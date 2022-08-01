Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?

710keel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular SeasonUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
Natchez Democrat
Noodling legalized in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
kalb.com
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Where Does Louisiana Rank in Motorcycle Fatalities?
If you ride a motorcycle on any semblance of a regular basis... you know you need to keep your head on a swivel. For the most part, as a rider, it isn't me I'm worried about as much as I have to be on a constant watch for the other guy. The simple fact is, most people just don't think about bikes on the road. So as a rider, there are things I'm constantly aware of, and things I do, (and don't do) to help keep myself safe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
KTAL
A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
postsouth.com
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon worried about possible ‘redline’ for Louisiana
Catastrophic hurricanes the past two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Monday. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton Rouge he is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrkf.org
How one Louisiana nonprofit is responding to record-high gun violence
The nonprofit 100 Black Men offers mentoring and leadership programs for Baton Rouge youth. On Louisiana Considered, we learn how the organization 100 Black Men is aiming to decrease violence in Baton Rouge through youth mentoring programs. And we speak with internationally-ranked Rubik’s cube competitor Dylan Miller. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
KTBS
Shreveport native becomes first Black 4-star general in US Marine Corps history
WASHINGTON, DC - A Louisiana-born Marine made history this week when he became the Marine Corps' first-ever Black four-star general. The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to the position Monday. Langley who was born in Shreveport, has been a Marine for over 35 years. According to Stars and...
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
Ants In Your House? Louisiana People Report Massive Problem
About a month ago I noticed a trail of ants coming into my shower. Though it's not something I haven't seen before, it has been a while, and this looked like an abnormal amount of these ants. And they aren't the dreaded stinging fire ants that usually take over the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
Louisiana State Fair 2022: what you need to know
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th State Fair of Louisiana is set to return in October with Dollar Day. The State Fair of Louisiana is back this fall and on the calendar for Oct. 27 through Nov. 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. Opening day, Oct. 27,...
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Disqualified From Re-election
Major news in the Shreveport Mayors race as incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins has been disqualified from his reelection bid. A Caddo District Court Judge ruled today that an issue with paperwork disqualifies Shreveport's Mayor from seeking reelection. The issue surrounds Perkins' residency listed on his election paperwork. The forms filed...
iheart.com
Several New Marijuana-Related Laws Now In Effect In Louisiana
Several new marijuana-related laws passed during this year's legislative session are now in effect in Louisiana as of Monday. The smell of pot is no longer enough to allow police to enter somebody's home without a warrant. Other new laws increase the number of medical marijuana pharmacies allowed to operate...
brproud.com
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches career readiness program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched a program to bring free career courses to people across the state. LWC partnered with Coursera to create the Tech Ready Louisiana program to offer Louisiana residents access to help them develop skills to prepare them for careers.
Is Mayor Perkins Ineligible for Office?
A lawsuit has been filed that may signify the end of the campaign for current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. According to Shreveport attorney Hugo Holland, who filed the lawsuit, Perkins provided incorrect information on his filing to run in the upcoming Shreveport mayoral election. Shreveport Constitutional Attorney Royal Alexander told...
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
Natchitoches Times
Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband
Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
KNOE TV8
Concealed carry law for veterans takes effect in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 300,000 people can now carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana. A measure authored by Monroe senator Jay Morris allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. “Our veterans are the reasons we are able to enjoy...
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1