Beautician Buys Old Ambulance, Launches Makeovers-on-Wheels Business

A group of 40 friends gathered from around the world to go on a night out with a cardboard cut-out of their beloved pal who sadly lost his battle with cancer. Lee Clarke had hoped to make it on the pals’ trip to Skegness, a charming English town on the coast of the North Sea, in the United Kingdom, with his buddies, but tragically died in February aged just 50 after a two-year battle with bowel cancer.

