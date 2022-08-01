Read on www.mymoinfo.com
Scot Taylor Campbell — Service TBA
Scot Taylor Campbell of Festus passed away on August 3rd, he was 67 years old. The funeral services for Scot Campbell will be held at a later date in his hometown of Pontiac, Illinois. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Diana Elizabeth Choate — Service 8/9/22 10:30 A.M.
Diana Elizabeth Choate of Pevely passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, she was 78 years old. The funeral services will be Tuesday (8/9) morning at 10:30 at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Diana Choate will be Monday (8/8) evening from...
Collette Marie Fenwick — Service 8/9/22 10 A.M.
Collette Marie Fenwick of Festus passed away Tuesday (8/2) she was 94 years old. The funeral mass will be Tuesday (8/9) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The visitation for Collette Fenwick will be Monday (8/8) evening from 4 until...
Scot Joseph McCreary — Service 8/5/22 10 A.M.
Scot Joseph McCreary of Hillsboro passed away Monday (8/1), he was 61 years old. The funeral service will be Friday (8/5) morning at 10 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The visitation for Scot McCreary will be Thursday (8/4) evening from 4 until 8 at the Robert...
Fern “Audell” Murphy – Service 8/5/22 At 10 A.M.
Mrs. Fern “Audell” Murphy of Knob Lick died Tuesday at the age of 99. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow in the Knob Lick Cemetery. Visitation for Fern “Audell” Murphy is Thursday evening from 5 until...
Paula’s Playground in Park Hills to be Dedicated Sunday
(Park Hills) A new playground in Park Hills, named in memory of a former city employee, will have it’s dedication ceremony on Sunday. Tamara Coleman is the executive director of the Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce. She says the playground is in memory of Paula Lee. Paula’s Playground will...
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
121st Seminary Picnic set for this weekend
“Where friends meet friends from everywhere,” reads the flier for this year’s St. Vincent de Paul Parish Seminary Picnic. And it’s true. Between 15-20,000 people from Perryville, St. Louis, and other cities attend the Seminary Picnic during the first weekend in August each year. Bringing people together...
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday. Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family. “Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”. She said on the...
Bismarck Woman Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 46 year old Christina P. Avalos, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was in a one vehicle wreck Thursday evening in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Avalos was driving an SUV south on Route NN, south of Highway 221, at 6:50, when an unknown vehicle traveling north lost an unsecured large barrel of liquid that fell into the southbound lane of 221. The barrel hit the front of the SUV. Avalos was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. She was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
Water Rescues In Madison County
(Fredericktown) Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon verified this morning that several water rescues were conducted by Saline Creek in Fredericktown, where up to seven inches of rain has fallen. The Cherokee Pass and Fredericktown Fire Departments were able to secure 21 residents quickly with no injuries.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Closed museum distributes collection in the Heartland, including dinosaurs
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, in Marble Hill, recently closed its doors, but their collections, including dinosaurs, can still be seen throughout the Heartland. The former president of the museum, Eva Dunn, said the pandemic played a large role in their closure. “We...
Missing Carbondale Teen Found
CARBONDALE – Police in Carbondale say a missing teen, 16-year-old Shariah N. Davis of Carbondale, has been found to be good health after being found in Carbondale. Davis has been missing since Aug. 1 when she was last seen in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. She’s known...
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
Number of vehicle accidents involving fatalities continues to rise in Missouri
(Jefferson County) The number of fatal vehicle accidents on Missouri roads remains rather high this year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol has the latest update. Corporal Bolton believes people speeding is the big reason why fatal accidents are as high as they are in the state.
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
Woman charged with murder of ex at IDOT worksite in Murphysboro
A Herrin woman faces multiple charges of murder after she allegedly killed her ex-husband, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker, at his work site in Murphysboro last week. Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Friday that Alexis N. Stallman, 41, has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
