Shawnee searches for artist to revamp downtown mural

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The city of Shawnee has partnered with the Rotary Club of Shawnee to create a new mural downtown.

The city is accepting applications from local artists to revamp an existing mural on the west wall of the Safe Harbor Exteriors building at the southeast corner of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road.

The existing mural will be painted over and replaced with a new design. City staff are requesting the new mural design include the Rotary logo and highlight the values of the Rotary Club.

To be considered for the project, artists must submit a preliminary draft concept for the mural, a resume or list of qualifications, examples of previously completed murals and an anticipated timeline to complete the work. The project should cost less than $4,000 including the design, materials and creation of the mural.

Interested artists must submit their proposal to Lauren Grashoff at lgrashoff@cityofshawnee.org , by Friday, Aug. 19. Artists will be notified by Aug. 26 if they have been selected to complete the project.

The city hopes to have the new mural completed by Friday, Sept. 16.

