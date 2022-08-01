ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

5 Birmingham social bike rides for all experience levels

By Selah Vetter
Bham Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
momcollective.com

Birmingham Mom Collective :: Introducing Tameka

I have lived here all my life. Born in Birmingham, I was raised in the small town of Alabaster where I currently reside with my family. I enjoyed my childhood of growing up in the south and love the fact that I get to share it with my children! We have so many places and things to explore with your kids, family, and friends. This city has history and has grown tremendously over the years. I consider Birmingham to be a great place to be a mom and raise your family. The southern hospitality and family oriented atmosphere brings a family feel. Between coffee shops, ice cream parlors, parks, restaurants, and entertainment, you can always find something to do in the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Birmingham

Looking for yummy breakfast burritos in Birmingham? We’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest options ranging from taco trucks to breweries. Keep reading for the delish details, listed in no particular order. 1. Monday Night Brewing. According to national digital publication Far & Wide, Monday Night Social...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Pelham, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
styleblueprint.com

Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!

Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: concerts, waterslides and more [VIDEO]

We’ve made it to Thursday, Birmingham! It’s almost the weekend and week one of August is over and out. Don’t let the month slip away—follow along for all the fun events to make the most of this weekend. Music, art and more. Start the weekend with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Mountain Bike#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Biker#Le Tour De Ham Ready#Pepper Place#Al 35205#Al 35222 Contact
wbrc.com

Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC 33/40 News

Police working to locate missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?

Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in Birmingham and graduating from UAB in 2006, I had to focus on my career.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Alabama musician Lee Bains is performing at Seasick Records on Aug. 5

Native Alabamian and Southern rock musician Lee Bains is coming to Birmingham on this Friday, August 5. It will be part of the tour promoting his new album “Old-Time Folks” and he’ll be performing at Seasick Records for an in-store, local event. Read on to learn about this performance you don’t want to miss.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Nebraska woman hit by car in Tuscaloosa, hospitalized in Birmingham

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Nebraska woman is at UAB Hospital in Birmingham after being struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported the collision happened at the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane. The 45-year-old victim was with her family when she was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program

On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy