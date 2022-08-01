Read on kfab.iheart.com
Only one Super-Ree
4d ago
God be with her and her family…..Woman and children use to have a code…. People just don’t care at all anymore
4
WOWT
Omaha police investigate cutting after victim arrives at hospital with injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting injury Wednesday night. Officers went to Immanuel Hospital about a cutting victim arriving there and got in contact. It’s reported the victim will be okay. The 53-year-old victim told officers he got into an altercation...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Assault
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured one person Wednesday night. Investigators say Omaha Police officers went to a hospital after a victim had arrived. Officers spoke with 53-year old Michael Fields, who said he got into a fight with an unknown man at 13th and Vinton Streets. During...
KETV.com
One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
KETV.com
Man arrested after pursuit on Omaha's Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska man is accused of speeding through Omaha traffic and careening off traffic barriers before surrendering to law enforcement Friday morning on Interstate 80. The Nebraska State Patrol said Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, Nebraska was arrested for multiple violations including unauthorized use of a...
WOWT
Omaha officers arrest Family Dollar robbery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department made an arrest concerning a store robbery Wednesday night. Noah Williams, 20, was arrested for robbery and attempted robbery. He was booked at Douglas County. Officers went to a Family Dollar near Ames Ave. and Fontenelle Blvd. and an employee told them...
UPDATE: Police name suspect in felony arrest that closed lanes on I-80
On Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol conducted a felony stop on I-80 eastbound and westbound, closing all traffic along the Missouri River.
WOWT
Autopsy: Omaha woman died of strangulation
A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. There are new details on a brief pursuit and standoff on I-80 that brought traffic to a halt. Bond denied for murder suspect in Omaha strangulation death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Bond was denied...
WOWT
Murder suspect in Omaha strangulation death appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect appears in court Friday. Lorenzo Washington, 31, was arrested earlier this week in connection to the strangulation death of a woman. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault. The victim, 58-year-old Rita Hash was killed in early July. The autopsy...
WOWT
I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
WOWT
Omaha police arrest man in connection to homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Homicide Unit arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation Wednesday. Lorenzo Washington, 31 was charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder for the death of Rita Hash, 58. Officers went to an apartment complex near Maplewood Blvd & Maple Street...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: State patrol suspects gunfire involved after four killed in northeast Nebraska town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol suspects foul play after four were killed in two house fires in a northeast Nebraska town. Authorities suspect that gunfire was involved at both crime scenes. Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, callers reported hearing an explosion at a home in Laurel,...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Announce Homicide Arrest
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide. They say O-P-D Homicide Unit detectives arrest 31--year-old Lorenzo Washington. After consultation between police and the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Washington is charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Assault in connection with the death of 58-year old Rita Hash.
KETV.com
Fugitive Task Force rescues dogs abandoned in home under construction
OMAHA, Neb. — Three dogs were rescued Friday from a home under construction in the Omaha area according to a Facebook post by the Omaha Police Department. A chihuahua and two other dogs were found abandoned in the home, according to the post. The police department said the pups enjoyed playing with the fugitive task force officers.
iheart.com
OPD to Hold Gun and Fireworks Amnesty Day This Weekend
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department will collect unwanted guns and fireworks this weekend. OPD says for those who wish to dispose of leftover fireworks, they will host a fireworks and gun amnesty day on Saturday, August 6th, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Collection sites will be at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Street, and Omaha Fire Station 43, at 103rd and Fort Street.
1011now.com
Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured after rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people are seriously injured after a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-80 eastbound near 72nd street. Two people were taken to a local hospital in serious condition after the crash.
Omaha Police investigate early Monday shooting
Omaha Police say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting Monday morning near 60th and Ruggles.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
