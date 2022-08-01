South Dearborn Schools Receive Full-District Accreditation

Read on www.eaglecountryonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Community Schools Prioritize Safety as School Year Begins
The school corporation works closely with Batesville Police and engages in school-wide emergency drills. (Batesville, Ind.) - We want to take this opportunity to welcome the students and families of Batesville Community Schools (BCSC) back for the 2022-23 school year. Please know that the safety of students and staff in our schools is our number one priority. The school works closely with the Batesville Police Department and the two full-time Batesville School Resource Officers in our buildings during the day and at school events. They are responsible for preventing and responding to school-based law enforcement needs, fostering positive relationships with students, families, and staff members, along with promoting a positive school climate.
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Rivers Schools Announces Return of Back to School Fest
The one-day traveling event will allow Three Rivers families to pick up a backpack filled with supplies. (Cleves, Oh.) – Three Rivers Schools is bringing back its Back to School Fest. The one-day traveling event will be held at three locations on Thursday, August 11. Firehouse Frogtown – 4:00-4:45...
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Dollars for Scholars Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipients
The organization awarded $61,750 to 41 students from the SDHS Class of 2022. (Aurora, Ind.) - South Dearborn Dollars for Scholars is the local chapter of a national 501(c)3 organization – Scholarship America. The South Dearborn chapter was founded in 1991 and this year, they awarded $61,750 to 41 students from the SDHS Class of 2022. This brings the 31-year total to $1,077,800 to 1018 South Dearborn High School graduates.
eaglecountryonline.com
Jac-Cen-Del Senior Represents Indiana at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in DC
Every year, two are selected from each ALA Girls State program to attend Girls Nation in Washington, DC. (Osgood, Ind.) - Tracy McKittrick, the daughter of Ed and Lisa McKittrick, was one of two young women chosen to represent Indiana during the 75th annual session of American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, DC. Girls Nation was held July 23-30, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eaglecountryonline.com
Panther Prowl 5K Set for August 13
Proceeds will support the middle school cross country team and PE department. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – An upcoming 5K will benefit the St. Lawrence Middle School cross country team and physical education department. The Panther Prowl 5K will be held on Saturday, August 13 at 8:00 a.m. The race will...
eaglecountryonline.com
Carroll, Gallatin Counties Receive Over $50 Million for Various Projects
Sidewalk construction, high-speed internet, and more. (Carrollton, Ky.) – Two northern Kentucky counties have received millions of dollars in funding to support various projects. Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman on Tuesday presented four awards totaling $50.2 million benefitting Carroll and Gallatin counties. The funding will support projects such as sidewalk...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lawrenceburg vs. East Central to Help Kickoff Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown
CINCINNATI – East Central and Lawrenceburg will help kickoff year 25 of the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown. Each year, the Crosstown Showdown features some of the best and most anticipated high school football games in Southeast Indiana, Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. The Indiana Kickoff game will take place...
eaglecountryonline.com
Closure Planned on U.S. 52 for Box Culvert Replacement in Franklin Co.
The closure is expected to last up to 30 days. (Franklin County, Ind.) - A culvert replacement project is scheduled to start this month in Franklin County. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Olco Inc. plans to close U.S. 52 starting on or after Sunday, August 14. The closure will occur just under two miles east of State Road 229 between Brookville and Metamora.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eaglecountryonline.com
Mcnair Manor Apartments
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
Police investigating after body found in Dayton
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Sheriff: Man dead after driving off road in Butler County
A man is dead after his vehicle went off the road, struck a drainage pipe and flipped into a creek, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
WLWT 5
Police are searching for a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are asking the public for help locating a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine. Delondo Henderson Jr. was last seen on July 30 at 7 p.m. Police say he has not been seen or heard from since. Delondo Henderson Jr. is a Black, 13-year-old male with black hair...
dayton.com
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
Moeller Brew Barn owners asking city leaders to borrow items from former amusement park. Those who want to walk down memory lane with a cold beer in their hand may be in luck. The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
wdrb.com
Man missing from Seymour believed to be in 'extreme danger'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is missing from Seymour, Indiana. William Hankins, was last seen on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:30 a.m. in the Seymour area. Police believe Hankins, 31, is in "extreme danger" and could require medical assistance.
Fox 19
Cincinnati officer suspended for using racial slur after internal investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An internal investigation concluded a Cincinnati police officer used a racial slur on two separate occasions in November of 2021. The investigation centered around Officer Kelly Drach at the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), according to the internal report released on Monday. In November 2021, the report...
Comments / 0