ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Politicians urged to step up efforts to break impasse in tribute to Lord Trimble

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qftYP_0h0kzIT400

Mourners at the funeral of Lord Trimble have heard an appeal for Northern Ireland’s political leaders to redouble their efforts to break the Stormont impasse as a tribute to the architect of the peace process.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and taoiseach Micheál Martin were among those at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, Co Antrim, for the funeral of the former first minister.

Irish president Michael D Higgins , DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill also attended the service in Lambeg.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams was also in the church, as was Northern Ireland secretary Shailesh Vara, Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns and representatives from all the main political parties in Northern Ireland.

A crowd of around 100 people gathered outside the church to hear the service, which was relayed on loudspeaker.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Lord Trimble died last week at the age of 77 after an illness.

The former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party played a key role in forging the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement, which ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Months after the deal was signed, the peer, from County Down, was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with the late SDLP leader John Hume in recognition of their efforts to stop the bloodshed and establish a power-sharing system of devolved governance in the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7hNI_0h0kzIT400

On Tuesday, the Stormont Assembly will reconvene for a special sitting to pay tribute to Lord Trimble.

The institutions are currently on ice, with the DUP blocking the creation of a power-sharing administration in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Lord Trimble’s widow, Lady Daphne, took her place in the front row as the coffin was carried into the church by their sons and daughters.

Minister Reverend Fiona Forbes welcomed mourners to the service.

She said: “The array of those who have gathered today to pay their respects bears witness not only to David’s impact on the political landscape of which he was so much a part, but also to the imprints he left upon the same, and to the legacy he left all of us.

“Of course, we come to remember an academic, a party leader, a peacemaker, a Nobel laureate, the first to serve in the role of first minister in the new Northern Ireland Executive established as part of the Good Friday Agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gjcfm_0h0kzIT400

“But we also come to remember a husband, father and grandfather, a brother, brother-in-law and uncle, a colleague, a committed member of this church family, and a friend.”

Lord Trimble’s eldest son, Richard, has thanked the public for their sympathies and kind words following the death of his father.

Reverend Dr Charles McMullen told mourners that Lord Trimble’s actions had allowed a generation in Northern Ireland to grow up in “relative peace”.

Delivering a tribute at the service, the former moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said: “Alongside others, he rose to seemingly impossible challenges with considerable strength of character, intellectual acumen and complete integrity.

“The reward for all of us has been a radically changed landscape here in Northern Ireland, which has saved many lives and allowed a generation to grow up in relative peace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vj1PG_0h0kzIT400

“As so many have said over these past few days, history will be exceedingly kind to David even if life brought many unrelenting pressures and demands.”

Dr McMullen added: “He was a committed family man and, as I have sat with Daphne, his daughters Victoria and Sarah, and sons Richard and Nicholas over these past few days, I have been deeply touched and moved by so many stories, all of which underlined how dearly loved he was by them.

“They gave him to us and we want to take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation to them.”

He told the congregation that the Omagh bombing had doubled Lord Trimble’s determination to achieve peace.

He said: “As first minister, David had to cut short a family holiday in order to get home to visit Omagh in the aftermath of that terrible bombing, which killed so many, an experience that left him utterly devastated but doubled his determination to keep building bridges and working for peace.

The dark shadow we seem to see in the distance is not really a mountain ahead, but the shadow of the mountain behind – a shadow from the past thrown forward into our future

Lord Trimble in his speech after winning the Nobel Peace Prize

“I can remember bumping into him days after the conclusion of the Good Friday Agreement and hearing how, afterwards, on his way home he had gone to a hole in the wall but could not remember his pin number.

“That was an indication of being under almost unbearable stress, but then he always had the courage of his convictions and was prepared to pay the cost.”

Dr McMullen said he hoped the funeral service could be used as an inspiration to redouble efforts to resolve political differences in Northern Ireland.

Referring to Lord Trimble’s Nobel prize speech in 1998, he told mourners: “In that speech, David made this inspiring comment: ‘The dark shadow we seem to see in the distance is not really a mountain ahead, but the shadow of the mountain behind – a shadow from the past thrown forward into our future. It is a dark sludge of historical sectarianism. We can leave it behind us if we wish. But both communities must leave it behind, because both created it’.

“It is a very powerful quotation because it reminds us of the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement in placing the principle of consent at the centre of our politics and ultimately removing the gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnWOr_0h0kzIT400

“It reminds us also that, although we are on a journey from the past, the mountain still casts a shadow and we are all, to a greater or lesser extent, recovering sectarians.

“Can we use this service today, in a fitting tribute to one of the great, to redouble our efforts on this island home of ours?

“With courage, pragmatism and generosity of spirit, may our politicians engage wholeheartedly in resolving the outstanding issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol, so that our democratic institutions are quickly restored and we can all move forward together.”

Conservative peer Lord Godson said Lord Trimble was the “most substantial figure thrown up by unionism” since the foundation of Northern Ireland in 1921.

He said: “In death he is finally being afforded the respect and love from all communities on this island that he deserves, and did not always receive in the height of his powers.”

At the end of the service the Trimble family led mourners from the church, before taking time to meet those who had attended the service.

Lord Trimble’s remains were interred later.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sunak’s remarks on diverting funds from ‘deprived urban areas’ divides Tories

Rishi Sunak bragging about working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns has divided Tory figures, with Labour labelling it as “scandalous”.The Tory leadership hopeful told party members that he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure more prosperous towns receive “the funding they deserve”.The New Statesman magazine, which obtained video footage revealing Mr Sunak’s remarks, said they were made to grassroots Tories in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on July 29.It’s scandalous that Rishi Sunak is openly boasting that he fixed the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to prosperous Tory shiresShadow levelling up secretary Lisa...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Tory Corbynism could wreck Liz Truss’s government

We all know that people can be unpleasant on social media but the vitriol within the Conservative tribe in this leadership election is still arresting. Take, for example, the reaction on Twitter to the show of hands in Rishi Sunak’s favour by the studio audience after the Sky News interviews with the candidates.Plainly, there were reasonable questions to be asked about how an audience that was intended by the broadcaster to consist of undecided Conservative Party members turned out to include several people who were committed Sunak supporters from the start. But the reaction from people brandishing “Never Rishi”...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Sacked Labour frontbencher warns Starmer risks being ‘blown over’ by cost-of-living crisis

A Labour MP sacked by Keir Starmer after conducting TV interviews from a picket line has warned the party’s leader risks being “blown over” by his failure to take strong action on the cost-of-living crisis.Writing in The Independent, Sam Tarry said that Starmer cannot lead Labour to election victory against a new Conservative prime minister unless working people believe that he “stands with them” in the face of soaring prices and falling living standards.The party should be backing workers’ demands for pay rises to keep pace with inflation, he said.And he said that, with average energy bills expected to rise...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Liz Truss rejects ‘handouts’ as solution to cost-of-living crisis

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has said she would help people deal with the cost-of-living crisis by lowering taxes, not giving “handouts”.With household energy bills expected to soar to more than £3,500 in October, the government is facing growing calls for a repeat of former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £30bn package to ease the impact of price rises earlier this year.But Ms Truss downplayed the significance of warnings from the Bank of England of 13 per cent inflation and the longest recession in a generation, telling Tory activists: “Forecasts are not destiny.”She told the Financial Times that as prime minister...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shailesh Vara
Person
Gerry Adams
Person
Sarah
Person
Bertie Ahern
Person
Micheál Martin
Person
Conor Burns
The Independent

Truss insists on tax cuts not ‘handouts’ to help families amid spiralling prices

Liz Truss has insisted tax cuts, not “handouts”, would help people with the cost-of-living crisis while her rival Rishi Sunak warned there was “no hope” the Tories would win the next election unless they get inflation under control.Ms Truss said she would go ahead with vast tax cuts if she becomes prime minister, despite concerns they would further drive up rising prices.Asked how she would help families with spiralling bills this winter, the Tory leadership hopeful told the Financial Times: “Of course, I will look at what more can be done. But the way I would do things is in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Shame on you’: Climate activists disrupt Liz Truss speech at Tory leadership hustings

Climate activists shouted “you should be ashamed of yourself” as they disrupted Liz Truss’s speech at the latest Conservative leadership hustings on Friday (5 August).During her opening remarks at the Winter Garden theatre in Eastbourne, several activists from the youth group Green New Deal Rising stood to heckle Ms Truss about the government’s climate record and her policies.“Liz Truss, you should be ashamed of yourself,” the first activist shouted, before being removed by security.A number of other protesters then popped up from their seats to heckle, before being taken away.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss heckled at Tory leadership hustingsLiz Truss heckled at Tory leadership hustings‘A recession is inevitable’: Liam Fox says Liz Truss’ economic plan won’t work
PROTESTS
AFP

UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle

A London hospital on Saturday withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle. After a highly charged battle between the hospital and his parents, 23-month-old Alfie Evans died in April 2018 when doctors in Liverpool, in northwestern England, withdrew life support.
HEALTH
The Independent

