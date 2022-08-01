ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Spirit of ’45 Day is August 14 honoring the date of the official end to Word War II

WINKNEWS.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy