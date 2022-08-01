Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park

103wjod.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
National Night Out: Cascade
With National Night Out come and gone now, it's important to remember all the fun, food, and community time was to bring our local people closer to our public servants. This national community-building campaign helps promote police-community partnerships. In fact, the best way to build a safer community is to know your community. Your neighbors, surroundings, and those that can help when you're in need.
Potosi Brewery Serves Up Delicious Samples and Incredible History
Below this article is a gallery of photos from the Saturday brewery tour!. I still have so much of the Tri-States left to explore. That's why when my friend told me he was coming out for the final weekend in the July, my first thought was to check out the serene, scenic town of Potosi, WI. I had one destination in mind: the Potosi Brewery.
Mobile Museum Will be Part of Dubuque Farmer’s Market Saturday August 20th
The Dubuque Farmer's Market is always a treat each Saturday morning in downtown Dubuque. Whether it's fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, delicious breakfast or knick-knacks for work and home, the Farmer's Market has something for everyone. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. And on Saturday,...
Potosi Brewfest 2022: August 27 in Potosi Wisconsin
The event is called "Potosi Brewfest" and yes there will be beer. But that's just the tip of the glass. "Potosi Brewfest" is a combination of Wisconsin favorites including craft beer, wine, Wisconsin cheese, specialty meat, games, music, and much more. Potosi Brewfest is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upcoming Dubuque Expo Offers Guidance to New and Expecting Moms
The Birth Collective of Dubuque is presenting a new expo for current, new, or expecting moms in the Tri-States!. The event is called "The Making of a Mama," and it's set to take place at The Salvation Army in Dubuque on Saturday, August 6th from 9am to noon. The three-hour expo boasts the opportunity to learn all about "bumps, babies, and boobs from local birth professionals," per a flyer for the event.
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend
The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
2022 Dubuque County Fair Autographed T-Shirt Winners
A big THANK YOU to everyone who stopped by the WJOD broadcast booth at the Dubuque County Fair last week. It was great to see so many smiling faces. I really enjoyed meeting each and every one of you. Now to the really important news. Congratulations to all of our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Dubuque, Iowa, Chicago’s Westernmost Suburb?
Frequently during travels and work around the United States, my being from Iowa becomes a topic of conversation. Often, I have to clarify the difference between Ohio, Idaho, and Iowa. But for fun, I'll share that I got my degree from the University of Idaho in Ohio City, Iowa. More...
Maiden Voyage Offers a Beautiful Boat Ride on the Mississippi River
Below this post is a gallery of photos from the Sunday boat tour!. Ever since I found myself in Dubuque earlier this year, one of my close friends has been urging me to seek out a way to get on the Mississippi River. I don't own a boat and, as...
Friends of Galena Public Library Hold Book Sale Friday & Saturday
Have you gotten through your summer reading list and want to get set with more reading material for the fall and winter months? Then, you may be in luck with an exciting book lovers bonanza this weekend in Galena, Illinois!. The Friends of Galena Public Library is readying for a...
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Thursday July 28th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel Your Inner Bob Ross at Captured on Canvas
Have you ever thought about pursuing a career as an artist? Or perhaps dreamt of becoming a fine art painter like the legendary Bob Ross from (PBS) Public Television?. You know, the soft-spoken guy who guided viewers step-by-step toward painting a mountain valley landscape full of happy trees?. If so,...
So, What Really Happened In The Barn At Dubuque County Fair?
Last week at the Dubuque County Fair, livestock exhibits were closed off from the public when a pig showed symptoms of being sick. Lab samples were sent off to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Ames and by the end of the day, most of the barns at the fair were reopened.
The Simple Pleasure of a County Fair Funnel Cake
As I noted earlier this week, I've been making my rounds at the Dubuque County Fair for the first time. Where basking in all the allure and fun of a county fair in a brand new city and state can be intimidating for someone, for me, it's been nothing but a treat. Figuratively and literally!
Enter to Win a Key to a Brand New Harley!
103.3 WJOD and McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson want to hook you up with a brand new Harley Davidson Sportster, worth over 12 thousand dollars!
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
Cole Swindell Performed at the Jackson County Fair
Down to the Bar tour made a stop at the Jackson County Fair ( Maquoketa, IA.) Saturday night. The great weather and large crowd was a recipe for good country party. Ashley Cooke stepped up to the plate and filled in when Lainey Wilson had to cancel her appearance due to a family emergency. Ashley a new comer got her break with her TikToK videos. Also with her duet with Brett Young "Never Til Now".
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
DRA Distributes Over $1 million in Grants to Non-Profits
When the Q Casino's Iowa Greyhound Park closed earlier this year, there was some uncertainty regarding the future of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) in the area. Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon stopped by our studios in May to discuss a future where the DRA would solidify itself as a philanthropic force in the community.
103.3 WJOD
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103wjod.com
Comments / 0