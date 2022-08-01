Read on www.1011now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
Lincoln family visits every city park during pandemic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Passing time during the pandemic is something almost everybody has found themselves tasked with. For one Lincoln family, it turned into an extensive tour of every park on the Lincoln Parks registry, a task that took about two years to complete. The Fairchild family, made up...
1011now.com
WATCH: 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Aug. 4
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of killing four people on his street in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel. The Food Bank of Lincoln, Voices of Hope and the Child Advocacy Center are just a few groups that have been supported by disc golfers around the state.
1011now.com
Lincoln Children's Zoo joins 10/11 This Morning
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of killing four people on his street in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel. The Food Bank of Lincoln, Voices of Hope and the Child Advocacy Center are just a few groups that have been supported by disc golfers around the state.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do in the Capital City this weekend, check out Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. This is going to be a great night for live music. Acoustic Crossroads will be playing 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s classic rock from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, CCR, The Hollies, Bob Dylan, Crowded House and more.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomes one millionth visitor of the year
It was an exciting day at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The zoo welcomed its millionth visitor for 2022 and these special guests were there to celebrate a birthday.
WOWT
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Brush fire rekindles in Sarpy County overnight
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A brush fire rekindled in Sarpy County early Thursday morning. Bellevue firefighters were called to the scene near Shannon and Fountain drives around 12 a.m. They put out the fire in about half an hour but didn't offer any additional information.
KETV.com
Meet Pepper, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Pepper is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix at the shelter. He may be older, but he still has a lot of love to give and a surprising amount of energy too!
klkntv.com
SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo celebrates 1 millionth visitor of 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — A birthday trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo turns into a special surprise for one Omaha family. For the Hunt family, the zoo is a regular destination. "We come here a lot because I home-school both of them, and we just love coming here... In the wintertime especially, because it's quiet and empty," Jeanina Hunt said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday
(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
visitomaha.com
The Top 10 Places to Grab a Drink in Omaha, According to Yelp
It’s official: Omaha’s got great places for grabbing a beverage. We’ve teamed with Yelp to present ten amazing places to grab a drink in Omaha, as rated by a mix of average ratings and number of reviews on Yelp. Yelp’s Top 25 Places to Drink list is chock full of hidden gems, from breweries to coffee shops. But it’s also got the familiar tried-and-true places that everyone loves. Here’s a preview of that list.
1011now.com
Nebraska disc golf community giving back to local non-profits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Disc golf is a sport many have never played, some may not have even heard of it, but it’s a sport that’s growing in popularity. “With our tournaments we saw our numbers go from grabbing maybe 40 folks at an event to filling events at 90, maybe even pushing 100 every weekend,” Disc Gauntlet co-owner, Jake Hedden said. “There’s so many courses across the state and courses in Lincoln people want to go experience.”
klkntv.com
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort
OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance
(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
WOWT
Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs
What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car. People living near Kountze Park in Omaha are letting us know how a quarter million dollars should be spent on the park. Mural remembering Mollie Tibbetts. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
Comments / 0