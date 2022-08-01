ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two arrested in relation to burglary

By REBECCA STALNAKER
 4 days ago

Police were called to a burglary in progress in the area of Bill Perdue Road on Thursday, July 28. Two individuals. Eric Benjamin Mann, 36, and Shana Marie Lammon, 35, both of Pence Springs, were subsequently arrested. The criminal complaint states that when the responding officer arrived in the area, he saw two individuals, a male, and a female, run through the yard and enter a black SUV. He quickly initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVU0L_0h0kzZEB00 Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer notes Mann in the front passenger seat, Lammon in the rear seat, and a third individual in the driver's seat. According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw multiple metal files and rasps on the floorboard when Mann exited the vehicle. The officer performed a terry-frisk. During the frisk, the officer located a cylindrical device wrapped in electrical tape in Mann's pocket. When asked about the device, Mann allegedly stated it was a CO2 canister with percussion caps taped to the exterior. He also reportedly stated that it was a makeshift firework leftover from July 4. The criminal complaint states that the officer inquired why it was in his pocket, to which Mann had no answer.
RELATED: Take a look at our other crime stories According to the criminal complaint, two windows on the residence looked to have been forced open. Additionally, the officer allegedly found a spatula in the front door jamb in what appeared to be an attempt to force the door open. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DK6d_0h0kzZEB00 The officer spoke with the owner and resident of the home, who both allegedly stated that Mann and Lammon did not have permission to enter the home or take items from within the residence. Additionally, the residence owner identified several items that had been taken, including a television. During a recorded statement, Mann allegedly stated that he had entered the residence through a window that he had forced open and that he had opened a second window to remove the television and hand it to Lammon. The criminal complaint states that a witness provided a statement in which they noted seeing Lammon climb through a window of the residence and then walk through the yard with a television in her arms that she put into the back of a black vehicle. Mann and Lammon are both in Southern Regional Jail facing multiple charges, each with a $25,000 bond.

Hinton, WV
News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

