept busy with their acclaimed livestream show Tough Cookies (see The New Yorker, NPR’s All Things Considered, Bloomberg, Tablet Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer), and in May 2021, released a new album to commemorate it called Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts.
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
Soultru EP Release Show Rocks Davenport September 24
QC native Soultru will release his EP “The Truth” with special performances from Jim Swim & Kumate on September 24 at The Redstone Room!. After “The Truth” EP was released Soultru was unable to host a proper in-person release show and the time has come to celebrate! This project was released in October of 2020, a 5 track EP (4 acoustic recordings as well as 1 full band recording). Soultru will be bringing some friends to come and play some of your favorite songs from the original artists, as well as premiering some unreleased music.
Geneseo Christmas Walk Presents A Victorian Walk Throwback This Holiday Season
The 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: A Victorian Walk Throwback. The Victorian Walk returns for one year only as the 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: Victorian Walk Throwback. This year’s logo features the classic Victorian family walking towards the Central Schoolhouse to celebrate Christmas in Geneseo!. Attending the Victorian...
Enjoy Live Jazz Every Thursday Night in Downtown Davenport
The Downtown Lounge is the perfect place to enjoy a bit of jazz and a great drink!. Enjoy live entertainment every Thursday evening through the summer! Enjoy delicious cocktails and great jazz music Thursday nights from 7-10. Learn more here: DOWNTOWN JAZZ NIGHT.
Moline’s Bass Street Landing Hosting Outdoor Kevin Burt At Summer Concert Series TONIGHT
With summer comes the sound of live outdoor music in our downtowns!. Enjoy this free summer concert series every Thursday night through August 11th in Downtown Moline!. Moline Centre’s Thursday Night Summer Concert Series takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Plaza at Bass Street Landing.
Fire Muster & Lights & Sirens Parade Struts through Davenport October 2
The 8th Annual Fire Muster & Lights & Sirens Parade will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022. This free, family event features a bounce house, Sparky the fire dog, a fire safety house, live music, vendors, and food vendors. The lights and sirens parade will leave Modern Woodman Park at...
Bethann Heidgerken Playing Acoustic At Nerdspeak TONIGHT
Bethann Heidgerken will be performing 7 to 9 p.m. tonight at Nerdspeak brewery, 7563 State St., Bettendorf. Bethann Heidgerken is a born and raised Iowa musician. She started out her musical pursuits in Dubuque, IA and was performing professionally in bands by age 15. She received her bachelor’s of the arts at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and spent her college years pursuing her music as a singer-songwriter as well as performing in local Iowa City bands. She has been a member of numerous local bands and is now focusing her pursuits on her original music. She currently lives in Davenport, IA with her family. Her musical influences include Gillian Welch, Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt, Dessa and The Avett Brothers.
Class Of ’82 Brings ’80s Music Fun To Outdoor Concert In Bettendorf TONIGHT
The Bettendorf Public Library’s wildly popular Summer Concert Series is back from its hiatus and is returning to Faye’s Field on Thursday nights at 6:30 PM. Faye’s Field is located just south of the Library on 18th St in Bettendorf. These free concerts will take place every...
Bar-B-QC Heats Up Davenport September 9-10
The second annual Bar-B-QC heats up September 9 and 10!. The festivities will include tastefully unique barbecue from local and national vendors. While you savoring the barbeque , your ears will be delighted by live music that will flow throughout the event!. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds from...
Comics Hit Davenport’s Stardust Stage August 25
Live standup comedy comes to the Stardust in Downtown Davenport August 25!. 18+ to enter / 21+ to drink (ID required)
Davenport Public Library Still Running Summer Reading Program For Kids Through Aug. 31
Join the Davenport Public Library for our 2022 Summer Reading Challenge for all ages! Add some adventure to your summer with the Library’s Summer Reading Program: Read Beyond the Beaten Path! Children are invited to be explore nature, get creative, try new things, and find beauty in diversity with the Library this summer.
Country Star Granger Smith Coming To Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino
Country Singer Granger Smith (featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.) is set to perform music in the Event Center on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 8 PM. Tickets are $45, $40, $35, $30 and $25 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
Ready To Rock The School Year In Rock Island? Get Into The Fun Today!
GET READY TO ROCK THE SCHOOL YEAR THIS SUNDAY JULY 24!. HEY Rock Island STUDENTS! See you at Schwiebert Park Sunday, TODAY, from 2 – 4p for food trucks and fun!. IF you did not have time to register for school this week; this is last chance to register at the event. No registrations will be allowed at school buildings on first day of school Aug. 3. A satellite location has been set up at the King Center in Rock Island on Wednesday, August 3 from 8 a.m. – Noon to take school registrations.
Iowa Library Hosting Pop Art Collage Workshop In LeClaire
The Modern Pop Art Experience Collage Workshop will be held Monday, August 1 @ 4:00 – 6:00pm at LeClaire Fire Station Community Room 201 N. 15th Street, LeClaire. FREE, pre-registration suggested but not necessary. The LeClaire Community Library is hosting New York pop artist and author Michael Albert for...
