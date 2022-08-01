ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

Meet-up place for internet-based purchases available at Belchertown police headquarters

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDAHX_0h0kzOlQ00

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown police are reminding residents to use the police station to meet people when buying items listed online.

If you have made an online purchase, and you’re uncomfortable meeting a stranger at their place or at yours, there is a safe place to make the exchange. Since 2016, Belchertown police have set up an “Internet purchase exchange location” outside their station on State Street.

South Hadley encouraging safe online shopping with Internet Purchase Exchange Location

The front parking lot of the station is under 24/7 video surveillance, so people who are making in-person exchanges will be able to feel more secure in doing so.

Police departments in several area communities, including nearby Hadley, have set up similar spaces at their stations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Belchertown, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Belchertown, MA
Belchertown, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
South Hadley, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Headquarters#Police Station#Video Surveillance#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy