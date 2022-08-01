Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More

mymagicgr.com
Meet Michigan’s Singing School Bus Driver
For years, Lynette has entertained her students while driving them to school, now she's trying to recruit YOU. Lynette Bright Is Part Of A Campaign To Hire School Bus Drivers. Like many school districts across the state, the Waterford School District near Pontiac is in dire need of school bus drivers for the upcoming school year.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Where To Go For National Night Out 2022 In Kent County
On Tuesday, August 2nd communities around the country and across Michigan will gather together in person for National Night Out 2022. Something that didn't happen last year because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. What Is National Night Out?. According to NATW.org National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes...
West Michigan Man Missing Following Sunday Night Concert
Logan Sweet, a Hamilton resident, was last scene leaving a downtown parking garage late Sunday. Sweet Never Returned Home Following The Tall Heights Concert. According to a Facebook story posted by his wife, Ali, Logan has not been heard from since leaving the show. My husband went to a concert...
Four In Ten People In Michigan’s Most Obese City Are Overweight
For most of my life, I've been obese. It started in middle school and got really out of control once I got a car and had a job to spend money on fast food and junk food. At the begging of 2022, I started focusing on eating healthy and exercising on a regular basis after I stepped on the scale and was at my highest weight ever 427.4 lbs. Since then I've been able to drop 105 lbs so far. But as many obese people know losing weight can be a lifelong battle.
Michigan State Police Just Road Tested Their Fastest Police Car Yet
It always seemed odd to me that Police officers don't drive the fastest cars available. Sure, there's not a lot of leg room in the back seat for anyone who may have to be given a ride "downtown". But, if you want to catch a speeding criminal, how are you supposed to do it in a clunky old SUV or family sedan?
These Are The Ten Worst Driving Habits In West Michigan
Are you one of the worst drivers in West Michigan?. Most people are quick to point out a bad driver but how many of us should be pointing a finger at ourselves? I'll admit I'm guilty of having a lead food on the highway but at least I don't block the left lane. These are the biggest complaints from people in West Michigan.
False Michigan Election Results Posted By WWMT Channel 3 in Kalamazoo
False election results posted due to 'human error' have a local television station apologizing and has prompted the Michigan Secretary of State's Office to issue a 'fact check' about the issue. Are the election results for Michigan available?. As the primary election for the state isn't slated to take place...
Great Technique That Really Helps Catch Walleye in Mi Waters
If you want to catch some walleye, here is a technique that has really been catching on in Michigan over the last few years. Ever since I moved back to Michigan catching some walleye has been something on my list of things to do. I've caught a few small ones...
WATCH: Oxford Shooting Survivor Wows AGT Judges
Ava Swiss and her brother survived the school shooting last November in Oxford, which prompted her to audition for 'America's Got Talent'. Swiss Sang A Song To Honor Those Lost In The Oxford School Tragedy. Ava is currently a senior at Oxford High School, where the shooting occurred on November...
LOOK: 50 Finalists Capture Stunning Scenes of West Michigan in Photo Contest
WOW, West Michigan sure is a beautiful place to live. That was captured wonderfully by the 50 finalists in year's West Michigan Tourist Association Photo Contest. West Michigan Tourist Association Announces 50 Finalists in 2022 Photo Contest. WMTA says they got hundreds of entries in their 2022 photo contest. It...
Mi Deer Hunters Now Required to Report Successful Harvest Online
The rules for harvesting Michigan deer have changed again and new this year is mandatory reporting of harvest on the DNR website. Whether you bow, gun or muzzleloader hunt for Michigan whitetail deer the Department of Natural Resources is making it mandatory to report your harvest on their website. It's...
Michigan Resorts Crush It – Three Top List of ‘Best Winery Hotels in the U.S.’
If you'd like to take a trip to wine country this summer, you don't even have to leave the state!. Three Michigan resorts have DOMINATED a poll on the best winery hotels in the country, with one even nabbing the No. 1 spot. Chateau Chantal in Traverse City, Hotel Walloon...
State of Michigan Warns of Invasive Insect That Could ‘Wreak Havoc’ on Crops
A bright, colorful insect that damages fruit, hops, and hardwood trees could be the next invasive species in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly. Spotted Lanternfly Infestations in the U.S. While live spotted lanternfly...
You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan
Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
2 of the Top 10 Roller Coasters in America Are Near Michigan
If you are a fan of roller coasters, here are America's top 10, and 2 of them are near Michigan. Ever since I was a kid, I have loved riding roller coasters. Living in Michigan most of my life, I have always been close to Cedar Point but have made a few trips to Kings Island. My senior trip had me in Florida at Disney World back when Space Mountain was the big deal. When I toured back in the day, I hit all of the Six Flags and a few other parks over the years. While living in Indiana and being not too far from Gurnee, Illinois, I have made a few extra trips to Six Flags Great America. So you can say I have been on a few roller coasters in my day.
Michigan Man Thought It Was A Lotto Scam But He Really Did Win!
Anytime you get an email from a rich Nigerian prince asking to help them out with a finical issue and in return, they promise to give you a huge amount of money you delete it knowing it's a scam. A Michigan man didn't get an email from a prince but...
