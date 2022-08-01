ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mike James: Kevin Durant knew Nets would lose before the playoffs

By Josh Matthews
 4 days ago
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

While star player Kevin Durant only requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the beginning of the offseason, it seems as if his confidence in the team diluted before the playoffs even started.

Former teammate Mike James went on the Players Choice podcast to discuss his relationship with Durant. The former MVP and James grew to become very good friends, where Durant actually visited him in Greece and Monaco during his EuroLeague postseason.

James talked about their conversations leading up to Durant showing up to support him. James and Durant agreed that whoever’s season ended the first, the other would come to watch them in the postseason, he confirmed.

In the Tik Tok video, James said:

So when they[the Nets] was trash and they was losing, I called him one day, I was like ‘You know what this means right? You going to come to my playoff game'”, said James. “He was like ‘No way I’m coming to your playoff game and then like a week later, he[Durant] called me before the playoffs started, he’s like ‘Yeah I’m going to be there.’

