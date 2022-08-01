20-year-old charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in Westmoreland County park

Read on www.wtae.com
Homemade explosive devices confiscated from Westmoreland County home
A man faces charges after homemade IEDs, guns and ammunition were all pulled from a Westmoreland County home. State police said they found the items during a search of the Penn Borough home of Roger Williams. Police said there were enough homemade explosive devices to level a house. "These are...
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
Former W&J basketball coach sentenced to 20 years after admitting to threatening young girls
A former Washington County college basketball coach who was accused of threatening young girls on social media and trying to extort them has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Jacob Kolonis, who once coached at Washington and Jefferson College, lived in both Washington and Blair counties.
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Police said Ashlynn Southerland was last seen by her family on Saturday, and her last known potential location was at a movie theater in Bridgeville on Tuesday. "Ashlynn is known to spend time...
Police: 3 arrests made after armed robberies of 2 ride-share drivers on same Pittsburgh street
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said three people were arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of one ride-share driver at gunpoint and the carjacking of another in the city's Crafton Heights neighborhood. Watch the report in the video player above. Police say an officer was patrolling on Chartiers Avenue...
Death at Jeannette home under investigation
JEANNETTE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Jeannette, Westmoreland County. Watch the breaking news report from Jeannette in the video above. Police and the coroner were at the scene on Wylie Avenue Thursday afternoon. The person who died has not been identified, and investigators...
Person injured in shooting in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — One person was injured in a shooting in McKeesport late Wednesday night. Police were called to Packer Street around 10:30 p.m. Action 4 News crew on scene saw police investigating on nearby Jenny Lind Street and several evidence markers were placed on the ground. The victim...
Police arrest man charged in connection to overdose deaths
A Bloomfield man has been arrested in connection to three overdose deaths. According to court documents, the victims bought what they thought was cocaine from James Hamlett. A medical examiner’s report later found that the cocaine was laced with other substances, including fentanyl. Hamlett now faces charges including drug...
2 taken to hospital after rollover crash in downtown Pittsburgh
Emergency crews responded to Fourth Avenue and Cherry Way in Downtown Pittsburgh for a crash. A call came in just after 7 a.m. Friday. Pittsburgh police said witnesses reported a male driving a black Jeep struck a vehicle by the PPG building and then fled eastbound on Fourth at a high rate of speed.
Man dead after serious crash on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man is dead after a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Route 51 Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Sheetz and Bowser Automotive on North Lewis Run Road in Pleasant Hills around 8:40 p.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office...
Two women shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police confirm two young women, one 18, and one 19, were shot in the back in broad daylight on a Pittsburgh street Thursday. Watch the report in the video player above. Residents heard loud gunfire just after 11:15 a.m. on Stranahan Street near Brushton Avenue in Pittsburgh's...
Cars stolen from Wexford dealership
$400,000 worth of cars were stolen from the Bobby Rahal Dealership along Route 19 in Wexford. Northern Regional Police say employees noticed windows and doors damaged on Friday. The cars stolen were there to be serviced. All have since been recovered and returned to their owners. The police chief says...
Penn Township responds to family of boy who lost both feet in lawnmower accident
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many residents in the Penn Township community were troubled after hearing that 6-year-old Liam Lavelle lost his feet following an accident during the weekend. They responded with a flood of donations through a GoFundMe account started by Liam's aunt, Ashley Dimperio. Watch the report from...
Woman hit by car in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Pittsburgh's South Oakland neighborhood Thursday, police said. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Officers responded to the scene at Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies around 4 p.m. Police...
Military ammo, marijuana found in checked bags at Pittsburgh International Airport
Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport recently came across two bizarre finds in checked bags. First, a jar of Jif peanut butter. When a TSA officer investigated why it triggered an alarm, that officer found three vape canisters with marijuana that were wrapped in plastic bags inside. Police...
Firefighters battle Bellevue blaze in the heat
Fire consumed a home in Bellevue, Allegheny County, Wednesday night. The fire broke out on Burnside Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. We're told that there were hoarding conditions inside the home. Crews were able to knock the fire down, but it took a lot of manpower. “Heat, No. 1,” said...
Frustrated homeowner says city contractor damaged his driveway, won't repair
PITTSBURGH — A frustrated Pittsburgh homeowner said a city contractor damaged his property but will not repair the damage. Action News Investigates: Watch the report from Brookline in the video above. When the city paved the Brookline alley behind James Holland’s house, he said the crew took a chunk...
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
Pittsburgh cooling centers being activated as temperatures rise
With high temperatures in the forecast, Pittsburgh's CitiParks is opening five cooling centers through Thursday. The centers will be open until 7 p.m. CitiParks. The city will typically activate cooling centers when the forecasted highs are predicted to be above 90 degrees. Take a look at the addresses below to...
