New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Jeremy Estanislao Valenzuela, 28, 266 High St. Flr. 3N, New Britain, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief. Ajeisha Marie Marti, 25, 169 Greenwood St. Flr. 3, New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Nathaniel Rodriguez, 19, 31 Annawan St. Apt. G, Hartford, ill opn mv...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man indicted for alleged fentanyl distribution, possession of firearm
A New Britain man has been indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl and possessing a gun, despite being barred from having firearms. Thomas Rivera, 29, was arrested this week after a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment on July 21, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Following his arrest,...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man threatened to run over police, engaged them in pursuit with children in the car: police
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he threatened to run over police officers and engaged them in pursuit with two minors in his car. Rodney Madison, 37, of 596 W. Main St., appeared intoxicated when he allegedly caused a disturbance...
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain residents charged in shooting at Newington motel
NEWINGTON – Two New Britain residents have been charged in a Newington shooting. Police on Wednesday charged New Britain resident Alexander Hernandez, 31, in a shooting reported at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge on Dec. 5. Aurora Gonzalez-Villodas, 37, also of New Britain, was charged in connection to the shooting...
New Britain Herald
Newington police announce arrest of young man charged in drive-by shooting
NEWINGTON – Police have charged a young man in a drive-by shooting reported in November. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, faces charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace. Police on Thursday said they were able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect in a...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Dana E. McLeod, 28, of 58 E. Shore Boulevard, Burlington, was charged July 28 with risk of injury, public indecency and second degree breach of peace. Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged July 29 with second degree criminal trespass and sixth degree larceny. Christopher Young,...
New Britain Herald
Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk
SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
New Britain Herald
Main Street Community Foundation now accepting grants for trio of funds
BRISTOL – The Main Street Community Foundation is now accepting grants for the Women & Girls Fund, Men & Boys Fund and Burlington Community Fund for their fall grant cycle. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship and program officer with the Main Street Community Foundation, said that grant applications are being accepted from local organizations for programs that serve women and girls, men and boys and/or Burlington residents.
New Britain Herald
Berlin police conducting training in local school during summer break
BERLIN – Police are advising residents that there is no cause for concern if they see police activity at a local school this week. Over the next week, police said Wednesday, officers will be using McGee Middle School to train in school response exercises. Police are taking advantage of the vacancy of the building during the summer break from school.
New Britain Herald
Free steampunk event coming to Federal Hill Green in Bristol this month
BRISTOL – A group of "steampunk" enthusiasts and local museums will offer a "Victorian Summer Fantasy in the Park" Aug. 27 on the Federal Hill Green, showcasing the culture and history of the "age of steam." Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates the aesthetics of 19th-century...
New Britain Herald
Fire damages home in Newington
NEWINGTON – A local home sustained heavy damage during a house fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters around 3 p.m. said they responded to the report of a structure fire at 147 Old Farms Drive. Heavy fire could be seen coming from the roof of the single-family, ranch-style home and the side of the residence.
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Residents can expect Charter revision questions on ballots in November
Since January the city has been in the process of considering multiple reforms to the City Charter, which is the guiding document that serves as the foundation of municipal government in New Britain. This process was started to ensure the City’s Charter was updated to reflect the modern times in which we live, and to make our local government operate more effectively to better serve the residents of our great city.
New Britain Herald
New Britain group receives grant to support Small Home Repairs initiative
NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is the recent recipient of a grant from the TD Charitable Foundation to support the forthcoming Small Home Repairs initiative. The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded a $15,000 grant that will enable NHSNB to offer...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Downtown District selects new executive director
NEW BRITAIN – After five months of searching, the New Britain Downtown District Board of Commissioners has appointed Nicole Bosco as its new executive director. Bosco will be taking over for Dennis Morrell, who served as interim director after Gerry Amodio’s retirement in February 2022. “We are very...
New Britain Herald
Francisco Santiago
Francisco Santiago, 71, of New Britain, husband of Monserrate Santiago, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Born in San German, PR, he was the son of the late Pasqual Santiago and Amelia Martinez. Francisco was a New Britain resident most of his life, and was formerly employed at Black & Decker before retiring. He was a member of St. Mary Church, St. Joachim Parish. He was a NY Yankees fan and enjoyed motorcycles.
New Britain Herald
New Britain officials excited to break ground of Phase II of Stanley Loop Trail
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart, Director of Public Works Mark Moriarty and Common Council members broke ground on Phase II of the Stanley Loop Trail Wednesday morning. “When we started our work in trying to make New Britain more pedestrian and bike friendly it started with a couple plans,” Moriarty said. “One of the plans looked at bike connectivity and trying to open up more mufti-use trails in the city and that was 10 years ago.”
New Britain Herald
Dr. Emeritus Allan Roger Beaudoin
Professor Emeritus Allan Roger Beaudoin died Friday June 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Jones Beaudoin, daughter Sandra B. McMullen, brother Wallace Beaudoin, and his parents. Al was born on Aug. 25th, 1927 in New Britain, the son of Maurice A. and Pauline [Russell] Beaudoin....
New Britain Herald
Middlewoods of Newington Senior Living Community residents having eventful summer
NEWINGTON – Residents at Middlewoods of Newington Senior Living Community are having an eventful summer. Residents have taken advantage of several trips and outings to favorite local spots, including Elizabeth Park, The Creamery, Old Wethersfield Historic District, the Old Drake Hill Flower Bridge, Lenny, Joe’s Fish Tale, Belltown Hill Orchards, Hammonasset Beach State Park and more.
New Britain Herald
Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf
BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
New Britain Herald
Rockwell Park Summer Festival returning after two-year hiatus with record number of vendors, fun activities for entire family
BRISTOL – The Rockwell Park Summer Festival will have a record number of vendors and fun activities for the whole family according to event organizers. The Rockwell Park Summer Festival, sponsored by the West End Association, will return to Aug. 20 to Rockwell Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the 10th year the festival has been held, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, a pie eating contest, a kids' zone full of activities and much more.
