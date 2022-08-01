ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catholic Health Home Care host “on the spot” hiring event

By Riley Fay
 4 days ago

(WIVB) — Catholic Health Home Care is hosting an on-the-spot hiring event for registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) who are looking to become home care nurses.

This event takes place on Thursday, August 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo Airport located at 4201 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

The first 15 Home Care RNs hired will receive an additional $10,000 as an exclusive bonus for this event. Anyone who is already affiliated with Catholic Health that successfully refers a candidate can receive a referral bonus of up to $5,000.

All applicants must complete a pre-employment physical which will be scheduled at a later date. Anyone interested can register here and for more information about Catholic Health’s referral bonus visit here.

Riley Fay is an intern with News 4 and current student of Medaille College. She joined the News 4 team in 2022.

