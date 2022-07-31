Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Athletics 1

bvmsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
ESPN
San Diego Padres get Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in trade, send out closer Taylor Rogers, 3 others
The Milwaukee Brewers traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday afternoon, sending the most dominant reliever in baseball in recent years to a team that has struggled in late-inning situations this season. The deal, which will send left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers, left-handed pitching prospect Robert...
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani and Austin Riley headline Ben's updated MLB awards | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives us his National League MVP and Cy Young Award front-runners with Padres’ Joe Musgrove, Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara, and Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley. Then, Ben breaks-down his American League MVP and Cy Young Awards front-runners with New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Chicago White Sox’s Dylan Cease, and Tampa Bat Rays’ Shane McClanahan.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets sitting Monday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox are holding the lefty-hitting Sheets out against the Royals' southpaw. Andrew Vaughn will move out to right field and hit third while Jose Abreu shifts to first base. Yasmani Grandal will enter the lineup as the White Sox's designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jiménez drives in 4, Abreu homers, White Sox beat Royals 9-2
The Chicago White Sox would have liked to complete a few more trades prior to the deadline to give themselves the jolt they need to make a jump in the AL Central.
Cardinals Trade Pirates For Jose Quintana
The St. Louis Cardinals are trading the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Jose Quintana according to Jeff Passan. Quintana, 33, is an 11-year veteran who has pitched for the White Sox, Cubs, Angels, Giants and Pirates in his career. The lefty has a 3-5 record with a 3.5 ERA this season. He has a 3.81 career ERA.
numberfire.com
Luis Robert still idle for White Sox versus Royals
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Robert was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but he didn't make an appearance and remains idle a day...
NBC Sports
Giants trade Casali, Boyd to Mariners for minor leaguers
SAN FRANCISCO -- By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, it became clear that this would be a crushing day for the Giants clubhouse. Shortly after trading Darin Ruf to the New York Mets, the Giants agreed to a deal to send backup catcher Curt Casali and lefty Matthew Boyd to the Seattle Mariners.
RELATED PEOPLE
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
Yardbarker
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
Comments / 0