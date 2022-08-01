Buckle Up for a Busy Month in Sacramento

www.northcoastjournal.com
Farm workers begin march to Sacramento in support of voting rights bill
Farm workers all across California embarked on a 24-day, 35-mile march from Delano to Sacramento. The march is to preserve union voting rights.
KCRA.com
Democratic lawmakers representing Delta-area urge Gov. Newsom to cancel Delta tunnel plan
California lawmakers representing the state’s Delta area are calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel his plan for an underground tunnel that would reroute water from Northern to Southern California. Representatives John Garamendi, Josh Harder, Jerry McNerney and Mike Thompson, all Democrats, released a joint statement in response to...
Lompoc Record
Facts don't matter to Sacramento's densifying Democrats | Thomas Elias
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous – and unsuccessful – at this task as...
KTLA.com
What is a pardon and how does the process work in California?
(KTXL) — In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced 17 pardons as part of several actions of executive clemency toward incarcerated and formerly incarcerated residents, increasing his total to nearly 130 pardons during his term in office. Since Newsom has served as California’s governor, he’s granted a total of 129...
California State Fair receives record number of visitors, organizers say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair & Food Festival saw a record number of visitors this year, after the two-year cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a news release from the California State Fair & Food Festival, “During the 17-day event, 652,873 people came through the gates, increasing attendance by 8.9 […]
Opinion: Should governor Gavin Newsom resign? Many Californians say YES
Gavin Christopher Newsom has been running California through some of the most challenging times for the Golden State. From Covid lockdowns to Supply Chain holdups, many are left dissatisfied with the governor's leadership.
californiaglobe.com
LA Bans Homeless Camps Near Schools While Sacramento Prohibited from Removing Homeless on Public Property
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance prohibiting homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day care centers. Also on Tuesday, a federal judge issued an order forbidding Sacramento police and city officials from clearing homeless tent encampments on public property until Aug. 25. Several...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento restaurants seeing less business during Capitol renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The past two years have been full of irregularities and hardship for downtown Sacramento businesses, with restrictions issued because of COVID-19. But work to modernize the California state Capitol has also been a challenge. Many restaurants nearby rely on business from lawmakers and capitol workers to...
kusi.com
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
viatravelers.com
31 Best Things to do in Sacramento, California
Sacramento is known as the “City of Trees” because of its lush tree canopy. Residents and visitors love its diverse population, historic Old Sacramento area, and many museums and art galleries. Sacramento has a thriving arts and culture scene and fantastic food and wine offerings. Sacramento is also...
Can Californians afford electric cars? Wait lists for rebates are long and some programs have shut down
State funding is insufficient so lower-income residents have trouble getting their subsidies. The problems jeopardize California’s climate and air pollution goals as electric car prices keep rising.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Citizens’ Group Calls for Investigation into Council Member Katie Valenzuela’s ‘Slush Fund’
“For a Better Sacramento,” a citywide citizens’ group, called on Sacramento city officials Monday to investigate Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s possible misuse of taxpayer dollars in her city office account. According to information obtained in a California Public Records Act request of Valenzuela’s expenses, she used taxpayer funds...
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s great water experiments have failed. It’s time for real solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the State is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the State’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Incredibly prejudicial.’ Why Sacramento courts have caged cells, and why that will change
The steel-bar cells inside the courtrooms of Sacramento County Main Jail’s Patino Justice Center and Gordon Schaber Courthouse are some of the busiest spaces in a bustling Sacramento Superior Court. The cells are as much a part of the courtrooms as the judge’s bench or jurors’ box.
National Night Out events happening in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Communities and neighborhoods throughout Sacramento will join together for the 39th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a neighborhood crime and drug prevention event that occurs every year throughout the United States. The event is also meant to bring together communities with their local police departments and promote police-community […]
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
SFGate
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
