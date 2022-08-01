“Peppa Pig’s Adventure” Comes to Five Flags Center This Fall

103wjod.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching
Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'
“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The fourth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 20 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe and her brushes with love and heartbreak in a small California town. The new season consists of 12 episodes.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Parasyte: Part 1 Free Online
Cast: Shota Sometani Eri Fukatsu Ai Hashimoto Kazuki Kitamura Masahiro Higashide. Alien pods come to Earth and, naturally, start taking over Human Hosts. One such pod only manages to take over one human's, Shin Izumi, right arm. Together they grow and co-exist, all the while the other aliens are making meals of other humans; Shin feels he must put a stop to it all, but his alien, Migi, doesn't see why.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 New TV Shows to Watch in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Several highly anticipated TV shows will debut in August 2022 on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and more. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” is arguably the month’s biggest project. The series is a prequel to the popular “Game of Thrones” series, taking place 200 years prior to the original series and telling the origin story of House Targaryen. Netflix is also debuting an anticipated fantasy series this month called “The Sandman,” which is inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name.More from WWDThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Ariana Grande's Most...
All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 Premiere Date Announced!
When you're looking for entertaining content that is suitable for the entire family, shows like When Calls the Heart, Little House on the Prairie or Seventh Heaven may come to mind. MASTERPIECE on PBS also offers a lot of wholesome content including The Durrells, Around the World in 80 Days and Miss Marple. Season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small recently premiered on PBS and is perfect content for your whole family to watch with season 3 set to premiere in January 2023.
Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar released the trailer Monday for their upcoming animated series Cars on the Road, which will begin streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 8. Based on the Cars franchise, the trailer shows Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) as they embark on a cross-country road trip to meet Mater's sister.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Snow White: The Fairest of Them All Free Online
Cast: Miranda Richardson Kristin Kreuk Vera Farmiga Vincent Schiavelli Clancy Brown. Snow White's mother dies during childbirth, leaving baby Snow and father John for dead on an icy field, who then receives a visit from one of Satan's representatives, granting him three wishes. Is Snow White: The Fairest of Them...
RELATED PEOPLE
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
‘Siesta Key’ Producer Creature Films Signs New Multiyear Overall Deal With eOne (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Entertainment One is expanding its partnership with unscripted production company Creature Films by signing the “Siesta Key” producer to a multiyear overall deal, Variety has learned exclusively. The pact, which is the latest extension of a first-look deal originally signed between eOne and Mark Ford’s Creature Films in 2015, evolves the relationship into exclusive development territory and is good through 2024. Throughout their six-year partnership, Creature Films, which Variety has confirmed recently appointed Pat Lambert as head of development, and eOne have produced MTV’s “Siesta Key,” which was recently renewed for a fifth season, “Behind...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
Upcoming TV Series Called Game Of Thrones But Set In Feudal Japan Has Wrapped Filming
An upcoming series that has been described as Game Of Thrones but set in Feudal Japan has wrapped up filming and is set to premiere next year. FX’s Shogun has been adapted from a best-selling novel 1975 written by James Clavell and has been in development for some time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Anime fans might actually be review-bombing beloved children’s show ‘Bluey’
Anime fans are famously ride-or-die, but now lovers of Attack on Titan might have just taken things to a new extreme: review-bombing beloved Australian children’s program Bluey over an IMDb rating. Another day at the office. For context, Daley Pearson, who serves as executive producer on Bluey, tweeted that...
thedigitalfix.com
Alien TV series filming next year, could release in 2023
The Alien franchise is gearing up to expand further as a new sci-fi series looks to begin filming next year, with a release date also potentially being lined up for some time in 2023. The Alien TV series is being written by Noah Hawley and will serve as a prequel story to the original horror movie.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom right now? Read on to find out!. One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom. Cast: Mayumi Tanaka Kazuya Nakai Akemi Okamura Kappei...
You'll Have to Wait a While to Stream "Bullet Train"
"Atomic Blonde" and "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch returns to the big screen with his latest film, "Bullet Train." The film, adapted from the acclaimed Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Kōtarō Isaka, features a stacked cast of beloved actors, including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and even Bad Bunny.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The White Lotus: When does season 2 premiere?
Season two of hit show The White Lotus has landed a US premiere date.The Emmy-nominated comedy-drama – which followed a week of misadventures of the guests and employees at a tropical resort in its debut season – will make its return with a location change. On Wednesday (3 August), the streamer revealed that its second season will take place in Sicily and will premiere on HBO Max in the US in October.A specific day has yet to be announced. The forthcoming series will follow a new set of hotel employees and privileged vacationers. However, Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her...
wegotthiscovered.com
A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5
Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
103.3 WJOD
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103wjod.com
Comments / 0