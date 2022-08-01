Mike James: Kevin Durant knew Nets would lose before the playoffs

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

While star player Kevin Durant only requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the beginning of the offseason, it seems as if his confidence in the team diluted before the playoffs even started.

Former teammate Mike James went on the Players Choice podcast to discuss his relationship with Durant. The former MVP and James grew to become very good friends, where Durant actually visited him in Greece and Monaco during his EuroLeague postseason.

James talked about their conversations leading up to Durant showing up to support him. James and Durant agreed that whoever’s season ended the first, the other would come to watch them in the postseason, he confirmed.

In the Tik Tok video, James said: