Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - These hot, dry conditions create a tinderbox for fires to spread rapidly.Nine fires burned across North Texas on Wednesday, and crews are out again on Thursday to protect homes and land. Rural departments feel the strain of constantly battling these fires.The Colony Fire in Hood County just north of Tolar is 60% contained as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, burning 467 acres of land.With those nine fires, the three new sparks came in Parker, Wise and Hood Counties. "We don't normally do that much. Normally we'd put a lot of resources to one fire as need be," said...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO