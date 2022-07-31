ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Athletics 1

 3 days ago
CBS Chicago

Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani and Austin Riley headline Ben's updated MLB awards | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander gives us his National League MVP and Cy Young Award front-runners with Padres’ Joe Musgrove, Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara, and Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley. Then, Ben breaks-down his American League MVP and Cy Young Awards front-runners with New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Chicago White Sox’s Dylan Cease, and Tampa Bat Rays’ Shane McClanahan.
MLB
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets sitting Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox are holding the lefty-hitting Sheets out against the Royals' southpaw. Andrew Vaughn will move out to right field and hit third while Jose Abreu shifts to first base. Yasmani Grandal will enter the lineup as the White Sox's designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Sports
The Game Haus

Cardinals Trade Pirates For Jose Quintana

The St. Louis Cardinals are trading the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Jose Quintana according to Jeff Passan. Quintana, 33, is an 11-year veteran who has pitched for the White Sox, Cubs, Angels, Giants and Pirates in his career. The lefty has a 3-5 record with a 3.5 ERA this season. He has a 3.81 career ERA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Luis Robert still idle for White Sox versus Royals

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Robert was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but he didn't make an appearance and remains idle a day...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Giants trade Casali, Boyd to Mariners for minor leaguers

SAN FRANCISCO -- By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, it became clear that this would be a crushing day for the Giants clubhouse. Shortly after trading Darin Ruf to the New York Mets, the Giants agreed to a deal to send backup catcher Curt Casali and lefty Matthew Boyd to the Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
Dylan Cease
Yardbarker

White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers

The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
CHICAGO, IL

