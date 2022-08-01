ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More states see gas prices fall below $4; Pennsylvania not among them

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on triblive.com

Comments / 24

Brian Murray
4d ago

PA will be one of the last states to drop below $4 because we're one of the highest taxed at the pumps in the country.

Reply(2)
19
AP_000344.df9386345f344d0a8e4302da3fd1a77a.0108
4d ago

Governor Hitler, when a state gives $40 million to colleges but can’t use the money to off set it’s .57.6 cent per gallon gas to benefit the people, why would you vote for Shapiro

Reply
3
Proud Patriot
4d ago

of course we're not.... look who's in charge of our state....

Reply(2)
11
Related
Newswatch 16

Gas prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gas prices have been falling for over a month now, and they continue to go down. The average gas price per gallon is now $4.43 in Pennsylvania and $4.41 across the U.S., according to AAA Gas Prices. Gas in Pennsylvania is down more than 40 cents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit report: Police pension error means a $75,000 repayment to Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – City pension rules and details can make for dull reading, but a recent auditor general’s report shows the costs of a mistake. A compliance audit of the Waynesburg Borough Police Pension Plan form, in southwest Pennsylvania, that covered 2017-21 noted that an error led to a $75,000 overpayment, which must be repaid to the state with interest.
WAYNESBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Pennsylvania#Oil Prices#Gas Stations#West Virginia#Traffic#Aaa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kim Anderson: EPA must address gas leaks that are harming our children

A few years ago, I smelled gas from my kitchen stove. When I called the gas company, they told me to get out of the house immediately and gave me a long list of things not, to do, such as turning on or off lights or dialing a phone. Any of these tiny little actions could have been enough to cause an explosion in our house.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Powerball winner: Single ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9M jackpot

HARRISBURG, Pa. - One Pennsylvania resident woke up a winner Thursday after a single ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner of the Aug. 3 drawing will claim a jackpot worth $206.9 million, with a chas value of $122.3 million. The winning numbers for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

How Pennsylvania’s new minimum wage regulations will impact workers

For the first time in 45 years, Pennsylvania workers woke up to updated Minimum Wage Act regulations Friday morning. The new state regulations revise how employers pay tipped employees and process noncash tips, among other changes. They also align Pennsylvania regulations with federal ones. These regulations were proposed by Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board's 2022 Summer Agenda

From time to time, I receive questions about what the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board staff does to fulfill its three major legislated responsibilities:. Establish minimum producer, wholesale and retail prices. License dealers, sub-dealers, haulers and weigher-samplers. Manage the security program established by the Milk Producers’ Security Act. To make...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA

LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization

The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy