Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas

Read on 1063thebuzz.com
Related
North Texas fire departments under strain from constant wildfires
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - These hot, dry conditions create a tinderbox for fires to spread rapidly.Nine fires burned across North Texas on Wednesday, and crews are out again on Thursday to protect homes and land. Rural departments feel the strain of constantly battling these fires.The Colony Fire in Hood County just north of Tolar is 60% contained as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, burning 467 acres of land.With those nine fires, the three new sparks came in Parker, Wise and Hood Counties. "We don't normally do that much. Normally we'd put a lot of resources to one fire as need be," said...
10th fatality crash in Wichita Falls claims woman’s life
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated. According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC […]
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt
UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Iowa Park man dies from injuries after bull attack
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A 73-year-old Iowa Park man who was attacked by a bull two weeks ago has passed away, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement said 73-year-old Ronald Earl Gould was one of two men hospitalized following the attack that happened on Old Iowa Park Road. Gould’s obituary page states he died on July 29, 2022.
New List Says Texas Has 3 of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
If you're traveling, there are some wonderful places in the Lone Star State to see. However, there are also areas that you probably wouldn't want to spend time in, and according to a new list, three of the worst cities in the nation to visit are located in Texas. Let's take a closer look at these places.
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miracle on Highway 64: Good Samaritan saves Van Zandt County family’s home from fire
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, a 30-acre fire spread rapidly in Van Zandt County and threatened houses in the area. But just in time in the scorching heat only, a guardian angel stepped in to save a family’s home. “I was on my mule coming up here and that’s when I saw him and […]
newschannel6now.com
Manhunt underway in Graham for suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement is searching for a man in Graham wanted by U.S. Marshals, according to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock. The suspect, Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay, was reportedly last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a straw hat in the area of Highway 16 South and Salem Loop in Graham. He’s described as 5′10″, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls police searching for forgery suspects
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two men accused of passing counterfeit money. Police would also like to warn local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Passing counterfeit bills is considered forgery and is a felony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Altus employee dies following heavy machinery accident
Altus police said an employee at the city's landfill was seriously injured while operating a road scraper on a steep embankment Tuesday morning.
Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say
YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
newschannel6now.com
Miller Bend Fire now 92% contained
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters in Young County are battling a wildfire on Miller Bend Road near U.S. 380, according to the Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department. The Texas A&M forest service estimates the fire is 50 acres large and 92% contained as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Eliasville...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
'That devil there,' Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband’s Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who evaded arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.
Forklift accident kills woman at Texas glassmaking plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A woman died Saturday from injuries sustained during an industrial accident at a glass manufacturing facility in Wichita Falls, Texas. Melvin Joyner, a community services unit deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to KFDX that the incident occurred sometime before 6 p.m. at Vitro Architectural Glass, formerly PPG.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation
The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
KVUE
Crews responding to multiple wildfires across Central Texas
Wildfires are burning across Texas. More than 1,000 acres have been burned across three separate wildfires in Central Texas this week alone.
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0