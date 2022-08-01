ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

This Dad is Paying For His Stepson's College Tuition But Refusing to Help His Biological Daughter & Reddit is Fuming

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eeX6z_0h0kzCAi00

Click here to read the full article.

Reddit is calling out a dad hard for unequal treatment of his two children. He took to the “ AITA ” forum to pose his dilemma to the community, starting out by explaining he has a biological daughter named Darla with his ex-girlfriend.  The couple broke up before she found out she was pregnant, and the Reddit user says that he is skeptical that he’s even the father (“I know it’s a possibility but also there’s a possibility she’s not my daughter,” he wrote).

He went on to explain that he was “pressured” by his parents to allow Darla to have his last name and offer the family a small amount of financial support for childcare. “I never really had a relationship with Darla but I would see her every once in a while when she was in my parents’ house with her mother,” he explained. “Darla’s mom hates me for whatever reason too so that made our relationship even more distant.”

Now the Reddit user is married to someone else, and he’s helped raise her son, Brian, since he was a child. “He’s going to college this year so I paid completely for his education,” he wrote. “However Darla’s mom got very angry when she found out because I haven’t done the same to Darla. Apparently she’s going to college this year too as her mom didn’t had enough money to pay her tuition and she had to work to pay for it.”

His family is completely on her side and calling him an “a—hole.” Now, he’s reconsidering his actions and turning to Reddit for thoughts. “Maybe I should have helped her?” he asked.

Reddit users unpacked the situation — starting from the very first paragraph, when he explained his relationship to Darla. “OP obviously your parents had a relationship with your daughter if you had doubts on paternity you could have cleared those up many years ago,” one person wrote. “You never bothered just like you never bothered to even attempt a relationship with your daughter. Seeing her occasionally when she was at your parents’ isn’t trying.”

Many, many people chimed in to explain, in very clear terms, why Darla’s mom isn’t happy with the Reddit user. “You COULD have had a paternity test when Darla was born,” someone noted.  “You COULD have paid more to care for Darla, and gotten a parenting plan to allow you to spend time with your daughter at any time. You CHOSE to pay a minimum amount of child support and make excuses about your daughter. I can see why Darla’s mother doesn’t care for you.”

Users implored him to look at this situation from the perspective of Darla, who never got to have a relationship with her dad. One person wrote: “You ever wonder how your daughter feels about this? About having an absent father who practically denies her existence while playing doting dad to his step child? Did you even WANT a relationship with her, because obviously your parents have a relationship with her?”

There are many, many routes this Reddit user could have taken as Darla was growing up but didn’t. It’s also absolutely confusing and frustrating that his parents have more of a relationship with Darla than he does. What do you think the OP should do now?

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEQJH_0h0kzCAi00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William Might Be Making a Mistake in Discrediting Infamous Princess Diana BBC Interview

Click here to read the full article. The BBC’s recent announcement that they will never air Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview at the request of her eldest son, Prince William, might not have the effect he was intending. Royal biographer Andrew Morton sees this move in an entirely different light than the Duke of Cambridge. Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, pulls no punches about what he thinks of the BBC agreeing to William’s call to bury the interview for good. “It is a supreme irony that it is her son who has led the calls to posthumously muzzle Diana, to...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Swears She's Done With Facelifts Because She Doesn't Want to Look 'Distorted'

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood has been obsessed with age and looking young since the dawn of time, but the criticism often hits the women in the entertainment industry the hardest. It’s why actresses like Paulina Porizkova, Jane Seymour, and now, Jane Fonda are preferring to take on aging their own way instead of being dictated by any societal standards. Fonda has never been quiet about her facelift and other nips and tucks she’s had in the past, but at 84 years old, she’s now declaring herself done with any plastic surgeries in the future. “I had a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#Fatherhood#Stepson#Aita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Father says 13-year-old daughter was publicly embarrassed about her weight at waterpark

One father in Illinois is speaking out against a local waterpark after he claimed his daughter was publicly weighed and embarrassed before being turned away from a ride. Andrew Batton spoke to KMOV, a local television station in St. Louis, Missouri, about the incident, which occurred at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois. Batton, who is a season ticket holder, said that his 13-year-old daughter was looking forward to riding the newest ride called the Mississippi Monster, but when she got to the top of the hill, the teenager was weighed on a scale in front of everybody because the ride had a weight limit of 200 pounds.
GRAFTON, IL
Tracey Folly

Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
Daily Mail

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
HEALTH SERVICES
Upworthy

Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable

A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Texas couple who began feeding neighborhood ducks to cope with loss of only daughter are sued for $250,000 by HOA for causing a nuisance and are forced to sell house to cover costs

A retired couple are being sued by their homeowners' association for feeding neighborhood ducks after residents complained that they were causing a nuisance. Kathleen Rowe, 65, and her husband George are now facing losing their $439,900 home in Cypress, Texas, because of the lawsuit. They moved into the home after...
CYPRESS, TX
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

SheKnows

61K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy