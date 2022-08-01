ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowchilla, CA

Alexis Govea previews MK Designs in Chowchilla

By Stephen Hawkins
KMPH.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kmph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Festive Friday, 8/5/22 - Boha

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Local Raggae band Boha performed in Great Day's Studio B for Festive Friday on August 5, 2022.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Survey: Fresno showing decrease in homicide but increase in other crimes

In a recently released survey, Fresno is showing a decrease in homicide but an increase in other crimes in a midyear comparison. According to the National Violent Crime Survey, 70 of the largest cities across the country were listed and Fresno is in the category of cities seeing fewer homicides compared to this time last year.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Madison, CA
City
Chowchilla, CA
KMPH.com

61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Commercial fire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters responded to a large commercial fire in Central Fresno. Around 3:30 a.m. a Fresno Fire Department Investigator noticed a fire near Olive Avenue and Blackstone Avenue when he was on patrol. Fresno Fire Department arrived on the scene and found a heavy fire that...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: James Burtis Temple

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is James Burtis Temple. James Temple is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Criminal Threats. 55-year-old Temple is 5' 9" tall, 185 lbs., and has gray hair and hazel eyes. If you know where James Temple is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Driver killed following collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
KMPH.com

Four now without a home after fire breaks out in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four people are now without a home after a fire broke out Thursday evening in Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department says crews were called out to a two-story home just after 5 p.m. near Laurel and Willow, just east of Chestnut. Fresno Fire Battalion Chief...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man on probation arrested after home burglary in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. — A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a home in Los Banos on Wednesday. Officials responded to a home near the 1700 block of Mills Drive after a 15-year-old teen was upstairs when he heard a man inside his home. Through...
LOS BANOS, CA
KMPH.com

Police department releases video from officer-involved shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a critical incident video of an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday, May 19th. The video contains a description of the event, the 9-1-1 audio, and body-worn camera videos from the officers involved. The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. on W...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
KMPH.com

Traffic stop leads K9 Bruce to sniff out hidden drugs in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — K9 Bruce does it again!. According to CHP Merced, K9 Bruce sniffed out a large package of suspected meth during a traffic stop. A CHP officer conducted the traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla due to an obstructed view violation but notice some factors that the driver was possibly involved in some sort of criminal activity.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Oakhurst man sentenced for assaulting officer during Jan. 6, capitol riot

A man from Oakhurst was sentenced to two years in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6, capitol breach. According to the Department of Justice, Ricky Willden, 41, enter the Capitol grounds that day and assaulted an officer by spraying him with some sort of pepper spray then throwing that canister at the officer.
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

Southwest Fresno business owner fed up with crime

Mustafa Ali took over Red Onion on January 1st of this year. It wasn't long before he realized the money he'd hoped to spend on a drive-thru modification and other additions to the restaurant would have to be used instead on extra security measures. “I was aware of a few...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman recently told FOX26 News that it took only seconds for someone to steal her parked car in Fresno. According to Jessica Dillingham, she parked her black 2018 Kia Forte near First Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday evening. Dillingham says she walked inside a...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno State football hits the field for first day of practice

Fresno State football is just around the corner and Head Coach Jeff Tedford led his bulldogs down the ramp and onto the field for the first day of practice Tuesday. The first of some two dozen sessions leading up to opening night against Cal Poly. “Got out of bed with...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman wanted for robbery and assault in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are searching for a woman who they say stole items from a Target store and assaulted an employee in Atwater. Police received calls around 6:58 p.m. on Monday of a woman who took items from a Target store. When a Target employee tried to...
ATWATER, CA
KMPH.com

Dollars & Sense: How to become a millionaire

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Certified Financial Planner and Partner at Bridgewealth Advisory Group, Derek Elrod, joined Great Day to talk about steps you need to take to become a millionaire. Derek Elrod is a partner at Bridgewealth Advisory Group, LLC and Chairman of the Board of the Financial Planning...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

80-year-old woman reported missing out of Mariposa County found safe

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported Gurda Rueher was found safe at 8:50 a.m. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community and seeking help in locating an 80-year-old woman reported missing out of Mariposa County.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy