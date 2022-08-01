(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department will collect unwanted guns and fireworks this weekend. OPD says for those who wish to dispose of leftover fireworks, they will host a fireworks and gun amnesty day on Saturday, August 6th, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Collection sites will be at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Street, and Omaha Fire Station 43, at 103rd and Fort Street.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO