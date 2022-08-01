Kehlani Kicks Off Tour With Launch Of ‘Blue Water Road’ Merch

Read on defpen.com
Master P Announces No Limit Reunion Tour
Percy “Master P” Miller is set to hit the road once again. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of No Limit Records, Miller and the label’s biggest stars are set to embark on a three-city reunion mini-tour. According to Ticketmaster, the tour is set to stop in Sunrise, Florida on September 16, Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida on September 17 and Gary Indiana at the Genesis Convention Center on a date to be determined. The lineup is set to include Mia X, Silkk The Shocker, Fiend and of course, Master P.
bLAck pARty Shares ‘Hummingbird’
BLAck pARty is here to deliver a groovy, 1970s soundscape that is bound to be on repeat. The Arkansas native’s latest project, Hummingbird, has arrived and it is not short on star power. The 12-track project features Gwen Bunn, Jean Deaux, Kari Faux, Saba, Childish Gambino, DMP Jefe and Zoe.
Central Cee Announces ‘Still Loading’ Tour
Central Cee will hit the road this fall and winter! The U.K. star has announced that he will embark on a 24-date tour that will run from mid-October through late November. The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Chicago, Illinois on October 12 at Bottom Lounge and extend into New York, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. On October 31, 2022, the European leg of the tour will begin in Madrid, Spain before stopping in Milan, Paris, Barcelona, Londo and several other cities. Not to be forgotten, there are shows set for Melbourne and Sydney, Australia that will be finalized in the coming weeks.
BLXST Earns First Platinum Plaque For ‘Chosen’
BLXST continues his ascent in the world of music by earning his first platinum plaque for his 2020 hit, “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. The 2020 hit reached the top of the Rhythmic and Urban radio charts and rose to the 21st spot on Top 40 radio. Ultimately, it hit #51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the Billboard Rap Airplay chart. BLXST’s “Chosen” has also achieved success overseas. The single generated more than 450 million streams globally and earned certifications in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K.
Steve Lacy Announces ‘Give You The World Tour’
Steve Lacy is bringing Gemini Rights to a city near you. Following the release of his sophomore effort, the Internet guitarist announced his “Give You The World Tour” on August 2, 2022. “It’s time,” he wrote on Instagram. Kicking off on October 2 in Denver, Colorado,...
Future, Lil’ Baby & More Guest Star In Drake’s ‘Sticky’ Video
Drake has finally delivered the official visual for the Baltimore Club-inspired hit, “Sticky.” Throughout the Theor Skudra-directed video, Drake finds himself globe trotting around the world with his closest friends, business partners and collaborators. Along the way, Lil’ Baby Future and many others make cameos. Not to mention, Drake shows off the off-road Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh in the video as he raps about his high-priced lifestyle.
Dora Jar Announces ‘The Opening Tour’
Dora Jar is hitting the road this fall! The emerging artist has announced that she will embark on a 12-date tour across the U.S. and Canada “The Opening Tour” will kick off in Atlanta on November 3 before stopping in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago and several other cities. Ultimately, the tour will conclude with back-to-back shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles in late November.
DaniLeigh Announces Her First U.S. Headlining Tour
DaniLeigh is prepared to make the next step in her career as a solo recording artist. For the first time, she will serve as the headliner for a U.S. tour. Led by the multi-talented act will lead the 21-city “4 Velour” tour will begin in Santa Ana, California and run through Sacramento, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York and several other cities. Ultimately, the five-week run of shows will conclude on October 13 at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.
Lupe Fiasco Announces ‘The Cool’ 15th Anniversary Tour
Lupe Fiasco is heading back out on tour this fall. In celebration of The Cool‘s 15th anniversary, the Chicago native has announced that he will embark on a five-city mini-tour beginning in September. From September 9 through October 1, Lupe Fiasco will share his classic album with fans in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
Beyoncé To Remove ‘Offensive’ Lyrics From ‘Heated’ Amid Backlash
Beyoncé nearly broke the internet on Friday with the release of her latest studio album, Renaissance. Within hours of the album’s release, fans were quick to share their favorite tracks, marvel at the transition between songs and praise the era-defining musician. As many were praising the Houston native, there were several organizations and activists who were less than pleased with her recent work. Most notably, several disability organizations took issue with the album’s 11th track, “Heated.” Specifically, many listeners took issue with her use of a word that has been deemed a slur towards those dealing with spastic cerebral palsy.
Cashma Teases Summer Single
Cashma is set to return with a smooth, soulful track to cap off the summer season. Recently, the Georgia native took to Instagram to announce that her promising single, “Tube Top, Buns Out,” will be released on August 11, 2022. “I know I’ve been talking about this record...
Chris Patrick Sets Release Date For ‘Lead Me On’
Chris Patrick may have another strong track on his hands. Earlier today, the New Jersey hopped on to Instagram and let his fans know that he would be sharing “Lead Me On” from his upcoming project, X-Files, on Wednesday. In doing so, he shared a quick snippet of the track that was recorded during his recent listening session in Los Angeles, California. The clip was short, but Erykah Officer and Chris Patrick did enough to get fans excited without giving away too much.
Hulu Picks Up ‘Devil In The White City’ Starring Keanu Reeves
Hulu has reportedly signed up for a new series called Devil in the White City starring Keanu Reeves. The series is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and inspired by a book written by Erik Larson of the same name. “Two men, each handsome and unusually adept at his chosen work,...
Nezi Momodu Sets Release Date For ‘The Pound’
As a writer, I sit and listen to a number of new artists that are sent my way. After every listen, I do my best to give constructive feedback, write honest reviews and be open to new sounds. At times, this can be a tiring duty despite my undying love for music, specifically R&B and Rap. Fortunately, there are artists that always seem to come through and blow me away.
Drake Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Young Money Reunion Show
Unfortunately, Lil’ Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Drake will not be able to reunite on stage for a special Young Money showcase this August. The Toronto native announced that the show would not take place as scheduled because he recently tested positive for COVID-19. “I am truly devastated to say...
Doechii Sets Release Date For TDE Debut EP
A new era is beginning at one of music’s most prolific and highly-respected labels, Top Dawg Entertainment. Within the last two years, Reason and Ray Vaughn have both put forth projects to introduce themselves as TDE artists. Now, Doechii will have an opportunity to do the same. Shortly after connecting with SZA and releasing the “Persuasive” remix, the Los Angeles native has announced that she will release her TDE debut EP, She/Her/Black B*tch, on August 5.
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Samples From ‘Energy’
Yet another change has been made to Beyoncé’s latest studio album, Renaissance. Hours after committing to altering the lyrics of “Heated,” the Houston native has seemingly removed the highly-controversial sample of Kelis’s “Get Along With You” from “Energy” featuring BEAM. Unlike the changes made to “Heated,” Beyoncé nor her team have not formally announced the changes made to “Energy,” but fans have notice that certain elements of the song have been made on TIDAL.
NBA Youngboy Shares ‘The Last Slimeto’ Tracklist
NBA Youngboy is preparing to drop yet another highly-anticipated project. At midnight, fans will have the opportunity to hear The Last Slimeto in its entirety. To keep fans engaged until the clock strikes 12 a.m., the Louisiana native has shared the tracklist for the forthcoming project. The 30-track LP will reportedly feature Kehlani, Rod Wave and Quavo.
NBA・
Sounwave Teases Next Kendrick Lamar Project: ‘We’re Starting On The Next One Now’
Few producers and songwriters have a bond with Kendrick Lamar quite like Sounwave. From 2009 through the present, the California native has worked on every Kendrick Lamar studio album. Therefore, any comment he offers regarding the Grammy Award winner’s recording process carries additional weight. During a recent conversation with Jessica McKinney, Sounwave said that Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers artist is already working on his next LP.
I had breakfast at Foxtrot, the trendy Chicago-based 'modern convenience store' beloved by influencers — and here's why it's worth the hype
Fresh off a $100 million investor round in January, Foxtrot is eyeing a national expansion, with stores slated for New York, Nashville and Miami.