Thousands of Britons ‘stuck’ in Portugal due to post-Brexit residency card failures

Tens of thousands British citizens are reportedly stuck living in Portugal without healthcare access, unable to change jobs or travel to and from the country over failures to issue post-Brexit ID cards.UK ministers are urging Portugal to implement the withdrawl agreement in full to protect the livelihoods of the 34,500 Britons who settled in the country before the UK left the European Union.Under the UK-EU agreed deal, it was guaranteed that Britons living in the country would have their employment and social rights protected.In so doing, the Portuguese government was required to issue biometric residency cards, but Britons living...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Sinn Fein#Uk#Irish#Dup#The Ulster Unionist Party#The Stormont Assembly
The Independent

Brexit split with EU over personal data risks harm to UK business and security, report warns

A Conservative former home secretary has backed calls for Boris Johnson’s successor to ditch his Brexit plan to split from the EU on data regulation, amid warnings it will cost businesses billions.A new report by the ex-leader of Tory MEPs, Lord Timothy Kirkhope, today warns Mr Johnson’s plan for a new UK-only rulebook on data security could cut Britain off from the free exchange of information within Europe, and undermine protections against international crime and terrorism.Businesses could be locked out of lucrative markets and may relocate outside the UK in order to avoid the additional barriers to trade,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: Britain needs a pandemic-style bailout for household energy bills

When I showed my support for striking rail workers last week, I did so because at a time of worsening national crisis, it’s the trade unions that are standing up for working people – and Labour must be the party that stands with them, wherever they are defending their standard of living.Now isn’t the time for the Labour Party to turn against its own supporters and the people the party was set up to defend. It’s not too late for the leadership to change course, but I fear as things stand they will simply be blown over by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak boasts about taking money from ‘deprived urban areas’ to help wealthy towns

Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak was criticised after he boasted to party supporters in Tunbridge Wells about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas” towards prosperous areas.Footage obtained by the New Statesman shows Mr Sunak saying: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas, to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserve.“We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas.”Mr Sunak is standing against Liz Truss in the race to be the next prime minister.Labour said Mr Sunak’s “boasting” was “scandalous.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says he would like to run Southampton Football ClubLBC caller says Davide and Ekin-Su should be included in Tory leadership contestSunak greets Tory members as party delays sending ballot papers due to security
POLITICS
The Independent

Shapps vows to create ‘death by dangerous cycling law’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged to create a “death by dangerous cycling” law that will treat killer cyclists the same as motorists.Announcing the plans in the Mail+, Mr Shapps said the law is needed to “impress on cyclists the real harm they can cause when speed is combined with lack of care”.The move will close a legal loophole which means that cyclists who kill pedestrians can only be jailed for two years.Relatives of victims have waited too long for this straightforward measureGrant ShappsIt comes four years after the Government ran a consultation on proposals for new offences of causing...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss vows to clamp down on ‘militant’ protests after activists disrupt Tory hustings

Liz Truss has vowed to clamp down on “militant” protests after a small group of climate activists disrupted her speech at the Tory leadership hustings in Eastbourne.The five people, from the Green New Deal Rising group, heckled Ms Truss over climate change and energy bills.One could be heard shouting “you should be ashamed of yourself” before the group were removed from the venue.Ms Truss later described them as “infiltrators”, before vowing to clamp down on “militant trade unions” and “unfair protests”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Why do heatwaves in the UK feel hotter than abroad?The startling and grim discoveries unearthed by the climate crisisEarth’s CO2 hits highest recorded level in human history
PROTESTS
The Independent

Football violence: Priti Patel brands hooligans ‘national shame’ as police urge fans ‘reset’ after pandemic

Football needs to “press the reset button”, police say, as they clamp down on disorder after a season marred by rising violence.As the new Premier League season begins, authorities are looking to clamp down on dangerous fan behaviour with banning orders targeting cocaine users and powers to bar people from grounds over flares and fireworks.Priti Patel said the Home Office had been supporting the response by police and the Football Association, extending football banning orders to target cocaine use and the online abuse of players.“Our football teams are the pride of our country, but thugs who cause ugly violence...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s life support to be withdrawn on Saturday morning

The family of Archie Battersbee have been told his life support is due to be withdrawn on Saturday morning after their legal fight to move him from hospital to a hospice came to an end.A last-ditch plea to the European Court of Human Rights to intervene in the case was rejected late on Friday, following a High Court ruling that he must remain at Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.His parents had fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of treatment and in recent days made bids to the High Court, Court of Appeal and European Court of...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy