Kehlani Kicks Off Tour With Launch Of ‘Blue Water Road’ Merch

Central Cee will hit the road this fall and winter! The U.K. star has announced that he will embark on a 24-date tour that will run from mid-October through late November. The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Chicago, Illinois on October 12 at Bottom Lounge and extend into New York, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. On October 31, 2022, the European leg of the tour will begin in Madrid, Spain before stopping in Milan, Paris, Barcelona, Londo and several other cities. Not to be forgotten, there are shows set for Melbourne and Sydney, Australia that will be finalized in the coming weeks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO