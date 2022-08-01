Beautician Buys Old Ambulance, Launches Makeovers-on-Wheels Business

Read on www.newsweek.com
Woman Bashed For Refusing to Pay Full Share of Vacation Rental With Friends
Mumsnet users shut down the poster for complaining that she had to pay for a bedroom for the four days she could not attend her girls' vacation.
A Cut Above: Group Of Friends Took A Cardboard Cutout Of Their Late Friend On A Trip
A group of 40 friends gathered from around the world to go on a night out with a cardboard cut-out of their beloved pal who sadly lost his battle with cancer. Lee Clarke had hoped to make it on the pals’ trip to Skegness, a charming English town on the coast of the North Sea, in the United Kingdom, with his buddies, but tragically died in February aged just 50 after a two-year battle with bowel cancer.
Couple Cheered for Rejecting Parents' House Deposit Money: 'Freedom'
"They've implied they won't give us as much help for houses we like but they don't," the house hunter said.
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a lottery expert – I won seven times in two years taking home $1m by picking numbers with an easy strategy
A LOTTERY winner who reportedly picked up more than $1million in a whopping seven wins over two years has shared his strategy for success. Richard Lustig, author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believes that he has cracked the formula to beating - or at least competing with - the game of chance.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
I rent a 550-square-foot apartment with my fiancé and cats. Here are my 4 best tips for living in a small space.
From designing our home around our behaviors and using vertical space, here's how I've made our rental — which costs $1,050 a month — work for us.
Sign Warning People Not to Fall for Dog Faking Own Death Delights Internet
"That sign looks a bit worn. How many times has this happened?" wondered one Reddit user.
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
Probably Not Space Debris: Mystery Remains over Metallic Orb Found in Tree
A well-known weather reporter in Mexico shared the images on his Facebook page saying the object had fallen from the sky.
Orcas Attack and Sink Sailboat With Five on Board, Miles From Coast
Scientists have observed killer whales approaching fishing boats, having learned that the fishing lines could provide an easy meal.
Dog Chasing 'Rude' Intruders Who Left Gate Open Has Internet in Hysterics
In the video, a teenager can be seen sneaking into the family's garden, while another keeps watch, before the dog goes after them.
Gorilla Terrifies Zoo Visitor With 'Smooth' Entrance In Hilarious Video
One viewer called it ""the smoothest thing I've ever seen" while another was convinced He's done that before."
Mum left furious at Asda Cafe after young daughter served ‘rotting horse manure’ chips
A MUM went ballistic in an Asda Café after her daughter was fed chips that tasted of "rotting horse manure". The stay-at-home mum, who wants to remain anonymous, only wanted to treat daughter 'P' to some nice grub. But as soon as the youngster tucked into her plate of...
‘A brilliant guy’: tributes to holiday Briton feared drowned after rescuing his son
Divers and a mini-submarine search for Aran Chada, 51, who disappeared below the waters of Lake Garda in Italy during a family holiday
Sweet Deal! Cool Off With 22 National Ice Cream Day Freebies, Discounts and Deals
July is National Ice Cream Month and this Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. These two unofficially-official holidays are bringing ice cold dessert lovers super sweet deals and, in some cases, free ice cream. These frozen freebies are simply the cherry-on-top of a week that's been filled with fast food...
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
