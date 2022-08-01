ALGIERS & MOUNTAIN SWALLOWER Rocks Rock Island September 17

Bethann Heidgerken will be performing 7 to 9 p.m. tonight at Nerdspeak brewery, 7563 State St., Bettendorf. Bethann Heidgerken is a born and raised Iowa musician. She started out her musical pursuits in Dubuque, IA and was performing professionally in bands by age 15. She received her bachelor’s of the arts at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and spent her college years pursuing her music as a singer-songwriter as well as performing in local Iowa City bands. She has been a member of numerous local bands and is now focusing her pursuits on her original music. She currently lives in Davenport, IA with her family. Her musical influences include Gillian Welch, Susan Tedeschi, Bonnie Raitt, Dessa and The Avett Brothers.

