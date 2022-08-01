Read on www.mysoutex.com
DAR to hold workshop for potential members
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, will sponsor a free genealogy workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Houston North, Walker Auditorium, 3007 N. Ben Wilson Street in Victoria. The purpose of the workshop is to find potential Daughters whose...
Beeville Main Street bolsters Beeville ISD supply closet
Beeville Main Street has begun hosting its own back to school drive for the children of Beeville. This drive is primarily designed to gather clear backpacks and clear handbags for all Beeville Independent School District schools in accordance with BISD’s new clear bag policy. Beeville Main Street Director Melissa...
Odem Area Lions Club kicks off new year
Lions Clubs follow a July 1 through June 30 fiscal year, and to start the new Lions year 2022-2023 off with a bang, the Odem Area Lions Club welcomed new Texas Lions District 2-A3 Governor Joe Ponce, a Lion of 38 years, from the Brownsville Nite Lions Club, to their meeting on July 18.
Frank Pagel
Frank Pagel, 89, of Tivoli passed away July 25, 2022. He was born September 25, 1932 in Refugio County near Tivoli to Gus and Elenora Stanzel Pagel on the family farm that was purchased in 1907 by his grandparents, Ernst and Anna Appelt Pagel. He graduated from Austwell-Tivoli High School in 1949 at the age of 16.
A word from Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.
The following article is provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Quintin Shepherd, Supt. of the Victoria I.S.D. I can still picture the radio cassette player that sat on top of our little spinet piano in the farmhouse where I grew up. As I have shared several times previously, I grew up rural poor during the farm crisis and my parents were amazing at giving us nearly everything we needed, but now as an adult, I recognize the astounding ways they stretched our resources to make ends meet. How we had a piano, I’ll never know.
PBR Challenger Event scheduled for Aug. 13
The Goliad County Area Go Texan and DVS Productions has announced that the committee is again bringing professional bull riding to Goliad, Aug. 13, with their 10th annual PBR Challenger Event. The event is presented by Boss Crane and Rigging and brought to Goliad County by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
Genoveva Rosales Garza
Genoveva Rosales Garza, 69, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away July 24, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Genoveva “Eva” was born on May 16, 1953, to Valentine and Josefa Rosales, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1973 and in 1986, attended Coastal Bend College LVN Program, where she became a geriatric nurse for over 27 years. She worked 17 years at Refugio Manor, and 10 years at Sinton Manor. She took pride in being the best nurse in South Texas.
Local air quality group grows to official organization
The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP) has been a volunteer organization for the past 30 years. The organization, which covers Nueces and San Patricio Counties, was started in 1995 by Gretchen Arnold when Corpus Christi was very close to violating ozone air quality standards set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
District to use funds to repair, replace old facilities
Gregory-Portland ISD is continuing its massive growth by calling for a $242 million school bond with no increase to the total tax rate. The school bond will appear in three propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot and will include projects such as a Visual and Performing Arts Center for district and community use with a new G-P High School Band Hall, a replacement campus for T.M. Clark Elementary School, cafeteria renovations at S.F. Austin Elementary School, experiential learning upgrades at all elementary campuses, new baseball and softball fields and more totaling $242,590,926 million with no increase to the total tax rate.
Citations for violating water restrictions in effect
For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Bennie Evans Jr.
Bennie Evans Jr., age 58 , of Karnes City, TX passed away on August 1, 2022. He was born to Bennie Evans Sr. and Della Mae Franklin Evans on January 26, 1964. Bennie attended school in Gillette and Karnes City, TX. He was a 1983 graduate of Karnes City High School where he excelled in playing football. After high school he attended Coastal Bend College and majored in welding. Bennie was a member of the Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
WISD test scores show improvement
Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers is happy with the results of his students’ State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test results from earlier this year, but still sees room for improvement. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and...
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
CCPD investigating 2 separate shootings
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two cases are under investigation after Corpus Christi Police said they could be related. Around 5:30 p.m. police were called out to a shooting on North Staples and Commanche. But while on the way to the location police were told one person was taken to the hospital.
New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
TxDOT released the contents of a letter it sent bridge developer Flatiron Dragados on July 15. TxDOT said the developer was not taking steps to fix its design error.
Man pleads guilty to shooting Corpus Christi officer during disturbance call
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man accused of shooting a Corpus Christi police officer pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder Thursday morning, according to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office. Joshua Powell was accused of opening fire on police officers responding to a Corpus Christi disturbance call in August...
One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
Nigerian artist depicts old and new worlds
Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) will host Windows for Forgotten Landscapes featuring the paintings of Austin Uzor, Aug. 5–Sept. 18. A public reception with the artist will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5–7 p.m. to officially launch the show, which is free and open to the public. The paintings on display are available for collection.
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
