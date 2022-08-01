ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels Won’t Trade Shohei Ohtani Despite Interest, per Report

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8C5W_0h0kyy4100

At least three teams attempted to trade for the two-way superstar ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.

The Angels have decided to keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani despite receiving interest from a handful of contenders, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post .

Although no deal came to fruition, a few teams tried to put forward their best offer for Ohtani, according to Heyman. The Yankees, Padres and White Sox all made a play for Ohtani, but ultimately, Angels owner Arte Moreno remained unwilling to let the generational talent leave.

The report will silence the recent speculation that Los Angeles would actually consider trading the 28-year-old MVP candidate amid a particularly rough stretch of play. The Angels have lost 42 of their last 55 games, which has dropped them to fourth in the division heading into August.

The team’s struggles led Ohtani’s name to pop up in trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Heyman reported last Thursday that the Angels were listening to offers for the 28-year-old for the first time just two days after The Athletic ‘s Jim Bowden reported that Mets general manager Billy Eppler contacted the club about Ohtani.

The Angels have plenty of reason s to hold onto Ohtani, who continues to build off of his MVP season in 2021. On the year, the 28-year-old is 9–6 on the mound with a 2.81 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 17 starts. At the plate, he is slashing .252/.352/.495 with 22 home runs and 62 RBI.

Ohtani, who is poised to become a free agent follownig the 2023 season, made clear that he wasn’t letting the recent trade chatter affect him on the field. Instead, his focus remains on winning games with the Angels.

“Regardless of where I’m playing, I’m going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me,” he said via translator Ippei Mizuhara, per ESPN . “I’m with the Angels right now, and I’m very thankful for what they’ve done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can focus on.”

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
August, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
David Peralta
Person
Arte Moreno
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Jim Bowden
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#The New York Post#Yankees#White Sox#Mvp#Mets#Rbi
Sports Illustrated

Making Sense of Some Puzzling Trade Deadline Decisions

There were four different strategies that contending teams used at the trade deadline: 1) Make the necessary moves to improve for the rest of the regular season, with the hope being to secure one of the six playoff spots in each league and/or to ensure home-field advantage. 2) Build the optimal ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

87K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy