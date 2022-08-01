Alexis Govea previews MK Designs in Chowchilla

Read on kmph.com
KMPH.com
Festive Friday, 8/5/22 - Boha
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Local Raggae band Boha performed in Great Day's Studio B for Festive Friday on August 5, 2022.
KMPH.com
Alexis previews the grand opening of Allure Medical Spas in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Allure Medical Spas is hosting a grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 4th. FOX26 News reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Allure to give us a preview. The grand opening is happening from 9 am to 5 pm at 135 W Shaw Ave #103 west...
KMPH.com
Madera District Fair returns Sept. 8-11, kids under 12 are free
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — We're only 35 days away from enjoying tasty food and beverages at the Madera Fair. This year’s fair in Madera will kick off on Sept. 8 and will run through Sept. 11. The Madera Fair says kids under 12 will be able to enter...
KMPH.com
Survey: Fresno showing decrease in homicide but increase in other crimes
In a recently released survey, Fresno is showing a decrease in homicide but an increase in other crimes in a midyear comparison. According to the National Violent Crime Survey, 70 of the largest cities across the country were listed and Fresno is in the category of cities seeing fewer homicides compared to this time last year.
KMPH.com
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
KMPH.com
Commercial fire in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters responded to a large commercial fire in Central Fresno. Around 3:30 a.m. a Fresno Fire Department Investigator noticed a fire near Olive Avenue and Blackstone Avenue when he was on patrol. Fresno Fire Department arrived on the scene and found a heavy fire that...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: James Burtis Temple
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is James Burtis Temple. James Temple is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Criminal Threats. 55-year-old Temple is 5' 9" tall, 185 lbs., and has gray hair and hazel eyes. If you know where James Temple is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Driver killed following collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
KMPH.com
Four now without a home after fire breaks out in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four people are now without a home after a fire broke out Thursday evening in Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department says crews were called out to a two-story home just after 5 p.m. near Laurel and Willow, just east of Chestnut. Fresno Fire Battalion Chief...
KMPH.com
Man on probation arrested after home burglary in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. — A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a home in Los Banos on Wednesday. Officials responded to a home near the 1700 block of Mills Drive after a 15-year-old teen was upstairs when he heard a man inside his home. Through...
KMPH.com
Police department releases video from officer-involved shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a critical incident video of an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday, May 19th. The video contains a description of the event, the 9-1-1 audio, and body-worn camera videos from the officers involved. The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. on W...
KMPH.com
New course aims to better relationships between teachers, students at Madera Unified
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Valley school district wants its staff to have a better relationship with the students it serves. Wednesday, Madera Unified School District announced it is rolling out a program called the “Student Champion” course. The district says many of its students come from...
KMPH.com
Traffic stop leads K9 Bruce to sniff out hidden drugs in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — K9 Bruce does it again!. According to CHP Merced, K9 Bruce sniffed out a large package of suspected meth during a traffic stop. A CHP officer conducted the traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla due to an obstructed view violation but notice some factors that the driver was possibly involved in some sort of criminal activity.
KMPH.com
Oakhurst man sentenced for assaulting officer during Jan. 6, capitol riot
A man from Oakhurst was sentenced to two years in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6, capitol breach. According to the Department of Justice, Ricky Willden, 41, enter the Capitol grounds that day and assaulted an officer by spraying him with some sort of pepper spray then throwing that canister at the officer.
KMPH.com
Southwest Fresno business owner fed up with crime
Mustafa Ali took over Red Onion on January 1st of this year. It wasn't long before he realized the money he'd hoped to spend on a drive-thru modification and other additions to the restaurant would have to be used instead on extra security measures. “I was aware of a few...
KMPH.com
Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman recently told FOX26 News that it took only seconds for someone to steal her parked car in Fresno. According to Jessica Dillingham, she parked her black 2018 Kia Forte near First Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday evening. Dillingham says she walked inside a...
KMPH.com
Fresno State football hits the field for first day of practice
Fresno State football is just around the corner and Head Coach Jeff Tedford led his bulldogs down the ramp and onto the field for the first day of practice Tuesday. The first of some two dozen sessions leading up to opening night against Cal Poly. “Got out of bed with...
KMPH.com
Woman wanted for robbery and assault in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are searching for a woman who they say stole items from a Target store and assaulted an employee in Atwater. Police received calls around 6:58 p.m. on Monday of a woman who took items from a Target store. When a Target employee tried to...
KMPH.com
Dollars & Sense: How to become a millionaire
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Certified Financial Planner and Partner at Bridgewealth Advisory Group, Derek Elrod, joined Great Day to talk about steps you need to take to become a millionaire. Derek Elrod is a partner at Bridgewealth Advisory Group, LLC and Chairman of the Board of the Financial Planning...
KMPH.com
80-year-old woman reported missing out of Mariposa County found safe
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported Gurda Rueher was found safe at 8:50 a.m. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community and seeking help in locating an 80-year-old woman reported missing out of Mariposa County.
