Daniel Cohan Joins Brillstein Entertainment Partners As Manager

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Cohan has joined Brillstein Entertainment Partners as a manager.

Cohan comes to the company from ICM Partners , where he worked in the Motion Picture Department since 2017, parting ways with the company following CAA’s acquisition. He was previously at WME for 11 years.

“Brillstein is a first-class company that epitomizes what drew me to management,” Cohan said. “I am thrilled to roll up my sleeves with my fantastic new colleagues. I can’t imagine a better place to embark upon this next chapter of my career.”

Cohan, who began his career as a corporate attorney, brings with him to Brillstein clients including writer/director/producer Lindsey Beer ( Pet Sematary ); and filmmakers Simon McQuoid ( Mortal Kombat ), Ciaran Foy ( Eli ), Jesper Ganslandt (Netflix’s Snabba Cash ), Mitzi Peirone ( Saint Clare) , Mike P. Nelson ( Wrong Turn ), Taneli Mustonen & Aleksi Hyvarinen ( The Twin ), Adam Egypt Mortimer ( Daniel Isn’t Real ), Luis Prieto ( Vampire Academy ), Ira Rosensweig ( Share ) and Gilles Coulier ( War of the Worlds ). He also has a strong list of writers that includes TJ Fixman ( Carry On ), Sean O’Keefe ( Spenser Confidential ), Will Honley & April Maguire ( Trap or Treat ), Frank John Hughes ( Splinter Cell ), Leigh Lewallen ( Lil’ Red ), Phaedon Papadopoulos ( The Stranger Within ) and Nick Cion & Annie Harnick ( Freeridge ).

“Everyone who has worked with Daniel knows how passionately and elegantly he represents his clients,” said Brillstein’s CEO Jon Liebman. “Through his keen eye and work ethic he is cultivating some of the most dynamic and exciting talent in the business. We are fortunate he has chosen to join us.”

