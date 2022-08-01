ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

20-year-old charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in Westmoreland County park

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wtae.com

Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge

KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Police said Ashlynn Southerland was last seen by her family on Saturday, and her last known potential location was at a movie theater in Bridgeville on Tuesday. "Ashlynn is known to spend time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Death at Jeannette home under investigation

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Jeannette, Westmoreland County. Watch the breaking news report from Jeannette in the video above. Police and the coroner were at the scene on Wylie Avenue Thursday afternoon. The person who died has not been identified, and investigators...
JEANNETTE, PA
wtae.com

Person injured in shooting in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in McKeesport late Wednesday night. Police were called to Packer Street around 10:30 p.m. Action 4 News crew on scene saw police investigating on nearby Jenny Lind Street and several evidence markers were placed on the ground. The victim...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Police arrest man charged in connection to overdose deaths

A Bloomfield man has been arrested in connection to three overdose deaths. According to court documents, the victims bought what they thought was cocaine from James Hamlett. A medical examiner’s report later found that the cocaine was laced with other substances, including fentanyl. Hamlett now faces charges including drug...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 taken to hospital after rollover crash in downtown Pittsburgh

Emergency crews responded to Fourth Avenue and Cherry Way in Downtown Pittsburgh for a crash. A call came in just after 7 a.m. Friday. Pittsburgh police said witnesses reported a male driving a black Jeep struck a vehicle by the PPG building and then fled eastbound on Fourth at a high rate of speed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man dead after serious crash on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man is dead after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Route 51 Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Sheetz and Bowser Automotive on North Lewis Run Road in Pleasant Hills around 8:40 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office...
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Two women shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police confirm two young women, one 18, and one 19, were shot in the back in broad daylight on a Pittsburgh street Thursday. Watch the report in the video player above. Residents heard loud gunfire just after 11:15 a.m. on Stranahan Street near Brushton Avenue in Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Cars stolen from Wexford dealership

$400,000 worth of cars were stolen from the Bobby Rahal Dealership along Route 19 in Wexford. Northern Regional Police say employees noticed windows and doors damaged on Friday. The cars stolen were there to be serviced. All have since been recovered and returned to their owners. The police chief says...
WEXFORD, PA
wtae.com

Woman hit by car in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood Thursday, police said. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Officers responded to the scene at Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies around 4 p.m. Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters battle Bellevue blaze in the heat

Fire consumed a home in Bellevue, Allegheny County, Wednesday night. The fire broke out on Burnside Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. We're told that there were hoarding conditions inside the home. Crews were able to knock the fire down, but it took a lot of manpower. “Heat, No. 1,” said...
BELLEVUE, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh cooling centers being activated as temperatures rise

With high temperatures in the forecast, Pittsburgh's CitiParks is opening five cooling centers through Thursday. The centers will be open until 7 p.m. CitiParks. The city will typically activate cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees. Take a look at the addresses below to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

