ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas

By Johnny Thrash
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

North Texas fire departments under strain from constant wildfires

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - These hot, dry conditions create a tinderbox for fires to spread rapidly.Nine fires burned across North Texas on Wednesday, and crews are out again on Thursday to protect homes and land. Rural departments feel the strain of constantly battling these fires.The Colony Fire in Hood County just north of Tolar is 60% contained as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, burning 467 acres of land.With those nine fires, the three new sparks came in Parker, Wise and Hood Counties. "We don't normally do that much. Normally we'd put a lot of resources to one fire as need be," said...
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

10th fatality crash in Wichita Falls claims woman’s life

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated. According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt

UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Kaufman County, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
Kaufman County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Throckmorton, TX
City
Montague, TX
newschannel6now.com

Iowa Park man dies from injuries after bull attack

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A 73-year-old Iowa Park man who was attacked by a bull two weeks ago has passed away, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement said 73-year-old Ronald Earl Gould was one of two men hospitalized following the attack that happened on Old Iowa Park Road. Gould’s obituary page states he died on July 29, 2022.
IOWA PARK, TX
101.5 KNUE

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Accident#Wilbarger#Kxan
newschannel6now.com

Manhunt underway in Graham for suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement is searching for a man in Graham wanted by U.S. Marshals, according to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock. The suspect, Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay, was reportedly last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a straw hat in the area of Highway 16 South and Salem Loop in Graham. He’s described as 5′10″, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
GRAHAM, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls police searching for forgery suspects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two men accused of passing counterfeit money. Police would also like to warn local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Passing counterfeit bills is considered forgery and is a felony.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
GRAHAM, TX
newschannel6now.com

Miller Bend Fire now 92% contained

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters in Young County are battling a wildfire on Miller Bend Road near U.S. 380, according to the Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department. The Texas A&M forest service estimates the fire is 50 acres large and 92% contained as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Eliasville...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
DURANT, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Forklift accident kills woman at Texas glassmaking plant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A woman died Saturday from injuries sustained during an industrial accident at a glass manufacturing facility in Wichita Falls, Texas. Melvin Joyner, a community services unit deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to KFDX that the incident occurred sometime before 6 p.m. at Vitro Architectural Glass, formerly PPG.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation

The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy