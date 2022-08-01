Beyoncé to Change 'Heated' Lyric From 'Renaissance' Album After Criticism

Read on www.etonline.com
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
‘Pose’ Star Angelica Ross to Make Broadway History as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’
After garnering attention for her groundbreaking roles in Pose and American Horror Story, Angelica Ross is about to make history with her Broadway debut. Ross will become the first openly transgender woman to play a leading role on Broadway when she takes over as Roxie Hart in the long-running Chicago, starting in September.
Kristin Cavallari Says Marriage to Jay Cutler Was 'Toxic,' Shares Why She Hopes He Remarries
Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her divorce from Jay Cutler. The Laguna Beach alum was a guest on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast where she and host Alex Cooper discussed her highly publicized separation from the former NFL star and her hopes for the future.
Martha Stewart Shares Stunning Selfie to Celebrate 81st Birthday
Glowing and gorgeous! Martha Stewart is celebrating her special day with a stunning selfie. The lifestyle guru and celebrated crafting maestro took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pouty, photogenic snapshot of herself to commemorate turning 81. "birthday selfie [prior] to big bday dinner," Stewart captioned the pic. The...
Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video
Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' Wedding to Be Showcased in Upcoming Bravo Special
Fans will get to see Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding on TV! ET has learned that the couple's upcoming nuptials will be filmed as a special for Bravo. The special will likely air after The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13, as it will be shot directly after the cast completes principal filming on the fresh batch of episodes.
Wendy Williams Married? A Breakdown of the Claims
Wendy Williams' marital status is being called into question. In a recent report, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee claimed Williams told him she got married to an NYPD officer named Henry. While news of Williams' supposed nuptials spread, her manager, William Selby, denied that his client had tied the knot in a statement to ET.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Daughter Lola’s Upcoming Debut Single -- Listen!
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are more than ready for the world to hear their daughter's beautiful voice. Lola Consuelos is set to release her first single, “Paranoia Silverlining," on Aug. 9, and her parents teased the track on Wednesday. "6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE IS OUT,"...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits. A source tells ET that the pair, who first connected when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2021, have broken up after a nine-month-long romance. "Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to...
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Puts Her Singing Skills on Display at the Piano
The apple certainly did not fall from the tree! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, Audrey, showcased her powerful singing voice in a video shared to Instagram this week. Playing the piano and singing a rendition of Pat Benatar's "Fire and Ice," the couple's 20-year-old daughter sounded like a true professional.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals 'The View' Co-Hosts She Was Afraid Of, Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Advice (Exclusive)
Alyssa Farah Griffin can spar with the best of them. That was part of her job as a former White House director of strategic communications during President Donald Trump's administration, and she held her own during what amounted to be her tryout to be the next co-host on The View. Still, there was an intimidation factor during her time as a regular guest co-host this past season, and two of her fellow panelists stood out.
Joy Behar Compares Alyssa Farah Griffin and Meghan McCain as Co-Hosts on 'The View' (Exclusive)
Joy Behar is welcoming a new conservative voice to The View with open arms! On Thursday, ABC announced that Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House director of strategic communications during President Donald Trump's administration, will be joining the show as a permanent co-host -- to the delight of Behar.
'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick Begs Thaís' Disappointed Dad for His Approval to Marry Her (Exclusive)
Patrick is doing everything he can to get Thaís to marry him instead of returning to Brazil. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Patrick and Thaís have a tense video meeting with her father, Carlos, since his disapproval of them getting married is the main reason why Thaís is unsure about marrying Patrick just days before their scheduled wedding.
The Fashion-Forward Way Kim Kardashian and Her Daughters Are Supporting Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and her daughters are keeping the flashing lights on Kanye "Ye" West's brand. While they've been in the midst of a divorce for more than a year, the mom of four clearly still has her rapper ex's back. On Thursday, Kim shared snaps with their daughters, North, 9,...
Joy Behar Reveals What's Keeping Her on 'The View' (Exclusive)
Joy Behar has been on The View for nearly its entire quarter-century run, and the celebrated TV personality is opening up about the reason she's stayed with the program for as long as she has. The 79-year-old veteran TV personality sat down with ET's Rachel Smith to talk about the...
Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon Cover a Tears for Fears Hit -- But Can't Stop Talking About the Weather
Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon are offering a new twist on a pop classic by reimagining Tears for Fears' "Head Over Heels" for a fictional Tonight Show segment called "First Drafts of Rock." In the spoof clip, Fallon and Bacon perform a so-called early version of the 1985 hit --...
Katy Perry Apologizes to Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom Over Pete Davidson TikTok Answer
Maybe Pete Davidson just isn't Katy Perry's type. While playing with the popular MASH filter on TikTok, Perry couldn't hold back a disgusted grimace when the Saturday Night Live alum was randomly selected to be her "Lover." The video, of course, is all in good fun as a modern take...
'Days of Our Lives' Crew Members 'Shocked' to Learn Soap Is Moving to Peacock, Source Says
Days of Our Lives moving from NBC exclusively to Peacock after nearly 60 years on the air came as a shock to a lot of people, including the show's crew members. A source tells ET that some members of the Days of Our Lives production team learned the soap opera was moving to Peacock through media reports and were not told beforehand.
'Batgirl' Star Leslie Grace and Directors Respond After Warner Bros. Decision to Shelve Film
Batgirl star Leslie Grace and the film's directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have broken their silence following Warner Bros.' decision to not release the planned standalone film, starring In the Heights standout Grace as the titular DC Comics hero. The actress took to Instagram to share her pride...
15 Hysterical Kids Who Inherited Way Too Much Sarcasm, And Their Parents Will Never Forgive Themselves For It
They can out-sarcasm you any day of the week.
