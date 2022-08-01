LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Disc golf is a sport many have never played, some may not have even heard of it, but it’s a sport that’s growing in popularity. “With our tournaments we saw our numbers go from grabbing maybe 40 folks at an event to filling events at 90, maybe even pushing 100 every weekend,” Disc Gauntlet co-owner, Jake Hedden said. “There’s so many courses across the state and courses in Lincoln people want to go experience.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO